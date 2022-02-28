Recruitment Ads: Russia, USA, China, Britain – Which Army Would YOU Want Protecting YOU?

Editor writes…

Blogger, Westminster Fly, emailed the above video link with the following message:

Army Recruitment Ads: Russia vs USA vs China vs Britain

Says it all really . . .

If I could identify as an American for just a moment, I must say “sure does”…

And still the Catholic hierarchy, from the top down, remain silent in the face of the cultural Marxism destroying western societies. Gimme strength!

I know which armies I definitely would not want “protecting” me from enemies, whether domestic or foreign – what about you?

