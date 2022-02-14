USA: “Russia, Russia, Russia” was Actually “Clinton, Clinton, Clinton” – Official Report

Editor writes…

With whom do you agree – commentator # 1 or 2 above? Or maybe “all’s fair in love and war” and it was essential to stop the Trump presidency, at all costs? After all, Donald J. Trump was hampering the funding of abortions, addressed the annual March for Life, launched zero wars, made huge advances in controlling illegal immigration by building a wall [as yet unfinished] at the southern border, oh, and he restored “Happy Christmas”… Dangerous man.

Will this bombshell news – that it was Hillary Clinton and her supporters who were doing the spying, NOT the Trump campaign – encourage Trump to run again for the presidency in 2024? I hope so, because the world would be a safer place with The Donald at the helm. Not only that, but the 45th President has a better grasp of Christianity than the present pope – who had the temerity to opine that Donald was “un-Christian”. No, Papa Francis, YOU are un-Christian. Big time. Anyway, folks, that’s what I think – what do you think?