30Jan

Canada Leading the World Back to Freedom!

Editor writes…

Tucker Carlson describes the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy as “thrilling”.  Hear, hear.

This thread is simply to allow us all to (a) comment on this wonderful initiative, which, I believe is spreading already, with reports of a similar event planned for Continental Europe and (2) to allow anyone who chooses, to post video clips of the convoy – I was torn between so many, and ended up posting the Tucker report because it was short and very sweet. However, there are other great videos, with terrific shots of the extent of the convoy, so feel free to post your own favourite.

In short, the purpose of this thread is to give us all hope that the courage of the Canadian truckers (and the Canadian people more widely) will kickstart the realisation in politicians the world over, that we, the people, are taking our God-given freedom back – a message which features on banners and placards on display along the route.  Deo gratias!

  • Michaela Reply

    This is a fantastic development, and it really does give us hope. I’ve watched a few videos and thought I’d post this one, as it is only around 3 minutes and it has some great views of the convoy. I hope it comes to Scotland!

    January 30, 2022 at 8:25 pm
    • editor Reply

      Michaela,

      Great views of the convoy, as you say. I think you mean you hope Scotland will have its own convoy… I don’t see the Canadian truckers managing to get here, at least, not any time soon 😀

      January 30, 2022 at 10:29 pm
  • Lily Reply

    I say “Bravo” to the truckers, God bless them!

    I found this video of Justin Trudeau which shows him up for the shady corrupt character that he is, so decided to post this instead of a trucker video but I reserve the right to do that in the future, LOL! I am assuming Trudeau is in front of the same sort of thing as our parliamentary committees, he’s answering questions – or actually, he’s not answering questions. LOL! A really shady man.

    January 30, 2022 at 9:37 pm
    • editor Reply

      Lily,

      “Shady”? – Trudeau is a snake. My goodness, he’s even worse that I thought.

      January 30, 2022 at 10:27 pm
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    Nothing really to see in that Video at least for us on here . We know that Trudeau is an Effeminate Ratbag of whom I wouldn’t leave my Dog With.
    Trudeau we know is both a Puppet of Davos and Gates, that He promotes the Mengele Injections probably more than any other so called Political Leader in The West . The Ratbag Trudeau now Hiding in some Mountain Cave has ordered Booster Boosters up until 2024. This Reprobate wants Kids as young as 5 Injected with Gates Poison.

    Ad Personally have Trudeau put on Trial for Mass Murder and if found Guilty have him Hung. And not by the Neck.

    January 30, 2022 at 10:44 pm
  • editor Reply

    I can’t resist posting this clip from the Canadian mainstream news. By the comments underneath on YouTube, it’s clear that many Canadians hold that channel in about the same (low) esteem that most of the UK populations holds the BBC. The man being interviewed is another snake – I’d bet he’s on first name terms with Justin which will be helpful when they’re conversing in prison, hopefully, sooner rather than later. Despite his attempts to appear reasonable and understanding, he’s obviously livid-mad at the truckers. He’s knows his power is ebbing away…

    January 30, 2022 at 10:54 pm
    • Josephine Reply

      The misinformation is coming from the government and their advisers, not from the truckers. What a disgraceful interview.

      January 31, 2022 at 12:24 am
  • editor Reply

    I’m throwing this into the mix as well, although it’s not from Canada, but Amsterdam – a huge protest 13 days ago. The rebellion is spreading… Deo gratias!

    January 30, 2022 at 11:00 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    These are all encouraging videos and here is some very encouraging news from England – the Vaccine mandate forcing NHS staff to get jabbed, looks like it’s about to be scrapped. It’s all falling apart for the tyrants. They see the people rebelling and they’re backing down, thanks be to God and our Blessed Mother.
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17491242/mandatory-covid-jabs-health-workers-scrapped/

    January 31, 2022 at 12:23 am
  • WurdeSmythe Reply

    From Canberra – Down Under

    January 31, 2022 at 12:46 am
    • Margaret Mary Reply

      Australia is the world’s leading tyranny right now so it is fantastic to see the freedom convoy spreading to their capital. I have a feeling this movement will grow and grow.

      January 31, 2022 at 9:21 am
      • Lily

        Margaret Mary,

        I agree it is great the see the convoy spreading and I think today’s news that Westminster is going to do a U-turn on compulsory jabs for NHS workers is also probably down to those Canadian truckers. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are starting to worry that the protest marches they’ve seen so far, huge as they have been in some cases, might morph into something even bigger and they find themselves in a civil war.

        January 31, 2022 at 2:29 pm
    • editor Reply

      Wurdesmythe,

      I’ve not had a chance to watch that video but I am delighted to see the convoy method of protest spreading to Australia, which is already a mere few inches away from being a full-blown police state, Many thanks for posting.

      January 31, 2022 at 12:27 pm
    • editor Reply

      I’ve now watched the clip, Wurdesmythe, and as the man said himself, we need more truckers. Still, that was an impressive number of vehicles driving for “freedom” so it is heartening to see the rebellion taking root across the world.

      I agree, 100% with MM, that today’s news from Westminster that they are going to back-peddle on the (ridiculous) decision to force NHS employees to be vaccinated, is as a result of what they will have seen happening in Canada – not least the wimp Trudeau going into hiding. What a clot!

      January 31, 2022 at 3:17 pm
  • Lily Reply

    Isn’t this just typical of the media – they are focusing on a few protesters who (good-naturedly) were dancing on a monument, and the pro-tyranny commentators are denouncing them. If only they would denounce the people who are actually destroying monuments/statues on racist grounds! Instead, they walk free from court! Everything is upside down as Our Lady predicted it would be – diabolical disorientation everywhere.
    https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/ottawa-mayor-condemns-desecration-of-national-war-memorial-terry-fox-statue/vi-AATjuUU?ocid=msedgntp

    January 31, 2022 at 2:07 pm

