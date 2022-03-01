English Catholic School MUST Cancel Scandalous LGBTQ+ History Month Book Signing Event…

Editor writes…

Firstly, note that in Scotland, Years 8 & 9, means 2nd and 3rd Year. The text of the letter opposite, shamefully sent to parents/carers of pupils in Years 8 and 9, in The John Fisher School in Surrey, reads as follows…

Dear Parents/Carers,

Re: Author Visit for Years 8 & 9 – Monday 7th March 2022

On Monday 7th March, as part of our World Book Day and LGBTQ+ History Month celebrations, we will be hosting a visit from the award winning and Carnegie nominated author Simon James Green for Year 8 & 9 students. Simon will be speaking to students about ‘Owning the Awkward’ (or how to navigate the teenage years!), his books, writing for young adults and getting published. As part of his visit, Simon is happy to sign copies of his books for students who have them. His books are available on Amazon as well as high street bookstores, please see a list of titles below. If your son would like a book signed, please purchase one before the event and make sure the book is brought into school on Monday 7th March, although there is absolutely no pressure to do so. If you would like to know more about Simon, his website is: www.simonjamesgreen.com

Simon James Green – Book List

For young adult readers (Years 8-11): For middle grade readers (Years 5-8):

Noah Can’t Even Life of Riley

Noah Could Never Sleepover Takeover

Noah Goes Nuclear

Heartbreak Boys

Alex in Wonderland

You’re The One That I Want

For primary aged children: With other authors:

Llama Glamarama Proud

Fabulous Frankie

Yours sincerely,

A Leggatt

Mrs Leggatt

School Librarian

Editor adds…

As a retired Head of Religious Education in a number of Catholic schools in England, I feel obliged to apologise to parents everywhere who are sending their offspring to Catholic schools in the expectation that they will be taught the authentic Catholic Faith and true Morals. Just check out the following extract from the school website, detailing it’s “mission and ethos”:

Founded in 1929, The John Fisher School currently caters for close to 1200 students. The John Fisher School is a Catholic secondary school for boys of all abilities and all backgrounds. It exists to serve the educational needs of the Catholic community of Sutton, Croydon and neighbouring areas. As such, it will at all times seek, via opportunities for worship and prayer, and via the teaching of its religious studies programme, to deepen and enrich the Catholic faith of all its students…

Now those words which I’ve italicised for emphasis, represent a falsehood. The Head and staff at The John Fisher School must know that they are not “deepening and enriching the Catholic Faith of students” when they are so unconscionably exposing them to material designed to lead them away from the Catholic Faith. However, The John Fisher School is really not much different from any other alleged Catholic school anywhere in the UK today, where, masquerading as “Christian values” we find the Head at The John Fisher School listing human ideals: Acceptance, Service, Perseverance, Integrity, Respect, Enjoyment, Selflessness – none of which would pose a problem for any self-respecting humanist. In fact, just to focus on the first “Christian value” – “Acceptance” is clearly not about accepting the divinely bestowed teaching authority of the Church or there wouldn’t have been any letter sent out to parents/carers enthusing about a gay book promotion and signing. In fact, “acceptance” today has come to mean not just tolerating, i.e. suffering something of which we disapprove, but, on the contrary, approving all sorts of immorality.

Hosting such an event where young people – in this case young boys – are being misled into accepting, as normal and good, sexual behaviour which is condemned by Christ’s Church is a major problem today. The case of The John Fisher School in Surrey is not unique in that there are other instances where Catholic schools are failing in their mission, which is not to put the world to rights, but to pass on the Catholic Faith as it has been handed down to us from the Apostles. The John Fisher School is not remotely achieving this key task – as even a passing glance at its scandalous “Transgender Policy” (would you believe it) reveals. Click here to read that “policy” but take a deep breath first…

Head Teachers like Mr Phillip McCullagh apparently think nothing of encouraging the young to read material which, by its very nature, does not accept, but, on the contrary, challenges God’s natural moral law, which the Church hierarchy – and their agents – must uphold and promote. Catholic schools cannot, under any circumstance, endanger the Faith of pupils in their charge by presenting as a good, something which is condemned by the divinely bequeathed teaching authority of Christ’s Church. To quote the relevant extract from paragraph 2357 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church – emphases added:

2357 …Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.” They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.



Finally…

This scandalous event is scheduled to take place next Monday, 7th March, so there is not much time – enough, however, to get it cancelled. Cancel culture is all the rage now, so let’s not waste time in following this “fashion”; this is a very serious matter and I’ve already heard the opinion expressed by one parent that for any Catholic school to organise such a blatant promotion of the LGBTQ+ “lifestyle” is tantamount to child abuse. That’s what they’re saying on the street. Whatever, it’s certainly an unsuitable event for youngsters in Years 8 and 9 – and entirely anti-Catholic. Share your thoughts in the comments, but keep it polite, folks, not least since we’re entering Lent tomorrow.

Pray for the boys at The John Fisher School and pray, too, for the Head and other staff responsible for this event to recognise that this is a scandal too far. Instead of organising an event which may potentially lead pupils into grave sin, the school could have marked World Book Day and LGBTQ+ History Month by making available some of the wonderful Lives of the Saints written precisely for youngsters – first class – and by praying for all those who are struggling with serious sin, that they, too may grow to desire to be saints. Nothing more, nothing less.

It is very important to reflect on the fact that these boys – some, at least – will look back on this event with horror at having been exposed to something which Christ, through His Church, reveals is behaviour which “under no circumstances can be approved.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church #2357).

In summary, this outrageous event must be cancelled. I will be forwarding the link to this blog to Archbishop John Wilson, Fr Clark, the School Chaplain, Mr Phillip McCullagh the Head Teacher and Mrs A. Leggatt the School Librarian. If you wish to register your concerns, and ask for this dreadful event to be cancelled, you can email the school at johnfisherschool@johnfisherschool.org and simply list the people to whom you wish to address your message. To contact Archbishop John Wilson, you might email his private secretary, Father Philip Andrews on aps@rcaos.org.uk or click here to find a number of other ways to contact the Archbishop – but, be warned, there is anything and everything except an email address to reach him directly.

Mother Most Chaste, pray for us! Mother Most Pure, pray for us! St John Fisher, pray for us!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



