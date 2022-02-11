Sacrament of Penance Vs “Reconciliation”… Is the Confession of Sins Past its Use-by Date – Really?

From the YouTube Platform…

You’re listening to the SSPX Podcast and welcome to our sixth episode on the Sacraments, where we’ll look at the new understanding of the Sacrament of Penance – or as it’s more commonly referred to in most churches as Reconciliation. To do that, we’re going to take a step back, and see how much of the hierarchy in the Church today sees sin differently, or if they don’t see sin differently, there’s definitely a different emphasis. Then we’ll see how that impacts the Sacrament of Penance. We’ll also take a moment to see how the rite has changed – perhaps most strikingly, in its physicality – where is the priest, and where is the penitent today? And finally, Father will give some advice on how to get more people today to take advantage of the great sacrament of Penance.

Editor writes…

Father Sherry’s talk on the new rite of the “Sacrament of Reconciliation” – following on from his previous discussion on the traditional rite of the Sacrament of Penance which you can check out here – is very informative, containing anecdotes from his own novus ordo days as a young person which drive home the crucial importance of proper education and formation in the Faith. Highly recommended viewing for parents, teachers and priests.

Editor's Pick… I suggest that we all send the link to this thread to as many people (especially parents, teachers and priests) as we possibly can

