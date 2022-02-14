USA: “Russia, Russia, Russia” was Actually “Clinton, Clinton, Clinton” – Official Report

14Feb

From the YouTube Platform…

1)   They spied on [Trump] and couldn’t find any dirt on him; how clean is he? They should be imprisoned; he was president.

2)   This is treason and should be handled as such. As an American citizen of the United States of America I’m outraged at the idea that these criminals are still walking free.

 

Editor writes…

With whom do you agree – commentator # 1 or 2 above?  Or maybe “all’s fair in love and war” and it was essential to stop the Trump presidency, at all costs?  After all, Donald J. Trump was hampering the funding of abortions, addressed the annual March for Life, launched zero wars, made huge advances in controlling illegal immigration by building a wall [as yet unfinished] at the southern border, oh, and he restored “Happy Christmas”…   Dangerous man.

Will this bombshell news – that it was Hillary Clinton and her supporters who were doing the spying, NOT the Trump campaign – encourage Trump to run again for the presidency in 2024?  I hope so, because the world would be a safer place with The Donald at the helm. Not only that, but the 45th President has a better grasp of Christianity than the present pope – who had the temerity to opine that Donald was “un-Christian”.  No, Papa Francis, YOU are un-Christian. Big time.   Anyway, folks, that’s what I think – what do you think?

Comments (9)

  • Fidelis Reply

    That really is bombshell news. I knew Donald Trump had been set up but I’d no idea of the extent of it. This short interview is also very interesting on the subject, there’s a bit at the end about Covid and I love the “practice what you preach about masks” bit. So true.

    February 14, 2022 at 1:31 pm
    • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

      All of us on Here know that Clinton is Evil to the core. We also know that anything that is bad towards President Trump by the MSM is Lies Lies and more Lies.
      Again we also know that Horror Bergoglio had to be on both Biden and Clintons side to get the so called Catholic Votes in the U.S. Bergoglio Bergoglio. Wherever their is a Mouthpiece for the Rotten MSM Bergoglio is at the front of the que.
      He really is an Awful Person.

      February 14, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    • Laura Reply

      Fidelis,

      That was a great interview. Joe Concha (whoever he is!) spoke well and yes, I loved that calling out the people who bleat on about us all should wear masks while his own face if free of a mask. They are such hypocrites.

      February 14, 2022 at 4:47 pm
  • Oliver Stoops Reply

    ‘America’s Establishment is rotten to the core’, says Mr. Hilton. Spot on target, sir.

    Who was the sage who described America as the country which went straight from infancy to senility without ever growing up? A once great party – the Dems- have been wallowing in their own vomit for decades. They stole the 2020 election but they’ve been doing that since Adam was a boy. Anyone remember Chicago’s Mayor Daley’s helping hand to JFK in 1960?
    Old Ma Clinton and her odious consort epitomise the quintessence of all the evils besetting the USA. Heaven help the poor Christians over there in the battle against Satan’s battalions.

    February 14, 2022 at 3:06 pm
    • Laura Reply

      Oliver Stoops,

      It’s so strange to read all that you’ve written because, on the face of it, the Americans look much more religious than we are. They talk openly about God, church-going and so on, yet, all this evil is bubbling away under the surface. It’s really incredible how hard Old Nick is working these days.

      February 14, 2022 at 4:45 pm
  • RCAVictor Reply

    Aside from stating the obvious about the shameless sleaze of “America’s Establishment,” I wanted to point out that Hillary Clinton, who is a Satanist, is only the tip of the iceberg. In fact, all the Democrats in positions of political and bureaucratic power, along with numerous Republicans, are merely tips of the iceberg. But the vast majority of Americans, hypnotized by bread and circuses, will never see past the smoke and mirrors to discover the man behind the curtain.

    The iceberg itself, the man behind the curtain, is international Freemasonry – the worshippers of Lucifer.

    The prolonged theme of their stooges about Trump’s “threats to Democracy,” while they themselves destroy it, reminds me of Satan representing himself as an angel of light…in order to seduce souls into eternal darkness.

    February 14, 2022 at 4:38 pm
    • Laura Reply

      RCA Victor,

      It seems only two minutes ago that I was praying for your recovery to full health – I’m not sure if I should take the credit, but welcome back anyway, you’ve been sorely missed!

      I am just gobsmacked to read that Hillary Clinton is a Satanist. I’ve no reason to doubt that at all, but for the sake of friends who will not believe it, do you have a really good source to back that up?

      February 14, 2022 at 4:43 pm
    • editor Reply

      RCA Victor,

      Well, HELLO stranger! Great to see you back in the land of the (almost) living 😀

      Learning about this Durham Report finding against Hillary Clinton & Co. has really made my day. Not that I’m rejoicing in the downfall of A.N. Other, you understand… Of course not 😀 but it’s always heartening to see an innocent man exonerated, who has been falsely accused and vilified. And if any man has been falsely accused and vilified in recent times, it’s one Donald J. Trump, the 45th (and 47th!) President of the United States of America!

      February 14, 2022 at 5:34 pm
  • Margaret Mary Reply

    I sincerely hope Donald Trump runs for President again – and I also hope Hillary Clinton does as well because she’ll be beaten ten times as roundly this next time, if she does.

    The information in the video at the top of this page is truly astonishing, but there’s been no mention of it in any news broadcasts that I’ve heard in the UK. They shamefully keep the public in the dark. It must be frustrating for them that we can get the info on the internet anyway.

    February 14, 2022 at 4:40 pm

