USA: Catholic School Principal Suspended For Defying Diocesan Mask Mandate – Norra Joke…

USA: Catholic School Principal Suspended For Defying Diocesan Mask Mandate
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Feb 17, 2022 / 11:13 am (CNA).
A principal at a Catholic school who was placed on leave after he defied the Archdiocese of Chicago’s mask mandate will not return to the school, it was announced on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Father Martin T. Marren, pastor of Queen of Martyrs Church in Evergreen Park, Illinois, shared the news in a letter to the community of Queen of Martyrs Catholic School, following a meeting with the suspended principal, Jacob “Doc” Mathius.
Mathius was suspended from his position on Feb. 8, after he announced that his pre-K-8 elementary school could go mask-optional. This announcement came after a state judge nullified Illinois’ statewide school mask mandate.
At the time, Archdiocese of Chicago policy stated that children enrolled in its schools must wear masks, regardless of what local regulations dictated. That policy has since changed.
“[Tuesday] Doc Mathius and I met to discuss the events of the past week,” Marren in the letter. “I told him that, despite everything, I hoped we could agree on a path forward that would enable him to return as principal of Queen of Martyrs School.”
According to Marren, he informed Mathius that he would be welcomed back as principal, under the condition that he “take some fair and reasonable steps that would repair the breach his actions created in our parish and school community, as well as with our sister schools in the Archdiocese.”
Mathius declined to accept these conditions, said Marren, and “as a result, will not be returning to our school.”
“I am saddened, as I trust you are, by his decision,” wrote Marren. “I am sure you can understand that it is not possible for an organization to employ someone who will not abide by rules that apply to all. That is a lesson we teach our children, and it also applies to adults.”
Mathius did not immediately respond to CNA’s request for comment Wednesday. In a post on his personal Facebook page on Wednesday, Mathius said that he had been “exiled” from his school for over a week without any communication from the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Office of Catholic Schools.
Mathius said that the conditions he was told he would meet upon his return to Queen of Martyrs to be “unreasonable in nature and extreme in scope,” although he did not elaborate as to what he was asked to do.
“I want to once again offer my humble and sincere thanks to so many of the family members of our Queen of Martyrs School community as well as other private citizens … many of whom I have never met … that gifted me their love and support through this very difficult time,” he wrote in the post. “I consider myself fortunate beyond measure to be the recipient of such kindness and affirmation.”
In a later post, he said: “We might be a small community, but my goodness, look at how mighty we are! Look at how this community came together in common cause to make a statement that you wanted heard! Look at how you stood shoulder to shoulder to carry your message forward!”
During Mathius’ suspension, parents of Queen of Martyrs students protested outside the school building on two occasions. Parents were in support of Mathius’ decision and wished to see him remain at the school.
After his suspension Mathius told Chicago media that he did not expect to be reinstated to his position.
Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago is one of several bishops in the U.S. who has instructed clerics not to assist parishioners seeking religious exemptions from receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Cupich also decreed that all archdiocesan employees and clergy must receive the vaccine for COVID-19, only allowing exemptions for medical reasons. Source…
Editor writes…
Cardinal Cupich is one of the worst of the USA bishops, in my considered opinion. Click here to read one example of why he is notorious – and about as Catholic as Joe Biden.
His authoritarian insistence on children wearing masks – an example of child abuse, again in my considered opinion – is but one more example of his participation in the diabolical disorientation in the Church and the world of which we were forewarned at Fatima. Below, a comment from the Catholic World Report platform which really says it all, so I’ll finish with this…
The Diocese of Chicago has the temerity to dismiss this man who is operating with the best interests of children in mind, while leaving in place the false messiah, Fr. Pfleger, whose Masses are an abomination, who spreads race hate, and who has been accused of smoking marijuana, drinking alcohol and sexually abusing multiple underage males?
Somebody should have a nice big beautiful millstone sent to diocesan offices as a gentle reminder.
This would be really laughable if it was a skit rather than real life. It’s almost impossible to believe than the Church would impose a mask mandate on children when it’s not even required by the State! As if the clergy don’t have enough fingers pointing at them for child abuse – I agree that forcing kids to wear face masks for hours in the day is a form of child abuse. They need the free flow of oxygen to their brain to help them to learn. Covering their mouth and nose is criminal, IMHO.
As for the cardinal – that link was very revealing of a priest who has totally lost his way.
Fidelis,
I agree with every word you say. Heaven help those children because the Church has imposed a mask mandate upon them, and their mandate is NOT required by the State. That is child abuse to say the least. You are right in pointing out that children need the free flowing of oxygen to help them learn. He is demanding that children wear these masks when it is not even required by the State, that to me is criminal behaviour.
Fidelis,
Impossible to believe, that is, if the Church were faithful to her mission. However, since the Church is now willfully subordinate to the state, it is just a department of said state, enforcing whatever the state decides, and in many cases trying to outdo the state with repressive, tyrannical abuses of authority that actually exceed the state diktats.
I’ve just tried to find some articles on how homosexuals (guess who) abuse positions of authority, but nothing came up, so I’ll retreat back into the topic before I lose some zeroes on my paycheck….
Again ED nothing really surprising about this Article especially under the Horrible Cupcakes Watch.
As for that Good Priest Fleger I say that He is a Good Priest because it’s obvious that the Man is a Good Satanic Priest. As for Children wearing Masks it most certainly is Child Cruelty. I also wonder how many Children forced to wear these Masks will have Future Lung Throat Mouth and Nose Problems. It doesn’t need a Brain Surgeon to know these are Harmful in the extreme to Kids whose Main Breathing Organs ,are still not fully developed.
The only thing now really that will surprise probably all of us on Here is if Bergoglio and His Lavender Buddies actually do something or say something that is in anyway Positive to Our Catholic Faith.
Just one other thing and I am a maybe Guilty of it . But never in my Life until Bergoglio and His Lavender Mafia come into being did I disrespect Catholic Clergymen. I most definitely do so now as most as we all on Here know are C.I.N.O. or when their looking for Money.
There have been many reports across the USA of public school parents (aka “domestic terrorists”) standing up to school boards to get rid of CRT (critical race theory) curricula, but aside from this, ZERO reports of Catholic (“Catholic”?) school parents standing up to tin foil dictators like Cupich and his vindictive meanness. I wonder if Catholic school parents are rocking themselves to sleep with such mantras as “Can’t happen here,” or “Pray, pay and obey.” Or perhaps with WHO propaganda slogans, like “I wear a mask because I care about you.”
Those poor Catholics in Chicago need to have an anti-mask, anti-vax convoy that surrounds Cupich’s office and puts him under siege. Then they’ll see, if they somehow don’t see already, that he will imitate Trudeau, because Cupich is also a fascist.
