Confession Vs “The Theology of Fiction”

Many people, even non-Catholics, are familiar with this Sacrament, but we’ll take a magnifying glass to it today, so that we can understand more about what is going on. To do that, we’ll start by looking at the concept of sin itself. This may seem almost obvious, but sin does exist. It’s the whole reason for the Sacrament. Then we’ll look at the two players involved – the penitent, and the priest. Father Sherry [walks] us through the traditional form of the Sacrament of Penance…

Editor writes…

One thing surprisingly not mentioned by Fr Sherry is the anonymity provided by the confessional box, with its dividing screen and curtain – although it may be covered in his next talk about the way the Sacrament has changed in the new rite. It’s sometimes seen as a sign of pride to cherish the tradition of anonymity – IS it a sign of pride? Should we want to be identified by the priest when we go to Confession? Does that desire show true humility?

