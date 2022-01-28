Will Scotland’s Bishops Oppose the Country’s Now Very Obvious Descent into Totalitarianism?editor
Editor writes…
From the pandemic get-go, the bishops of Scotland have been complicit in facilitating Nicola
Stalin Sturgeon’s instinctive authoritarianism. To their (literally) eternal shame they closed down the churches even before required by her Godless decree, and the diocesan parish churches continue to impose the nonsensical restrictions on what’s left of their dwindling congregations. Unsurprisingly, the members of said dwindling congregations are, for the most part, as faithless as their priests. So consumed are they by the irrational fear which is a hallmark of this past two years, that they’re not going to object to the introduction of permanent dictatorship either… not when it’s “for their own good”. Gimme strength.
So, no, the bishops won’t object to this predictable power grab by Nicola
Stalin Sturgeon, who is clearly determined to remain in her role as the “Dear Leader” – Scotland’s equivalent to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un… Indeed, I think the bishops of Scotland (and the majority of the priests) are so far gone in their apostasy, that they will actually welcome permanent dictatorship. To quote Joe Biden: norra joke. Of course, that’s my opinion – feel free to share yours…
First, though, it might be useful to consider a couple of quotes from a well-known Russian dissident who spent 8 years in a Russian Labour Camp for his temerity in criticising his anything-but-dear leader, Joseph Stalin:
“Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.” (Alexander Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago).
“What would things have been like [in Russia] if during periods of mass arrests people had not simply sat there, paling with terror at every bang on the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but understood they had nothing to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people?”
(Alexander Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago).
Solzhenitsyn makes the point that the poor people of Russia were overtaken by totalitarianism because they didn’t value their freedom enough. Hopefully, given the fact that there are some activists arranging freedom marches in Scotland these days, we won’t get to the stage of mass arrests, but if we don’t do whatever we can to make plain the fact that we have no intention of singing “Long to rule over us” to Nicola
Stalin Sturgeon, we can’t blame anyone but ourselves if this shocking power-grab is successful.
Remember, our freedoms come from God, not Government. We have repeated this elementary truth many times on this blog, from the beginning. So, let’s insist that our bishops, priests and other allegedly Catholic religious leaders make their (our) voices heard, loud, clear and with much urgency, in an effort to drive home to the politicians that we will not tolerate this power-grab on any level; not the political/personal level nor the religious level. Our freedoms come from God, not Nicola
Stalin Sturgeon.
And it should go without saying that we must all pray very hard at this very dangerous moment in our national history.
St Andrew, Patron of Scotland, pray for us
St Margaret, Queen of Scotland, pray for us
St Mungo, Patron Saint of Glasgow, pray for us
St John Ogilvie, Scotland’s only Reformation Martyr, pray for us
All the great saints of Scotland, pray for us…
As with Chicago Illinois usa 🇺🇸. . Too many.homosexuals in the clergy in Glasgow’s dioceses etc. …..Bishops there are more interested, Bergoglio included in covering up for deviant sodomites clergy like Grassi, Cocopalmeiro and Zunchetta in Argentina. Plus Mccarrick , Hubbard ,Mahoney , brom and wheuerl in the usa.. Scotland and their Bishops as in Chicago are no exception… Lord have mercy 🥺
I think you make an important point – it is their complicity in protecting homosexuals in seminaries and post-ordination, that makes them blind to the truth about matters of faith and morals, not to mention the reality that some of them (maybe a lot of them) have fallen into this grave sin themselves.
It’s very obvious that the Scottish bishops are left wingers who totally support the SNP. Nicola Sturgeon was even invited to give a talk at an event celebrating Catholic schools on at least one occasion that I remember, so they are not going to rock the boat. Their rush to close the churches even before the March 20 lockdown began, and keeping the dispensation from the Sunday obligation, really says it all.
I do believe that the immorality we have been hearing about, with half of Glasgow’s clergy being homosexuals, has resulted in a massive loss of faith and a blindness that prevents them from recognising the danger of atheistic totalitarianism of the kind Sturgeon is imposing. They are not going to help us win back our freedoms, IMHO.
This is interesting – some fightback from an ex-SNP minister
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/former-snp-minister-raises-concerns-over-moves-to-make-covid-powers-permanent/ar-AATcKV0?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
The Scottish bishops are never going to make themselves unpopular by criticising the SNP government, even if they disagree with a policy, which I don’t think would be the case here. They’ve fallen for the government propaganda from the start, believed what they wanted to believe, and I can’t see that changing now, to their shame.
The only possible ray of hope would be if an outsider is appointed to the vacant see of Glasgow, who is a real Catholic. We can pray for that.
Nicky,
That is what I am hoping – an outsider (who is a traditionalist, or at least not hostile) is appointed to Glasgow. If they just shuffle the present mob around, it’ll be another case of moving the deckchairs on the Titanic, totally pointless.
I’ve just read this fantastic article and posted a comment underneath on the TCW blog. If that writer would take on the Church and the Scottish bishops, red faces would be the least of their worries.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/we-were-fools-to-follow-the-rules-no-you-were-monsters/
The video commentator is very good – he sees through Sturgeon, absolutely.
There is no way that the current bishops in Scotland are going to speak up for our “God given freedoms” – I’m sure they won’t believe that, they’ll think it’s for the SNP to decide on those, LOL! There’s nothing we can do about them, God will deal with them when the time comes for them to face him, but we can do our best to influence other voters, among our families and friends. We can also try to take part in the freedom marches around Scotland. I know that the ones so far have been a huge success.
Lily,
I agree about the video – it’s excellent.
Mahyar Tousi’s videos are very good, the ones I’ve seen (a fair few) are always of high quality content and presentation. It’s great to see him highlight Sturgeon’s control freakery.
There’s no Chance of Scottish Bishops saying anything against Sturgeon in fact as it’s been commented on they Praise the We Bleep Bleep . As I NEVER now listen to the Rotten BBC and the Equally Rotten Sturgeon I have to ask a question.
Has Sturgeon at ANYTIME during this Plandemic ever mentioned living a Healthy Lifestyle as in maybe not getting Fat . She herself of course was carrying an extra few pounds for a few years.
I Know that my M.S.P. could be doing with losing a stone or 4 and we know that Obesity was an 87% Stat in those who died from The Chinese Disease.
I don’t suppose Sturgeon has mentioned Vitamin D Vitamin C or Vitamin K2 or Zinc . High Street supplements that cost Pennies a Week.
Now they may not stop us from catching The Chinese Fabricated Gain of Function Disease but taking them at least will keep our immune systems in better shape. And we on Here know that’s Key to not getting this Disease.
I just walked by my Local Catholic Primary and standing outside were Teachers with Masks on.
ED I thought Teachers were supposed to be intelligent.
O just as a P.S. Our Priest mentioned about Hell being Paved by The Skulls of Bishops. I hope you know who doesn’t get to hear that.
Faith of our Fathers,
You are right, never a truer word, there is no chance of our bishops contradicting Sturgeon. It is quite scandalous that they have allowed their political preference to be known publicly which happened when their spokesman, Peter Kearney, announced that he was an SNP supporter. He had to know that this was OK with his bosses. It’s incredible to think they are supporting a party which now criminalises “hate speech” in people’s own homes and all the rest of their disgraceful policies on abortion and transgenderism. Some day, these bishops will have to answer for these terrible scandals, including their part in the whole Covid and Vaccine propaganda this past two years.
I’m afraid I share the negative view of the Scottish bishops, expressed here today. They do seem to have believed the propaganda, possibly because they wanted to believe it. They didn’t rush to restore the obligation and it took legal action by Protestant ministers to challenge Nicola Sturgeon’s closure in the first place. They haven’t been setting the heather on fire this past two years and I don’t expect to see that change at all.
The Scottish Bishops will not and never have said anything against Nicola Sturgeon, they have her back so to speak.
i agree with Lily that it took legal action by Protestant ministers to challenge Nicola Sturgeon’s closure in the first place. Shame on those Catholic Bishops, especially when they closed Churches prior to the first lockdown.
Neil Oliver has had much to say over the past two years about what this totalitarianism in Scotland become. Mind you, totalitarianism has become a world wide phenomenon.
Since this all started over two years ago, I have followed with interest the specific opinions regarding whether or not a bishop is permitted under canon law to deny the Mass and sacraments to his flock. I think one of the clearest explanations is given by Canon Licentiate Cathy Caridi on her website. She answers this question by discussing not just what a bishop is permitted to do (e.g., allowing legitimate dispensations) but also what he cannot do (denying the faithful the Mass and sacraments). I like the below linked posting, not just because I happen to agree with her on this matter, but because I believe she uses her experience to make the whole question crystal clear:
https://canonlawmadeeasy.com/2020/03/20/bishops-authority-cancel-masses/
She was also one of the first canonists to condemn bishops locking down the parishes in their dioceses. Notice the date of the article. I could be missing something, but I think she is spot on.
Marinaio,
That is a fantastic article – I wish I’d read it sooner, as it makes it very easy to rebut the claim that the bishops “had to” close churches and dispense with the obligation. I will use that information, so thank you for posting.
Dear friends
l concur, many of the current Scottish incumbents within the clergy at all levels are sadly not able to rise to their Baptismal vocation.
Like others l pray and hope that Divine Providence shall provide us with true shepherds who are unafraid of these secular wolves and their deeply atheistic etc insidious Godless agenda and endgame towards us and our society.
Sadly, there has been a profound lack of leadership from the top down and for the Church to capitulate in the face of secular demands closed our Churches and abandoned the laity, doctrinally, morally and sacramentally is heinous to say the least.
I pray and pray that the Lord will provide us with authentic shepherds who burn with fire and zeal for the faith and imbued with blood of the martyrs in their veins who will have the courage to challenge these diabolically disoriented times we currently live in
Every blessing
Michael
Michael,
I “pray and pray” for the same intention, and have been saying the same prayer for years now, but I’m just about ready to give up hope.
Dan Wootton on GBNews seems to think Nicola Sturgeon and SNP are power mad mode. I detest the idea of being permanently kept in my place by any and every means possible, whether I like it or not.
The bishops of England and Wales are shamelessly sticking with their role as the tail being wagged by the dog, as they follow the government and remove all restrictions from churches – they’re even using the same mantra “we need to learn to live with the virus” LOL! I didn’t even know about the cotton buds before I read this – how shocking. Even worse than I originally thought, and that was bad enough.
https://catholicherald.co.uk/coronavirus-restrictions-scrapped-in-the-churches-after-nearly-two-years/
So, once Sturgeon follows Boris, which she always does in the end, the Scottish bishops will also end restrictions in our churches. Or maybe not, if they manage to keep the power to control us, micromanage our lives, even on Sundays!
I wonder if anyone heard BBC radio show at 1 pm today, (not sure what station) interviewing Welsh farmers about ‘cold callers’ encouraging farmers to sell their land to make room for trees as part of a climate change initiative. Someone was telling me this today, suggesting this a bid to destroy the farming industry e.g. the food chain under the guise of climate change as part of the government’s plans for the future. I did a search for it and found this link:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-60125398
Something to think about or be aware of in case there is something in it. You never know what is next – I have heard someone else talk about this before saying the government are trying to clear the countryside. I am interested to hear other views on the matter
Catherine,
I’ve just come from watching this video interview with Bishop Schneider – I posted it below but will post it in this comment again because if Catholics would just listen to him (and all the saints who went before) and just trust in God, instead of paying attention to these sorts of reports, they would not pay any heed at all to the climate activists. The tree huggers are not worth bothering about. I urge you to watch this video and if you don’t feel more at peace at the end of it, I’ll be very surprised.
This is a incredible interview with Bishop Athanasius Schneider. If only we could get him for Glasgow! He talks about a whole load of issues, vaccine mandates, Latin Mass, Vatican II, Pope Francis, and gives advice to ordinary Catholics, wondering how to deal with the crisis, which includes him saying that the Church is not in the hands of Pope Francis, the Church is in the hands of Christ. He is a truly saintly bishop. This interview is under an hour long and is well worth watching.