02Mar

Fatima Breakthrough! The Bishops of Ukraine Have Asked Pope Francis to Consecrate Russia!

Rome Newsroom, Mar 2, 2022 / 09:15 am (CNA).

Ukraine’s Latin Rite Catholic bishops have asked Pope Francis to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

In a letter to the pope, the Ukrainian bishops said that they were writing “in these hours of immeasurable pain and terrible ordeal for our people” in response to many requests for the consecration.

“Responding to this prayer, we humbly ask Your Holiness to publicly perform the act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Ukraine and Russia, as requested by the Blessed Virgin in Fatima,” said the letter, published on the bishops’ website on Ash Wednesday, March 2.

“May the Mother of God, Queen of Peace, accept our prayer: Regina pacis, ora pro nobis.”

Their request came as Russian forces moved to encircle the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where multiple blasts were reported early Wednesday morning, and troops laid siege to Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

Deo gratias – right at the start of Lent, too!  Let’s pray hard for this wonderful, faith-filled, move by the Ukrainian bishops to bear fruit very soon.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

    For those visiting our blog who may not know about the Fatima apparitions, this short video gives a very clear explanation…

    I meant to say that I assume (hope!) that the inclusion of “Ukraine” in the Bishops’ letter of request, is a mistranslation. Sister Lucia was adamant that the Pope had to single out Russia for consecration. The additional words: “…as requested by the Blessed Virgin in Fatima” make me confident that the mention of Ukraine is a mistranslation, or a simple mistake, and that the Bishops mean the Pope to consecrate Russia as requested by Our Lady in Fatima.

