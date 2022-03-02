Fatima Breakthrough! The Bishops of Ukraine Have Asked Pope Francis to Consecrate Russia!

Rome Newsroom, Mar 2, 2022 / 09:15 am (CNA).

Ukraine’s Latin Rite Catholic bishops have asked Pope Francis to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

In a letter to the pope, the Ukrainian bishops said that they were writing “in these hours of immeasurable pain and terrible ordeal for our people” in response to many requests for the consecration.

“Responding to this prayer, we humbly ask Your Holiness to publicly perform the act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Ukraine and Russia, as requested by the Blessed Virgin in Fatima,” said the letter, published on the bishops’ website on Ash Wednesday, March 2.

“May the Mother of God, Queen of Peace, accept our prayer: Regina pacis, ora pro nobis.”

Their request came as Russian forces moved to encircle the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where multiple blasts were reported early Wednesday morning, and troops laid siege to Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

Deo gratias – right at the start of Lent, too! Let’s pray hard for this wonderful, faith-filled, move by the Ukrainian bishops to bear fruit very soon.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

