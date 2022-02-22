Scots Journalist Shakes The Dust & Heads for USA

From the Mail Online…

For more than 40 years I’ve followed American politics and I’ve never known it to be as divisive, nasty, dangerous and violent — with gun-toting activists regularly roaming city streets — as it is today.

So it speaks volumes for the sad state of Scottish politics when distinguished Scots journalist Sarah Smith says she’s looking forward to escaping the ‘criticism, bile and hatred’ she’s endured as BBC Scotland editor for the calmer, less stressful beat of BBC North American editor.

Smith expects less vilification, fewer threats and less hatred than she’s experienced in her homeland these past six years. She speaks of being verbally assaulted on Scottish streets with shouts of ‘what f****** lies are you telling on TV tonight, you f****** b***h’. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

I’m no fan of Sarah Smith, believe me. Long story cut very short, some years ago, when I lived in England, she came to my home to interview me about an issue related to Catholic schools. There was “history being made” because the Church had agreed to the first ever shared campus, with a Catholic and non-denominational school sharing premises. My key point was that the bishop who had agreed to this deal, was in the wrong and I kept pressing that point, asking her to be sure to include my call for his resignation in her final edited report.

After a lengthy interview, just as I thought we were more or less finished, she asked me if I thought this shared campus might be a way for the politicians to do away with Catholic schools altogether; I took it to be a throwaway remark, just out of interest. I acknowledged that this might well be a possibility but the real fault doesn’t lie with them (we can hardly expect non-Catholic politicians to be crazy about forking out funding for separate Catholic schools) but with the bishop who had agreed to this shared campus. By doing so, he had endangered the future of Catholic schools. That was my key point. In fact, when the report was aired, I was tagged on agreeing that this was a political manoeuvre aimed at ending the separate Catholic school system. What a dishonest woman.

So, I’ve no time for Sarah Smith. And as Dan Wootton points out in the above discussion, she – like every other “journalist” in Scotland – has never asked Nicola Sturgeon a single difficult question when she had the opportunity. So, zero out of ten for integrity and minus-zero out of ten for “journalism”. America is welcome to her.

Still, the vile treatment which she has experienced on the streets of Scotland and on social media, is appalling. There IS a nasty atmosphere in Scotland these days, caused, it seems to me, by the divisive and de-stabilising nature of the perpetual independence mantra, coupled with the draconian Covid restrictions to which Sturgeon is clearly addicted, an addiction with which her fans have also become infected…Er… so to speak. Or maybe you disagree?

