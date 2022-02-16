Covid-Injections For Children – Child Abuse?

Editor writes…

This current determined drive to inject healthy 5-11 year old children with the experimental Covid jab is nothing less than sinister.

To call it “insane” is to understate the truth by a country mile. How can it be morally justifiable to do this?

Isn’t it – self-evidently – a form of child abuse, in the same category as forcing children to wear face-masks?

If you disagree, say so, but make sure you have a tenet from the Moral Law to support your position…

