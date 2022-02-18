Fr Mawdsley: Is Former FSSP Priest In Schism?

Editor writes…

I met Fr Mawdsley when he came to Immaculate Heart of Mary, Balornock in Glasgow in 2016, to offer one of his first Masses, after ordination. You can read a report about the event here

At the buffet lunch table afterwards, I found myself alongside Fr Mawdsley, forced to divide my attention between selecting the delicious food on offer, while, at the same time, answering his friendly questions. It was only when I explained that, no, this isn’t my parish although I do come to the week-day Masses when possible, but I mostly attend the Glasgow SSPX church, that things changed. The birds stopped singing, the sun stopped shining and all was no longer right with the world.

Instead, I found myself subjected to a lecture about endangering my soul by consorting with the “schismatic” SSPX. My protestations that the SSPX is NOT in schism fell on deaf ears and, realising that we were heading for stormy waters, I suggested that we just leave the subject there, since I’m the argumentative type and I didn’t want to spoil his day.

But, you know men. They have to have the last word. And so it came to pass that Fr Mawdsley persisted to the point where he came to join our table and chose to sit right next to me, can you believe. Talk about looking for trouble. Sure enough, he kept up his barrage of accusations against the SSPX. I did my best to defend them against the charge of schism – quelling the hilarious thought that they don’t like me either, so why am I bothering… It turned out that the entire population of Balornock heard me, because apart from having command of all the arguments and a love of debating, I also have a very loud voice – or so they told me, later. I often wish “they” would mind their own business. Eventually one woman at our table stood up and apologised to Fr Mawdsley for my rudeness in arguing with him. Incredible. Then she stomped off. I’d always liked her, too. Anyway, it is noteworthy that all this took place in 2016 – with Rev Mawdsley showing no sign of disapproval of Papa Francis at the lunch table that day, despite the fact that he had been wreaking havoc in the Church since his election in 2013. Papa Francis, I mean, not Fr Mawdsley 😀

Anyway, can you just imagine my astonishment at learning that Fr Mawdsley has decided to take the “schismatic” road himself? Check out the quote from Archbishop Lefebvre at the end of this introduction, and ask yourself, is not this precisely what Father Mawdsley is saying to rationalise his decision to operate independently of the Fraternity of Saint Peter and/or independently of any diocesan bishop? If Archbishop Lefebvre and the SSPX is in schism, surely Fr Mawdsley must be a schismatic, as well? Of course, maybe he’s changed his mind about the SSPX being in schism – if so, maybe he’ll pop in here to let us know.

You can read more about Fr Mawdsley on his Wikipedia page here

Perhaps, after reading his personal history – an annulled marriage, human rights/Burma, FSSP priest, ex-FSSP priest – you might find yourself wondering if Fr Mawdsley is something of an activist in search of a cause? Oh and don’t forget to answer the headline question – IS he in schism? Remembering the arguments he put to me about the SSPX, I’d say a whopping, very loud “Yes”!

