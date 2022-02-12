GP: “I Will Never Work For the NHS Again!”

Limerick City Rally – Speech by Dr. Anne McCloskey

(a GP from Derry in the north of Ireland)…

Editor writes…

The above video arrived in my inbox earlier this evening. I’ve had the intention for a while now to discuss the plight of medical professionals like Dr McCloskey who are in danger of losing their positions if they speak out – as I believe some, perhaps many, would like to do – on the Covid crime of the century. Share your thoughts on the points made by Dr McCloskey, especially the possibility of an alternative to the NHS. Surely, if we have learned one thing from the experience of the tyranny of the past two years, it is that major institutions, such as health care systems, must be independent of Government control. And the other thing we’ve learned, sadly, is that we must not depend on the Catholic hierarchy to defend us against the removal of our God-given freedoms in the face of Governments turning rogue on the people.

