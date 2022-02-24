Russia – “God’s Chosen Instrument of Chastisement” [Fatima] – Attacks Ukraine

Russia – “God’s Chosen Instrument of Chastisement” [Fatima] – Attacks Ukraine

Editor writes…

As we appear to be emerging from the Covid drive to introduce totalitarian governance across the western world, what does this attack by Russia on Ukraine mean, given Our Lady’s warnings about the spread of Russia’s “errors” and its threat to world peace?  Click here to read more.

  • Fidelis Reply

    I am praying that Pope Francis wakens up and realises that he must consecrate Russia as required at Fatima. I’m being optimistic and hoping that this will not end up in a full-blown European or World War, but the world is so unstable right now, that it’s quite possible.

    I read the Enslavement article and it is chilling to think what may lie ahead. I’m praying for the Consecration today – otherwise, who knows what lies ahead.

    February 24, 2022 at 9:24 am
    • Michaela Reply

      Fidelis,

      I can’t see Pope Francis consecrating Russia – he is spiritually blind, IMHO. He looks at everything happening in the world through humanist eyes. He’s more likely to send food aid to Ukraine than to consecrate Russia, IMHO.

      February 24, 2022 at 10:36 am
  • westminsterfly Reply

    I fear we are seeing the last part of the Fatima prophecies starting to begin now – the only prophecy that hasn’t been fulfilled yet is the annihilation of nations. The formal request to consecrate Russia was made in 1929 at Tuy. Later Sr. Lucia asked Our Lord why He would not convert Russia without the solemn public consecration of that nation specifically. Jesus answered: “Because I want My whole Church to acknowledge that consecration as a triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so that it may extend its homage later on, and put the devotion to the Immaculate Heart beside the devotion to My Sacred Heart.”

    Our Lord was clearly connecting the 100-year refusal to perform the Sacred Heart consecration in France to the events of Fatima, when he appeared to Sister Lucia in Rianjo in 1931: https://fatima.org/news-views/the-revelation-at-rianjo-a-fatima-anniversary-august-1931 so it would appear there isn’t long left. The 100 years of the refusal to consecrate Russia is up in 2029 – seven years away – but Our Lady said it would be done. Although I think a great portion of the world is going to have to suffer before it is done.

    February 24, 2022 at 10:19 am
    • Michaela Reply

      Westminster Fly,

      I agree that we are seeing the last part of the Fatima prophecies starting now. It’s very serious. I remember people coming on here and saying they thought that Putin was a good Christian now! Some hope! God doesn’t make mistakes. If he has chosen Russia as his instrument of chastisement for a disbelieving world, there was good reason for that. This video is of the EU leaders denouncing Russia and speaking of the seriousness to world peace of this attack on Ukraine. It is very sobering.

      February 24, 2022 at 10:35 am
  • westminsterfly Reply

    Perhaps now people would like to contact the World Apostolate of Fatima and show them the INCALCULABLE damage they have done to the Fatima message and world peace, being more interested in having the ‘approval’ of dissident bishops, and hob-nobbing with the hierarchy, rather than telling the truth. The UK WAF website is here:- https://worldfatima-englandwales.org.uk It would be interesting to get their take on the supposedly ‘consecrated’ Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

    February 24, 2022 at 10:44 am

