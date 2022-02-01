Should We Be Concerned About Russia/Ukraine?

From the YouTube Platform…

The Prime minster of Australia actually used that very analogy, herding the sheep though the gate and the media did not say one thing, they are telling us everyday. The people feared their whole lives of being taken by the wolf but they ended up being taken by the shepherd!

Editor writes…

The “sheep/wolf/shepherd” analogy should resonate with Christians everywhere. The biblical warnings about wolves in sheep’s clothing, seeking to lead us astray, should help us to interpret what is going on in both the secular world and the Church right now. As should the Fatima warnings about the danger posed to the world and to souls by the “errors of Russia”. Should we, then, be concerned about the possible current threat to world peace from Russia – or is it merely an extension of the Covid-19 fear tactic?

The Pope and the rest of the hierarchy said nothing about the irrational fear stoked in people through the Covid-19 propaganda; indeed, they cooperated in spreading that fear. Similarly, they will, more likely than not, continue to ignore the Fatima request for the Consecration of Russia, thus delaying the promised period of world peace – not to mention Russia’s conversion to Catholicism, as foretold by Our Lady.

Do any of them – Pope, bishops, priests – even believe in the supernatural?

