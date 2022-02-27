IMPORTANT DATES FOR YOUR DIARY…

27Feb

Father Stephen Dunn asks that we note and share the following information…

This week, in the church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus,  Bridgeton, G40 4AU [pictured].

Wednesday is  ASH  WEDNESDAY: day of  fast  and abstinence,  i.e.  NO meat and only one full meal plus two collations.  Traditional Latin Mass is at 6.45pm on Wed evening.

FRIDAY is the first Friday/Saturday so we have our special overnight devotion to the Sacred Heat of Jesus.  With what has happened in the last week in the world   we need to Pray to the Sacred Heart.  So I encourage you to think of attending.

8pm (Friday)  – Opening Traditional Latin Mass in Honour of The Sacred Heart of Jesus followed by Benediction and Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament & Adoration – All night. Confessions: 9pm – 9.45pm approx.

10.15pm – Rosary – Sorrowful Mysteries, Litany of the Sacred Heart,

(Note after each listed prayer time there will be approximately 45 mins silence simply to be with Jesus)

11.45pm – Night Prayer, Salve Regina.  After this, some, unable to spend the whole night, but having spent 3 hours with Jesus, may wish to leave.

12.30am – Stations of the Cross, Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus,

Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

2am – Rosary – Joyful Mysteries, Litany of Loretto, Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Act of Reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Fatima Prayers, 15 minutes meditating on the Mysteries of Rosary.

3.30am – Rosary – Glorious Mysteries, Litany of the Holy Name of Jesus

5.15am – Morning Prayer followed by Benediction.

6am – Closing Mass – Traditional Latin Mass In Honour of Our Lady.

All during the night there is access to the parish house, kitchen – Tea, Coffee, sandwiches, biscuits etc. – and to the dining room where people may gather, sit and chat.

PLEASE  TELL  OTHERS  OF  THIS  DEVOTION.

                 

 

