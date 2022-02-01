Should We Be Concerned About Russia/Ukraine?

01Feb

From the YouTube Platform…

  1. The Prime minster of Australia actually used that very analogy, herding the sheep though the gate and the media did not say one thing, they are telling us everyday.
  2. The people feared their whole lives of being taken by the wolf but they ended up being taken by the shepherd!

Editor writes…

The “sheep/wolf/shepherd” analogy should resonate with Christians everywhere.  The biblical warnings about wolves in sheep’s clothing, seeking to lead us astray, should help us to interpret what is going on in both the secular world and the Church right now.  As should the Fatima warnings about the danger posed to the world and to souls by the “errors of Russia”.  Should we, then, be concerned about the possible current threat to world peace from Russia – or is it merely an extension of the Covid-19 fear tactic?

The Pope and the rest of the hierarchy said nothing about the irrational fear stoked in people through the Covid-19 propaganda; indeed, they cooperated in spreading that fear.  Similarly, they will, more likely than not, continue to ignore the Fatima request for the Consecration of Russia, thus delaying the promised period of world peace – not to mention Russia’s conversion to Catholicism, as foretold by Our Lady.

Do any of them – Pope, bishops, priests – even believe in the supernatural?

Comments (13)

  • Edward Mulrenan Reply

    Russian troops attacked South ossetia and sw. Georgia rep. Under G. Bush. They over ran Crimea . Their insurrectionists try to undermine Dumbasd Donestk region of the Ukraine and Moldova independent as well. Their war craft intrude on Finnish and Sweden territory….. THE Byzantine leadership -patriarchy has blocked the Russina attempt to subvert the ORTHODOX CHURCH there as well. . Putin is a danger to ALL HIS NEIGHBORS in Kazach and Belarus under their stooge dictators as well..

    February 1, 2022 at 7:34 pm
    • editor Reply

      Yes, Putin is a danger, that’s for sure – and many have described him as a gangster, not least certain Russian journalists. All the more reason, then, why we need to pray for a pope who will obey God’s will and consecrate Russia as requested at Fatima.

      February 1, 2022 at 11:10 pm
  • Antoine Bisset Reply

    The current threat is not from Russia. The usual gang, the USA and their poodle, the UK, and the insane conglomeration of disparate countries that comprise NATO are continually prodding the Bear.
    We are the ones who are using threats. We have stupidly expanded the borders of NATO to the Russian border. We are now attempting to pin the blame on Russia. We are the bad guys. Russia, along with Poland and Hungary are the only Christian countries left.
    Keep in mind that it was the USA that built a ring of steel around the Soviet bloc, from the UK, to Italy, to Turkey, to Diego Garcia and Japan. That ring of steel has been maintained. It was not dismantled when the Soviet Union was dissolved.

    February 1, 2022 at 8:21 pm
    • editor Reply

      It’s not so long since Russia invaded Crimea, so I don’t share your assessment.

      Since Our Lady warned us to beware of Russia’s errors – and I hope you wouldn’t accuse her of “pinning the blame on Russia” – let’s pray hard for that long overdue Consecration.

      February 1, 2022 at 11:07 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    Russia, Our Lady said, won’t be converted to the Catholic religion until it is consecrated to her Immaculate Heart by the pope and bishops as she asked. That means world peace is not guaranteed, so I would take any threat from Russia very seriously. I know that people of Ukraine don’t trust Russia and so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the days ahead.

    February 1, 2022 at 8:33 pm
    • editor Reply

      Josephine,

      I’m glad you mentioned that Russia is to convert (and will convert) to the Catholic Faith after the consecration – that’s the promise of Our Lady, not some vague “Christianity”. Well said.

      February 1, 2022 at 11:05 pm
  • Laura Reply

    I agree, we must have the consecration as a matter of urgency. I like this little reflection about the kind of peace we can expect when the consecration has been done.
    https://fatima.org/what-does-this-peace-mean-for-you/

    February 1, 2022 at 10:19 pm
    • editor Reply

      Laura,

      Thank you for posting that lovely reflection. We can look forward to that peaceful world!

      February 1, 2022 at 11:03 pm
  • Frankier Reply

    Haven`t heard much on the News about the Irish fishermen forcing the Russian naval
    exercises outside Ireland`s Exclusive Economic Zone or about the rosary rallies to be held in West Cork asking Our Lady and St Peter to protect them and to promote the message of Fatima, especially the words of Our Lady: “she will spread her errors”.

    I don`t suppose the BBC wish the British public to know that.

    February 1, 2022 at 11:35 pm
    • editor Reply

      Frankier,

      Really interesting – and edifying. I’ve certainly not heard that news (although I do avoid the BBC now, like the plague) but I’ve no doubt they won’t publicise any of that information, so many thanks for the alert.

      February 1, 2022 at 11:47 pm
  • editor Reply

    As we approach midnight, I wish you all a very happy Feast of the Purification of Our Lady. I’ll append a link to an article published on One Peter Five – I’ve not had time to read it, but I have a sense, on a quick glance, that it will prove to be an edifying read. https://onepeterfive.com/candlemas-feast-of-obedience/

    I’ve not had time to launch a Feast Day thread, so I apologise for that, but since this Russia thread is very much linked to the Fatima apparitions, I think it is perfectly appropriate to offer any material relevant to this Feast of Our Lady here, if anyone so wishes.

    Ten or so minutes from now…. Happy Feast everyone!

    February 1, 2022 at 11:53 pm
  • westminsterfly Reply

    Well Sister Lucia did say this to Fr Fuentes back in 1957:- “Tell them, Father, that many times the Most Holy Virgin told my cousins Francisco and Jacinta, as well as myself, that many nations will disappear from the face of the earth. She said that Russia will be the instrument of chastisement chosen by Heaven to punish the whole world if we do not beforehand obtain the conversion of that poor nation.” So yes, I think we should be concerned.

    February 2, 2022 at 8:43 am

