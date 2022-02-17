Diocesan Priest: Restore Traditional Mass & Theology To Avoid Church’s Total Collapse

Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi is a priest of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island with nearly 5,000 friends and followers on social media. To my knowledge Fr. Capoverdi does not publicly offer the Traditional Latin Mass, which makes the following guest post all the more impactful. It is shared here from his Facebook page with Father’s permission.

I know there are going to be some who disagree with me. That’s your right. But In my opinion and experience of 25 years of priesthood we are sinking fast as a Church and are in big trouble. Most of our problems are internal.

The only way out of this mess, I believe, is to go back to doing what the Church did when She was successful. We need to go back to the Mass of St. Pope John XXIII, the Extraordinary Form, in every parish and start running seminarians like we used to before the mid sixties.

Some say the church has to become more, “With the times,” and even more Liberal. That the church needs to change Her moral positions on Homosexuality and Abortion, then more people will come to Mass. This could not be furthered from the truth.

Protestants tried this, changing their moral theology and understanding of the Bible, and they have been failing miserably. Mainline Liberal Protestant churches are disappearing from the face of the earth. So are Liberal Religious Nuns and Brothers. Many of these Liberal groups have not had a vocation in decades.

The Catholic Church shifted our belief on Salvation and the way we celebrate Holy Mass. That’s when our problems began. Priests bad behavior since the sixties is a consequence of this, bad fruit from bad decisions. If we don’t make major changes soon, and go back to the way things were before the last 55 years, we will continue to hemorrhage and lose 75% of the population that is practicing today, over the next 50 years.

For example, there are 5 parishes in Westerly, Rhode Island right now. If we don’t go back to the TLM, my prediction is 50 years from now there will just be 1 parish in Westerly that only needs to celebrate 3 Masses on the weekend.

Trying to become more Protestant in our Liturgy and Theology over the past 55 years has had disastrous consequences. We can’t blame the mess we’re in on, “Cultural changes.” The sad changes we made helped shape the cultural changes that tragically happened.

We baptized bad moral behavior, by watering down our beliefs. I know I won't be around to see the total collapse, but it's coming if we don't go back to our Traditional Mass and Traditional moral beliefs.

Editor writes…

Wurdesmythe (our sometime American blogger) emailed the above article this morning, which will, surely, come as a bit of a shock to those who continue to believe that the Vatican II “reforms” have brought about a “new springtime” in the Church. Is he right though – will there be a total collapse in the Church if the traditional Mass and Faith is not restored, immediately if not sooner?