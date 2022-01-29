“Satan Can’t Be in the Ecumenical Movement”…We Are NOT Required to Respect All Views – MP

From the YouTube Platform…

Senior Tory Desmond Swayne has warned his colleagues, during a meeting of the standards committee, that he will not stop airing his point of view. It comes after the standards committee suggested MPs should “demonstrate anti-discriminatory attitudes”. The committee is drawing up proposals for a new code of conduct for MPs. It has stressed that its recommendations are only in draft form at this stage and that it would consult further before publishing a final set of proposals for MPs to debate and vote on – expected around Easter 2022. Ends.

Yet again, I find Sir Desmond Swayne’s honesty refreshing. Members of Parliament (MPs) are notoriously economical with the truth and always ready to play the PC or Woke game to appease everyone, so it is reassuring to know that there is at least one MP who speaks his mind.

And his mind on this subject coincides with my own. I have spent many years of my professional life explaining that while it would be wrong to be rude to others with whom we disagree on important matters of religious faith or morals, it would be equally wrong (and a false charity) to pretend either that we do agree with A.N. Other(s) on key issues, or that their immoral views and/or false religious beliefs are valid, before God. Grown-ups should be able to disagree politely enough (although I never mind, indeed I enjoy, robust debate) without falling out or name-calling the other(s). After quite a few years spent listening to the religious education “experts” (including certain priests) saying the opposite, I am pleased to hear my long-held position affirmed by a respected Westminster MP.

Well, now you know what I think on the subject – what about you? SHOULD Satan be invited to join the ecumenical movement? 😀

