Scots Journalist Shakes The Dust & Heads for USA

22Feb

From the Mail Online…

For more than 40 years I’ve followed American politics and I’ve never known it to be as divisive, nasty, dangerous and violent — with gun-toting activists regularly roaming city streets — as it is today.

So it speaks volumes for the sad state of Scottish politics when distinguished Scots journalist Sarah Smith says she’s looking forward to escaping the ‘criticism, bile and hatred’ she’s endured as BBC Scotland editor for the calmer, less stressful beat of BBC North American editor.

Smith expects less vilification, fewer threats and less hatred than she’s experienced in her homeland these past six years. She speaks of being verbally assaulted on Scottish streets with shouts of ‘what f****** lies are you telling on TV tonight, you f****** b***h’.  Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

I’m no fan of Sarah Smith, believe me.  Long story  cut very short, some years ago, when I lived in England, she came to my home to interview me about an issue related to Catholic schools.  There was “history being made” because the Church had agreed to the first ever shared campus, with a Catholic and non-denominational school sharing premises.  My key point was that the bishop who had agreed to this deal, was in the wrong and I kept pressing that point, asking her to be sure to include my call for his resignation in her final edited report.

After a lengthy interview, just as I thought we were more or less finished, she asked me if I thought this shared campus might be a way for the politicians to do away with Catholic schools altogether; I took it to be a throwaway remark, just out of interest. I acknowledged that this might well be a possibility but the real fault doesn’t lie with them (we can hardly expect non-Catholic politicians to be crazy about forking out funding for separate Catholic schools) but with the bishop who had agreed to this shared campus. By doing so, he had endangered the future of Catholic schools. That was my key point.  In fact, when the report was aired, I was tagged on agreeing that this was a political manoeuvre aimed at ending the separate Catholic school system.  What a dishonest woman.

So, I’ve no time for Sarah Smith.  And as Dan Wootton points out in the above discussion, she – like every other “journalist” in Scotland – has never asked Nicola Sturgeon a single difficult question when she had the opportunity.  So, zero out of ten for integrity and minus-zero out of ten for “journalism”.  America is welcome to her.

Still, the vile treatment which she has experienced on the streets of Scotland and on social media, is appalling.  There IS a nasty atmosphere in Scotland these days, caused, it seems to me, by the divisive and de-stabilising nature of the perpetual independence mantra, coupled with the draconian Covid restrictions to which Sturgeon is clearly addicted, an addiction with which her fans have also become infected…Er… so to speak.  Or maybe you disagree?

Comments (9)

  • carlos10101 Reply

    Never talk to journalists.

    February 22, 2022 at 1:28 am
    • editor Reply

      I do – but only by email now. I made that rule after the Sarah Smith debacle, when I would also only agree to appear “live” if invited to participate in TV discussions. “Going out into the whole world….” means just what Our Lord said!

      February 22, 2022 at 9:12 am
      • Margaret Mary

        Editor,

        You were on The Big Questions, for one thing, but you’ve not been on anything for a while, unless I’ve missed it. Most of us would walk a mile before agreeing to going onto TBQ — it was like a bear pit, LOL! Anyone who was not PC had better watch out – they were given a very hard time of it!

        February 22, 2022 at 5:25 pm
      • Laura

        Margaret Mary,

        And don’t forget Sunday Morning Live! She was on that back in the day before they went all posh in the studio, LOL!

        February 22, 2022 at 6:33 pm
  • Margaret Mary Reply

    I’ve noticed the change in Scotland over the SNP years. There’s a fear of saying anything against them, although, saying that, I do meet people from time to time who roll their eyes when you mention the SNP or Nicolas Sturgeon.

    Sarah Smith is no big deal as far as her journalism goes. She doesn’t stand out in any way, so I don’t think she’ll be missed when she goes to the USA.

    February 22, 2022 at 5:20 pm
  • Laura Reply

    There’s definitely been a change in the Scottish psyche in recent years, especially since Covid. Nicola Sturgeon’s superficiality has proved to be a winner. People see her speaking so confidently, as if she knows what she’s talking about, which she doesn’t, and because she speaks in a authoritative way, most people fall for it and think she’s a good leader. She knows this and it gives her even more confidence. She can read a room, so it will be like this until the public waken up and the polls tell her it’s time to go.

    February 22, 2022 at 6:26 pm
  • Nicky Reply

    Dan Wootton’s discussion was quite lively but dyed in the wool SNP activists, like the one on the video panel, won’t change their minds. It’s a rare occurrence.

    Sarah Smith’s treatment was vile, that’s unacceptable, but I can’t say she ever impressed me. I didn’t know her father was the former leader of the Labour party, John Smith. That’s very interesting.

    February 22, 2022 at 6:39 pm
  • editor Reply

    I’ve just popped in to post this news – Sturgeon is keeping Covid restrictions indefinitely, despite the falling “cases”. England anyone?
    https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/sturgeon-to-keep-covid-rules-indefinitely-scotland-under-lock-and-key-while-england-freed/ar-AAU9pdn?ocid=msedgntp

    February 22, 2022 at 6:58 pm
    • editor Reply

      Racing – just noticed another headline saying all Covid restrictions in Scotland to end on 21 March, except self-isolation and testing to continue.

      I’ve no idea what is going on here – I never watch the “briefings”, so recording here, all that I know, do what you will with it (politely!)

      February 22, 2022 at 7:33 pm

