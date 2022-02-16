Covid-Injections For Children – Child Abuse?

Covid-Injections For Children – Child Abuse?

Editor writes…

This current determined drive to inject healthy 5-11 year old children with the experimental Covid jab is nothing less than sinister.

To call it “insane” is to understate the truth by a country mile. How can it be morally justifiable to do this?

Isn’t it – self-evidently – a form of child abuse, in the same category as forcing children to wear face-masks?

If you disagree, say so, but make sure you have a tenet from the Moral Law to support your position…

  • Andrew Q Reply

    It’s absolutely immoral (even without the abortion taint issue) to inject children with harmful substances that do not prevent them from getting an illness or passing it on. We know already that children have been harmed by these particular “vaccines” and ordinarily recover from a bout of Covid quickly. It makes no sense.

    It’s really about getting them on the digital identity passport so that they can be tracked and controlled for life. An annual booster, which is the intention, requires a compliance device to track – along with every other aspect of one’s life. Project Veritas had the goon from the FDA admitting annual mandatory jabs for children in the US is “Catholic” Joe’s plan its undercover footage yesterday. These politicians – and the bishops who support them – are evil.

    February 16, 2022 at 9:47 pm
  • Margaret Mary Reply

    It is definitely child abuse to force vaccinations on children of any age. I’ve even heard calls for babies to be vaxxed. It’s downright evil.

    What sort of parent would allow their child to be jabbed by an experimental medicine? It really is incredible that we are living through this.

    February 16, 2022 at 10:26 pm

