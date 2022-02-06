Confession Vs “The Theology of Fiction”

06Feb

Confession Vs “The Theology of Fiction”

Papacy, Pope Francis, Bible, Catholic education, The Catholic Church, Angels, Pro-life, Abortion, Vatican, Vatican II, SSPX, Seal of Confession, Seminaries, Bishops, Modernism, Sin, Euthanasia, Sacraments, Hierarchy, Dogma of Infallibility, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Tradition, Canon Law, Liturgy, International , , , , , , , , 0 Comments

From the YouTube Platform…

Many people, even non-Catholics, are familiar with this Sacrament, but we’ll take a magnifying glass to it today, so that we can understand more about what is going on. To do that, we’ll start by looking at the concept of sin itself. This may seem almost obvious, but sin does exist. It’s the whole reason for the Sacrament. Then we’ll look at the two players involved – the penitent, and the priest. Father Sherry [walks] us through the traditional form of the Sacrament of Penance…

Editor writes…

One thing surprisingly  not mentioned by Fr Sherry is the anonymity provided by the confessional box, with its dividing screen and curtain – although it may be covered in his next talk about the way the Sacrament has changed in the new rite.  It’s sometimes seen as a sign of pride to cherish the tradition of anonymity – IS it a sign of pride?  Should we want to be identified by the priest when we go to Confession? Does that desire show true humility?

Join the discussion

Related Posts

08Jun

Is ‘The Dictator Pope’ Sex-Obsessed?

Extracts below, from report on Lifesitenews, which we recommend you read... read more

02Feb

Bishop of Portsmouth Supports Dissenters

Bishop Doyle of the Diocese of Northampton, will speak on the subject... read more

19Feb

Why Are Catholic Schools Giving The Wrong Message to Young People?

Young people urged to ‘change the world’ at Paisley youth Mass... read more

05Jun

Blasphemous Cartoon Highlights Urgency of First Saturdays Devotion…

The cartoon below was sent to me in an email, and... read more

13Aug

Scotland: 4 Year Olds Can “Transition” Without Parental Consent – State-Sponsored Child Abuse?

The Scottish government says school children aged four can change... read more

18Oct

Priest’s Open Letter To UK Bishops…

Father David Marsden SCJ has kindly granted permission for us to... read more

05Feb

Pope: Take Risks With Your Salvation?

In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis explained what... read more

11Nov

Why are Catholics Not in Uproar?

The above tweet is quoted in this Mail Online report about... read more

07Aug

Hate Speech: Former Irish President Calls Catholic Teaching “Evil”…

Former Irish President Mary McAleese has described the Catholic Church's teachings... read more

02Dec

Fight For Freedom Rallies – Why No Bishops?

For more than fifty years, Catholics have been encouraged to reimagine... read more

%d bloggers like this: