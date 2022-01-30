Canada Leading the World Back to Freedom!

Editor writes…

Tucker Carlson describes the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy as “thrilling”. Hear, hear.

This thread is simply to allow us all to (a) comment on this wonderful initiative, which, I believe is spreading already, with reports of a similar event planned for Continental Europe and (2) to allow anyone who chooses, to post video clips of the convoy – I was torn between so many, and ended up posting the Tucker report because it was short and very sweet. However, there are other great videos, with terrific shots of the extent of the convoy, so feel free to post your own favourite.

In short, the purpose of this thread is to give us all hope that the courage of the Canadian truckers (and the Canadian people more widely) will kickstart the realisation in politicians the world over, that we, the people, are taking our God-given freedom back – a message which features on banners and placards on display along the route. Deo gratias!

