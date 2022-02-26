Installation of the New Archbishop of Glasgow

Installation of the New Archbishop of Glasgoweditor
Editor writes…
Earlier today, the new Archbishop of Glasgow took possession of the archdiocese.
Sources in Galloway say that Bishop Nolan has never shown any sign of devotion to Our Lady.
If true, that is troubling in the extreme. So, pray for him, and pray for the Archdiocese of Glasgow.
St Andrew, St Margaret, and all the saints of Scotland, pray for us! Our Lady of Aberdeen, pray for us!
Comments (11)
If it’s True that Nolan has never shown any Devotion to Our Blessed Lady then Just like Bergoglio He is not a Catholic. Anyone who says that they are Catholics but show NO devotion to Her who is Above all Humans is telling a lie.
Remember just about a year ago when Bergoglio made a comment about the Hail Mary as in ” Holy Mary Mother of GOD ” being a bit OTT .
Bergoglio wasn’t questioned enough on that comment . Of course it doesn’t really matter to us as we know that whatever Bergoglio is ,He is certainly not a Catholic.
Faith of our Fathers,
I never heard that about “Holy Mary, Mother of GOD” being OTT – can you give a link to where the Pope said that? He’s bad, but I never thought he was that bad.
Well, I watched the entire ‘installation’ ‘liturgy’ and the only word that comes to mind is cringeworthy. Absolutely dreadful. The ‘choir’ and music were simply awful.
Welcome to Glasgow! A joke.
Oh my goodness, I agree with sarto2010, this is really dire stuff. I’ve only watched up to the beginning of the singing of the psalm. So far, the music is more suited to a funeral than the installation of an archbishop. It’s a wonder he hasn’t upped and gone back to Galloway, LOL! Even the Gloria was miserable!
I’m going to try to watch the rest but so far it’s terrible.
Just a Little Observation. Now I know that this Chinese Fabricated Disease is real. But I suspect that all on view in the above Video were Trippled Vaxed and Quadruply Boostered.
So why all The Masks. ?
Am I missing something here or was that Mandatory.?
Here is an excerpt from St. Bernard’s famous sermon on Mary and the Incarnation, Missus Est:
She, I say, is that shining and brilliant star, so much needed, set in place above life’s great and spacious sea, glittering with merits, all aglow with examples for our imitation. Oh, whosoever thou art that perceiveth thyself during this mortal existence to be rather drifting in treacherous waters, at the mercy of the winds and the waves, than walking on firm ground, turn not away thine eyes from the splendor of this guiding star, unless thou wish to be submerged by the storm! When the storms to temptation burst upon thee, when thou seest thyself driven upon the rocks of tribulation, look at the star, call upon Mary. When buffeted by the billows of pride, or ambition, or hatred, or jealousy, look at the star, call upon Mary. Should anger, or avarice, or fleshly desire violently assail the frail vessel of thy soul, look at the star, call upon Mary. If troubled on account of the heinousness of thy sins, distressed at the filthy state of thy conscience, and terrified at the thought of the awful judgment to come, thou art beginning to sink into the bottomless gulf of sadness and to be swallowed in the abyss of despair, then think of Mary. In dangers, in doubts, in difficulties, think of Mary, call upon Mary. Let not her name leave thy lips, never suffer it to leave thy heart. And that thou mayest more surely obtain the assistance of her prayer, see that thou dost walk in her footsteps. With her for guide, thou shalt never go astray; whilst invoking her, thou shalt never lose heart; so long as she is in thy mind, thou shalt not be deceived; whilst she holds thy hand, thou canst not fall; under her protection, thou hast nothing to fear; if she walks before thee, thou shalt not grow weary; if she shows thee favor, thou shalt reach the goal.”
(Translation from Pius XII’s encyclical, paragraph 31).
RCA Victor,
Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.
I have just finished watching the video – I had to keep stopping and starting for various reasons (not least to take my pulse and make sure I was still with us, if you get my ungrammatical drift) – and, much as I hate to agree with sarto2020, I must admit that the music was very poor. Incredibly, they had included some Latin pieces but the only one I recognised via the Gregorian Chant was the Salve Regina, sung clearly and with gusto, at the end. Deo gratias. Everything else (including the Ave Verum and Te Deum) were dirge-like and – but for the fact that they were named on the screen – I wouldn’t have recognised them at all.
However, the music is the least of our worries. The new Archbishop welcomed everyone, including our ecumenical friends – every one of whom I THINK I’m right in saying, approached at Holy Communion time. Whether that was for a “blessing” or whether they were being given Holy Communion I’m not sure because, conveniently, the camera moved to the stained glass windows above, and took us on a tour of the cathedral ceiling. Call me suspicious if you like. Certainly, when the camera dipped down for a few seconds at a time, the block of seats were empty, where the visitors had been seated. Maybe someone in the know will enlighten us on that.
The sermon though. Heavens. Predictably, we got the usual “it’s all about the Good News” folks, with the “Good News” never defined. Have you noticed that? Of course, if you ask, they will tell you (looking askance that you don’t know) that the Good News is that Jesus came to save us! Voila! There’s never any detail about the why we required saving or the how we are to ensure that we save our souls now that Our Lord has made it possible for us… have you noticed? Yip. The New Mass has done its work of protestantising the Catholic people, bishops top of the list.
FOOF – I agree with you about the masks. Ridiculous. Don’t they realise how stupid they look? And the choir – of all people to be wearing masks! It is laughable watching them singing through the masks. One woman is wearing one of those face shields – utterly and totally ridiculous looking. Ironically, almost the only person NOT wearing a mask in the sanctuary was Archbishop Nolan! I saw Fr Dunn in the procession at the end, mask-less, Deo gratias!
One thing that surprised me – although Cardinal Nichols, Westminster, was seated in the sanctuary in his “red”, there was no mention of him beyond the papal nuncio’s final few words where he listed his title “Your Eminence” among the other notables. I would have expected the English Cardinal to be invited to say a few words, but, I suppose, with an SNP sympathetic Bishops Conference, that would be asking too much. I’m half kidding – there may be a liturgical reason why he was not officially invited to speak. If not, though, very bad. After all, what with he being responsible for the LGBTQ+ Masses in his archdiocese, he’d have felt very much at home speaking to that assembled clergy group given the number of members of the Daisy Chain in attendance. Not that I could be 100% sure of identities, not really, due to the masks. What a carry on. However, come 21 March, they can all chuck their masks away because the virus will know that it’s 21 March and it won’t be infecting anyone, any more, in Scotland. Hurrah!
Finally, how sad it was – not least bearing in mind the number of non-Catholics and city dignitaries present – to see the bare sanctuary, with a bishop’s chair where the Tabernacle once was and, hopefully, will be again. All roads lead back to Russia, so let’s pray very hard for that long-awaited Consecration, which will see an end to the diabolical disorientation around us. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Editor,
On the subject of singing with masks on, the sacred music choir with which I was formerly associated, during their 2020-2021 season, required all singers to wear masks – they were allegedly “singers’ masks”! During rehearsals in a Catholic Church, they were also required to sit several pews apart, and leave every 30 minutes “to let the air circulate.” And, of course, everyone’s temperature was taken upon entering the church for rehearsal.
I have to wonder whether these absurdities continued into the 2021-2022 season. I don’t know because I left the choir when their Board decided to require that all persons be vaccinated. Good riddance.
Which leads me to wonder: which profession contains the largest number of mindless, obedient sheep: journalists or musicians?
RCA Victor,
Bang on cue, we discover that Saint Nicola
StalinSturgeon was breaking the mask rule herself while enjoying a family birthday party last November. Unbelievable hypocrisy, but – as we have noted here before, more than that. This proves beyond doubt that she – like her pal in Downing Street – knew/knows perfectly well that the virus is not deadly. This whole thing has been about control, nothing to do with health or “staying safe”. It’s been all about “staying scared”.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/nicola-sturgeon-accused-of-covid-rule-hypocrisy-after-pictured-maskless-at-family-birthday-party/ar-AAUljWD?ocid=msedgntp
As for those bishops and priests masked up – they have insulted Our Lord, no less. How dare they preach to anyone.
I presume they didn’t like our criticisms of the ceremony. The video, according to an advisory I am seeing, is no longer available and has been “made private”. Hmmmm.