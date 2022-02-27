What’s REALLY Going On In The World Right Now? Advanced Plans For UK Dictatorship?editor
Extracts from Technocracy: The Operating System For The New International Rules-Based Order
The recent joint statement between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China appeared to explicitly redefine the current [International Rules-Based Organisation] IRBO. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreement read, in part:
“Today, the world is going through momentous changes, and humanity is entering a new era of rapid development and profound transformation. It sees the development of such processes and phenomena as multipolarity, economic globalization, the advent of information society, cultural diversity, transformation of the global governance architecture and world order. [. . .] a trend has emerged towards redistribution of power in the world. [. . .] the international law-based world order, seek genuine multipolarity with the United Nations and its Security Council playing a central and coordinating role.”
In this article, we will explore the true nature of the international rules-based order (IRBO) and examine the forces that shape it. We will consider if the narratives we are commonly fed stack up…
As we shall discover, nation states are not the driving force behind the current restructuring of global governance. The geopolitical narratives we are given are frequently superficial.
Those leading the transformation have no allegiance to any nation state, only to their own globalist network and collective aspirations. In their hands, international law is no more of an impediment to their ambitions than a vague commitment to “rules.”
National governments are partners within this network formed of both state and non-state actors. Despite professed animosities, they have collaborated for decades to fashion the global governance complex that is now emerging.
No matter who is said to lead it, the IRBO is set to continue in a new form. As the post WWII system recedes, the framework being imposed to take its place is completely alien to the people who live in the former western, liberal democracies.
Thus, we too must be transformed if we are to accept the realignment. We are being conditioned to believe in the promise of the new IRBO and the global technocracy it is built upon…
In the UK, where Truss [left] is a leading government figure, plans for a dictatorship are at an advanced stage. The UK state has exploited the pseudopandemic to progress and enact a slew of dictatorial legislation.
The Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2020 empowers the state to commit any crime it likes and removes all legal liability from its operatives; the Police, Crimes, Sentencing & Courts Bill effectively outlaws all public protest and, while currently stalled after the House of Lords rejected the Bill, some minor amendments will almost certainly see it passed into law; the Online Safety Bill, when enacted, will end freedom of speech online and the proposed changes to official secrets, counter-espionage; and counter-terrorism legislation will remove the journalist’s defence of acting in the public interest, effectively ending whistle-blowing and investigative journalism in the UK.
All these tyrannical changes are exemplified by the UK government’s proposed Human Rights Act reforms. Their press release demonstrates how their claim of respecting individual rights, freedoms and democracy is nothing more than propaganda designed to dupe an unsuspecting public.
While they speak of diversity and a historical commitment to freedom, peppering their press release with fluffy sound-bites, their actions belie their intent. They state:
“The government wants to introduce a Bill of Rights in a way that protects people’s fundamental rights whilst safeguarding the broader public interest [. . .] [T]he growth of a ‘rights culture’ [. . .] has displaced due focus on personal responsibility and the public interest. [. . .] Whilst human rights are universal, a Bill of Rights could require the courts to give greater consideration to the behaviour of claimants and the wider public interest when interpreting and balancing qualified rights. [. . .] The shift of law-making power away from Parliament towards the courts, in defining rights and weighing them against the broader public interest, has resulted in a democratic deficit. [. . .] [F]reedom of expression cannot be an absolute right when balanced against the need to protect national security, keep citizens safe and take steps to protect against harm to individuals.”
While the UK state claims “human rights are universal” they clearly aren’t if they are “qualified rights” based upon whatever the government decides to be more important. Individuals pressing their rights in court has hampered the government’s programs. This is considered to be a “democratic deficit.” Therefore, the New Bill of Rights will protect the government’s power and authority over-and-above the freedoms of the people.
The UK Government will define “national security.” Protecting it, as they see fit, will override all individual rights. Freedom to roam, of speech and expression will not be tolerated by the UK state. Instead a commitment to the “public interest,” “safety” and protecting the population from some nebulous notion of “harm,” will replace freedom and democracy.
On both sides of the Atlantic, and in the Five Eyes global south, a new system is emerging which facilitates what Mussolini described as the Fascist State:
“The Fascist conception of life stresses the importance of the State and accepts the individual only in so far as his interests coincide with those of the State. [. . .] Liberalism denied the State in the name of the individual; Fascism reasserts the rights of the State as expressing the real essence of the individual. [. . .] The Fascist conception of the State is all embracing; outside of it no human or spiritual values can exist, much less have value. Thus understood, Fascism, is totalitarian, and the Fascist State — a synthesis and a unit inclusive of all values — interprets, develops, and potentates the whole life of a people.” Click here to read entire article.
Editor writes…
Is the above article packed with mere conspiracy theories or, given that the previous batch of alleged conspiracy theories have all come true, should we take seriously the possibility that the UK is heading, inexorably, towards dictatorship? Some might argue that this fits with the Fatima prophecies about the spread of Russia’s errors, a key error being totalitarian governance – which is spreading fast. Thing is, will it come to the UK and the USA? Your thoughts.
It has already come to the UK and the USA – although more advanced (so far) in the UK. And, as always, Fatima proves that Heaven can “neither deceive nor be deceived”: Communism (some call it fascism) has come to the West, although the NWO’s USA timetable was delayed by about 3 years thanks to Trump.
Here’s an article that confirms what our lead article is claiming. So we can probably conclude that if (when) the West falls completely to Communism/Fascism, then Western states will be controlled by Russia and China, and not in control of anything themselves – except terrorizing their own citizens.
Of course, most Western states have not been in control of anything themselves for quite some time – the only difference being that the control (by “elite” groups) was hidden from the public and accomplished behind the scenes. Not anymore!
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/02/27/exclusive-china-and-russia-are-plotting-a-new-world-order-says-lithuanian-mp/
RCA Victor,
Yes, I would agree that dictatorship has already come to the UK and the USA but the truth is, the majority do not realise that. The article, I take it, refers to full-blown, all out dictatorship, not the (so far) soft, or softer version.
I look forward to reading your link later. Just popping by right now!
RCA Victor,
I’ve just read that Breitbart report and the very first paragraph made me think of the Fatima warning that Communism would overtake the world:
“Communist China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia are attempting to forge a “New World Order” in which the rules of the world are set in Beijing and Moscow instead of Washington, a Lithuanian MP has told Breitbart News.”
I think this is what we are witnessing now – the introduction of authoritarian government everywhere. God help us all.
Lily,
I agree totally – we are witnessing the overthrow of democracy (such as it is) and heading for all-out totalitarianism.
I thought at the time, watching how Trudeau suddenly became a tyrant with the leaders of the other so-called democracies watching but saying nothing, that we were being prepared for exactly this eventuality, that we will be ruled by dictators, all-out dictators sooner rather than later. What I’ve read of the article from the Technocracy site (not finished yet) and the Breitbart article has only confirmed my views and fears. As you say – “God help us all”.
I’ve read quite a lot of the introduction article but it’ll be a while before I finish it, it’s really long. What I’ve read so far is truly chilling, though, so I will read the rest asap.
I thought this video of Neil Oliver fits this thread – I think it’s very useful.
People do not realise we are living in a dictatorship because modern human beings are like the pigs in Animal Farm. They are so unintelligent they like being under the thumb of the State. That’s why they were so quick to accept all the Covid nonsense – they wanted to believe the government were “looking after them”.
Mark my words, when the face masks become optional later on in March, the vast majority of the local idiots will continue to wear them, such is their subservience to the State. It’s tragic. However, nature abhors a vacuum so when the masses abandoned the Church, they began to worship the State.
Stuart,
I’ve already met people who say they are going to keep wearing the masks. It’s beyond ridiculous. They really are, as we say in Glasgow, a few sandwiches short of a picnic, a couple of bricks short of a bungalow, a shilling short of a… you’ll get my drift 😀
PS – if you want to remove your surname (recommended, assuming it’s your real name) all you need to do is go to your dashboard where it says “display name publicly as…” and type in either Stuart, or whatever you want. This is where you even get to identify as a saint or a martyr, if you so choose 😀
I award the Quote of the Year Award to someone who said rightly that all this is not a bonkers conspiracy theory but a bankers’ conspiracy !
We have almost arrived at a full blown biosecurity state and godless tyranny. but more recently it has speeded up and been forced into the open. Ian Davis writes for UK Column, who have long been detailing how in UK Government functions are being fused together (police, military, security, health etc). This is being done under central Cabinet Office control and command. There is a new UK Health and Security Agency intended to “create ‘permanent standing capacity to plan, prevent and respond to external health threats, acting with global partners which will need a more robust international architecture’, ie treaties”. And lo and behold one such treaty is being struck quietly whilst we are distracted by Ukraine. Here is a video showing the WHO propaganda “justifying” it:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/02/while-we-are-distracted-the-who-is-ramming-through-an-international-treaty-on-pandemic-procedures/
Mary,
I think the Canadian truckers brought the plan out into the open. I don’t think for a second that Justin Trudeau would have done what he did to those truckers, cracking down, freezing bank accounts etc unless he had the backing of the World Economic Forum and the elites. Also, the protests against lockdown have forced some governments, e.g. ours, to hold off on bringing their plan right out into the open. With what is going on in Russia and Ukraine, I don’t think it’ll be much longer before we see a definite move to full-blown totalitarianism here. I really don’t.
I watched that video, BTW, but couldn’t read the stuff at the foot of the video due to a permanent ad and when I clicked to get rid of that, I got another fixture from Google asking me what was wrong with the ad, LOL!