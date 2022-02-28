Recruitment Ads: Russia, USA, China, Britain – Which Army Would YOU Want Protecting YOU?editor
Editor writes…
Blogger, Westminster Fly, emailed the above video link with the following message:
Army Recruitment Ads: Russia vs USA vs China vs Britain
Says it all really . . .
If I could identify as an American for just a moment, I must say “sure does”…
And still the Catholic hierarchy, from the top down, remain silent in the face of the cultural Marxism destroying western societies. Gimme strength!
I know which armies I definitely would not want “protecting” me from enemies, whether domestic or foreign – what about you?
If it wasn’t such a tragedy, it would be hilarious. Being as the ‘LGBT’ community – or people raised by same-sex parents, as in this video, are a tiny, tiny fraction of the general populace, why do the UK and USA waste money specifically aiming to recruit from such tiny minorities? Also, being as soldiers often have to sleep and shower in close proximity to each other, has anyone asked the non-‘LGBT’ members of the military how they feel about that? I expect they’d say they had no problem with it, but I suspect secretly many of them would have a problem with it, but they don’t speak out because they’re frightened of reprisals by the politically-correct brigade. If such men and women are afraid of the PC brigade, how can we have confidence in them as soldiers in combat?
Westminster Fly,
I should have said in my comment below that you have got to the core of this nonsense by asking why does the UK and USA waste money aiming to recruit from the tiny LGBT minority community. There is no rhyme or reason to it. It’s madness.
Laura,
Maybe someone figured out that putting that tiny community into combat was one way to get rid of them….he said cynically. That is, to get rid of those who have survived the “vaccines.”
Really it’s just got worse when you think it cannot get worse. Also the Pick of The Judge for The Supreme Court just had to be black.
Had She been picked for Her Talent am sure no one would object but like Joe’s 4 Star Gender Bender Admiral it just has to be P. C.
Putins threatening Nuclear War and we in the West just have to make sure we don’t upset the Alphabet Squad. As you say W.F. it would be Laughable were it not so Serious.
Faith of our Fathers,
So true. Picking people for important positions should be done on merit. But, how long will it be before they are choosing soldiers depending on how they “identify” sexually? If they’re not “trans” or in a same-sex union, they don’t pass the “smell test” i.e. can’t be sure if they’re open-minded or if they’re bigots, so they’re turned down for the forces. These are the people running the country, God help us!
Lily,
Just as I wouldn’t want a woman coming to rescue me from a burning building, so I don’t want effeminate soldiers protecting me in times of war. I’ve no dislike for anyone, I’m sure they’re all nice people, but I want strong men rescuing me in both (and other) dangerous situations.
My goodness. It’s only when you see the result of the PC agenda in ads like the ones in that video, that you realise how ridiculous this whole PC/Woke nonsense is, and how dangerous. It’s totally insane.
To answer the introduction question – I would not want to be “protected” by the UK or USA troops. Ironically, send the Russians and Chinese to save me, LOL!
Laura,
Me, too – send me a Russian or a Chinese soldier, to protect me, LOL!
The whole thing is unbelievable. I honestly thought those recruitment ads had to be a spoof!
Lily,
Sadly, they’re not
WF
This is ludicrous. I knew that the military in the US had gone all woke, but it’s even worse than I thought and here in the UK as well. It’s just beyond belief. What it shows, IMHO, is that these military people are assuming that the age of active fighting in warfare is behind us, but this week in the Ukraine should make them think again.
As WF and Faith of our Fathers say, it would be hilarious if not so serious.
Please watch this Remnant TV video – much food for thought: https://remnant-tv.com/video/551/the-errors-of-globalism-russia-ukraine-and-the-suicide-of-the-west?channelName=RemnantTV
But anyway, don’t worry folks. We’ve always got men like this of conscription age to protect us. LOL! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn7Mido2gVc
Westminster Fly,
I had to look him up to find out his identity – he looks more like his mother than she does, LOL!
Get your point, though. Where have all the masculine men gone?
“It begins in California, with a little girl raised by 2 moms.” California – perfect. Sorry, that’s all I could stomach of this video.
Missing line: it ends with the suicide of the West, and more souls falling into hell like raindrops.
The US military is already being regularly mocked in the various outlets of the patriot press for its pathetic wokeness. I saw a meme the other day comparing photos of Russian tanks in attack formation with US tanks in some sort of formation. The US tanks had “they/them” written on their sides.
That about sums it up….
RCA Victor,
Not you, as well. That’s FOOF’s favourite opening line – “I watched three seconds of that video, that’s all I could take…”
Feel some pity for me and moi who have to sit through umpteen nonsense videos, articles and reports in order to bring my beloved bloggers something to talk about! C’mon!
Loved the tanks with they/them. I wish I could afford to send some tanks over there; I’d have “These/Those” printed on them, with maybe a couple with ME/WE for good measure 😀
OK Ed, I did my duty and watched the rest of it. UK and the US = the Roman Empire, 476 A.D. Russia and China = Germanic tribes, Goths, Vandals, Huns and whoever else happened to be pouring across the Alps.
And the Church? Busy embracing the woke sickness of the US and UK.
BTW, how about that Western rock ‘n roll music in the Chinese video? I didn’t know the Chinese had rhythm…..
It appears to me that the Russian trainees are being inducted into the celebrated Naval Infantry. They used to be called the Soviet Naval Infantry in the old Evil Empire days. Then, after the implosion of the USSR, they became the Russian Naval Infantry. They are tough and about as “alpha-male” as you can get. Decades ago, we used to say that they were the Soviet counterpart to the U.S. and UK Marines — tough, professional warfighters — first on-scene in a trouble spot! Now it appears that the U.S. Marines of Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal, and Chosen Reservoir fame are a thing of the past, as the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, makes it clear that inclusiveness, diversity, and sodomy pride are the most important qualities to focus on. In fact, when Lloyd was first brought into the Sleepy Joe administration, he immediately called a “standdown”, which, in this case, meant the military personnel must stop preparing for war and be indoctrinated into how to snitch on anyone in the ranks who may be a MAGA or Trump sympathizer. Now, all the decent Christian soldiers, sailors, and airmen are being purged through the deathvaxx “religious exemption” process, and anyone left is walking on egg shells so they do not offend the effeminate little boys and masculine females. It is an unmitigated disaster!
Here’s an interesting analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war, from The Daily Sceptic…
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/02/28/how-should-sceptics-respond-to-russias-invasion-of-ukraine/