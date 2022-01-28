Will Scotland’s Bishops Oppose the Country’s Now Very Obvious Descent into Totalitarianism?

Editor writes…

From the pandemic get-go, the bishops of Scotland have been complicit in facilitating Nicola Stalin Sturgeon’s instinctive authoritarianism. To their (literally) eternal shame they closed down the churches even before required by her Godless decree, and the diocesan parish churches continue to impose the nonsensical restrictions on what’s left of their dwindling congregations. Unsurprisingly, the members of said dwindling congregations are, for the most part, as faithless as their priests. So consumed are they by the irrational fear which is a hallmark of this past two years, that they’re not going to object to the introduction of permanent dictatorship either… not when it’s “for their own good”. Gimme strength.

So, no, the bishops won’t object to this predictable power grab by Nicola Stalin Sturgeon, who is clearly determined to remain in her role as the “Dear Leader” – Scotland’s equivalent to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un… Indeed, I think the bishops of Scotland (and the majority of the priests) are so far gone in their apostasy, that they will actually welcome permanent dictatorship. To quote Joe Biden: norra joke. Of course, that’s my opinion – feel free to share yours…

First, though, it might be useful to consider a couple of quotes from a well-known Russian dissident who spent 8 years in a Russian Labour Camp for his temerity in criticising his anything-but-dear leader, Joseph Stalin:

“Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.” (Alexander Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago).

“What would things have been like [in Russia] if during periods of mass arrests people had not simply sat there, paling with terror at every bang on the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but understood they had nothing to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people?”

(Alexander Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago).

Solzhenitsyn makes the point that the poor people of Russia were overtaken by totalitarianism because they didn’t value their freedom enough. Hopefully, given the fact that there are some activists arranging freedom marches in Scotland these days, we won’t get to the stage of mass arrests, but if we don’t do whatever we can to make plain the fact that we have no intention of singing “Long to rule over us” to Nicola Stalin Sturgeon, we can’t blame anyone but ourselves if this shocking power-grab is successful.

Remember, our freedoms come from God, not Government. We have repeated this elementary truth many times on this blog, from the beginning. So, let’s insist that our bishops, priests and other allegedly Catholic religious leaders make their (our) voices heard, loud, clear and with much urgency, in an effort to drive home to the politicians that we will not tolerate this power-grab on any level; not the political/personal level nor the religious level. Our freedoms come from God, not Nicola Stalin Sturgeon.

And it should go without saying that we must all pray very hard at this very dangerous moment in our national history.

St Andrew, Patron of Scotland, pray for us

St Margaret, Queen of Scotland, pray for us

St Mungo, Patron Saint of Glasgow, pray for us

St John Ogilvie, Scotland’s only Reformation Martyr, pray for us

All the great saints of Scotland, pray for us…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



