Installation of the New Archbishop of Glasgow

Editor writes…

Earlier today, the new Archbishop of Glasgow took possession of the archdiocese.

Sources in Galloway say that Bishop Nolan has never shown any sign of devotion to Our Lady.

If true, that is troubling in the extreme. So, pray for him, and pray for the Archdiocese of Glasgow.

St Andrew, St Margaret, and all the saints of Scotland, pray for us! Our Lady of Aberdeen, pray for us!

