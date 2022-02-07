Scotland: Nicola Stalin Sturgeon Is a National Embarrassment – Er… Something of a Joke…

.. Simple inexpensive alternatives such as having doors temporarily wedged ajar rather than permanently damaging their potential to provide fire safety breaks were soon flying around social media platforms. Cartoons, memes, video clips all mocked mercilessly the First Minister’s defence of what had very quickly become “her” idea. In time there’s a real chance “doing a Sturgeon” will come to mean shortening anything by an inch or more. If just one joiner can be found actually making the door-shortening adjustment in this age of camera-phone whistle-blowers it will soon be beamed to the world for all to laugh more at the First Minister. To read the rest of this report, visit Source.



Brian Monteith is editor of ThinkScotland and a former member of the Scottish and European Parliaments.



Editor writes…

Perhaps only those who have worked in schools in recent times will fully appreciate the utter nonsense which Sturgeon’s new ventilation scheme represents, and it’s not likely to be restricted to schools. I’ve been hearing, anecdotally, that at least one local Council has sent workmen to cut the doors in flats to aid the ventilation – although allow me to be explicit: I know of one flat-owner who has had a visit from joiners to saw off the ends of the doors in her Council flat. “They whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad” springs to mind.

Is there a Christian in the land who could honestly, hand on heart, vote either for the return of the SNP to Government in Scotland, OR for independence from the UK?

Well, since the Bishops of Scotland – as evidenced by by their actions and silence – are clearly on-side with this awful Government, I will. I will definitely vote for both… Ten years after Hell freezes over.

St Andrew of Scotland, pray for us! St Margaret, Queen of Scotland, pray for us! St John Ogilvie, pray for us!