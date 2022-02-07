Scotland: Nicola Stalin Sturgeon Is a National Embarrassment – Er… Something of a Joke…

Scotland: Nicola
editor
Stalin Sturgeon Is a National Embarrassment – Er… Something of a Joke…
From The Scotsman Newspaper…
Nicola Sturgeon’s descent into comedy is no laughing matter – Brian Monteith (5 hrs ago)
It tends to happen when she is on some foreign trip or meeting foreign dignitaries – such as her surfeit of selfies at COP26 in Glasgow last November – causing jokes about her looking for a high-powered UN role. Well it all has to stop. There’s really no need to speculate anymore for it’s now abundantly clear – Nicola Sturgeon wants to be a stand-up comedian.I am not joking, what other conclusion can one make after our First Minister has decided to tell gags in Holyrood rather than talk sense? Unfortunately, people are not laughing with her but at her. Swapping First Minister for First Comedienne is not an easy transition.I write, of course, about Ms Sturgeon’s recent routines on classroom doors and old age pensions, both of which her had opponents cackling like hyenas.Trying to defend her Government’s funding of alterations to classroom doors as being a decision for councils to take fooled no-one. The point people thought was laughable was she could see nothing wrong the range of alterations including doors having a couple of centimetres lopped-off the bottom (supposedly so air could more freely circulate ) and actually sought to defend it.
Brian Monteith is editor of ThinkScotland and a former member of the Scottish and European Parliaments.
Editor writes…
Perhaps only those who have worked in schools in recent times will fully appreciate the utter nonsense which Sturgeon’s new ventilation scheme represents, and it’s not likely to be restricted to schools. I’ve been hearing, anecdotally, that at least one local Council has sent workmen to cut the doors in flats to aid the ventilation – although allow me to be explicit: I know of one flat-owner who has had a visit from joiners to saw off the ends of the doors in her Council flat. “They whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad” springs to mind.
Is there a Christian in the land who could honestly, hand on heart, vote either for the return of the SNP to Government in Scotland, OR for independence from the UK?
Well, since the Bishops of Scotland – as evidenced by by their actions and silence – are clearly on-side with this awful Government, I will. I will definitely vote for both… Ten years after Hell freezes over.
St Andrew of Scotland, pray for us! St Margaret, Queen of Scotland, pray for us! St John Ogilvie, pray for us!
Comments (9)
Like our very own dear Boris, Auntie Nicola is becoming increasingly unhinged and desperate.
Westminster Fly,
I wish I could agree that she was “becoming increasingly unhinged and desperate” but she gets almost no criticism in the media up here (Brian Monteith’s article is an exception) so I don’t think she’s anything to be “desperate” about. She is not doing anything much different – she’s imposing sheer stupidity on the country and it will either be ignored by the media or used to show how her critics are unhinged and desperate, LOL!
This crackpot idea is typical from the Scottish Government. Of course, they would probably make a mess of the scheme and end up bricking up doorways in error.
What next? Put bricks through all the windows, to increase ventilation?
The poverty of intellect, talent and ideas in Holyrood is as stark as it is embarrassing.
Gabriel Syme,
They could solve the whole problem overnight by just removing the roofs from all the schools! That would definitely make the ventilation better and they could test out their belief that wind energy works, at the same time, LOL!
Gabriel Syme,
“bricks through all the windows to increase ventilation” LOL!
I wouldn’t be a bit surprised!
For heaven’s sake – the woman really is a national embarrassment. What sort of idiot would even think of doing that, let alone suggest it for public consumption!
It just shows you the Level of Common Sense among this Lot as Probably ( of course am only guessing here) someone actually looks at what she’s about to say . That of course makes it Doubly Stupid.
Of course one could make Excuses for Nic and Her Script Writer . But my God do they not know that’s why Windows can open .
It sort of reminds me of the Nutty Professor when the Comedian is told that He’s taken the Comedy to Far.
Obviously We Nicola who Professes to be an outright Atheist at least believes in Limbo Dancers .
What also struck me was that if they stop the mask mandates for children, they will automatically get more O2 into their lungs!
An aside: I was looking at some of her SNP colleagues and boy, some of them look senile and “out of it”!
I, personally, think a return to hedge schools is the answer, unless you suffer from hay fever.