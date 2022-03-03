Will You Give Up A False Apparition For Lent?

Editor writes…

It is difficult to keep up with the new “apparitions” across the globe.  The latest craze, I’m told, is the “Divine Will” – click here for more on that…

St Paul did warn the Church of the danger of such distractions, when he charged Timothy the first Bishop of Ephesus, to preach the Faith in season and out of season and to “…reprove, entreat, and rebuke in all patience and doctrine. For there shall be a time when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, they will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears. And they will indeed turn away their hearing from the truth, but will be turned unto fables… be thou vigilant.” (2 Timothy 4:2-5)

There are, of course, visits from Heaven which have been investigated thoroughly by the Church authorities and pronounced “worthy of belief” – click here to find a list of such approved apparitions and to read about the Catholic attitude to both approved and unapproved apparition sites. Note: the link opens at the Fatima apparition, so you need to scroll up to read the introduction.

The Devil knows how to use trickery to capture souls and mislead them – even performing supposed “miracles”. The world at the present time is in turmoil.  God has not left us to sink or swim, but He has, indeed, sent Our Lady to forewarn us, and to provide us with extra-sacramental spiritual weaponry in order to further strengthen us.  We need all the help we can get!  The Fatima Message not only forewarns and arms us spiritually, but provides the solution to ending the current turmoil by converting Russia – the first nation ever to publicly disown the very existence of God, hence the need to give it back to God through the requested Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The Fatima event is unique. Pope John Paul II said that the Message of Fatima imposes an obligation on the Church (Sermon, Fatima, May 13 1982).  It cannot be dismissed, then, as a private revelation; appearances to individuals with various requests and exhortations to holiness, is not something any of us is required to believe. If approved by the Church authorities we may, if we choose, believe such a manifestation and engage in any associated devotions, visit any associated shrines.  Fatima, however, is different – it is classed as a public, prophetic apparition, given both the gravity of the Message, intended for the whole Church (and thus the world), and the public miracle, witnessed by over 70,000 people in one place, and around 20,000 some miles away.  Reported in the secular press at the time, with atheists converting to the Faith on the spot, there is no question of its authenticity.

It is painful, therefore, to watch otherwise faithful Catholics fall prey to the unapproved (and some patently false) apparitions doing the rounds.  If you are one of those Catholics, adhering to an unapproved apparition, will you – in the light of the danger of a possible Third World War, most assuredly a nuclear war – give up that unapproved/false apparition for Lent?  Are you willing to offer up any disappointment, doubt or deprivation you may experience in this regard, for the fulfilment of God’s will through the Consecration of Russia, as a matter of urgency?  If not, why not?  Why would you want to risk continuing to be misled by the Devil?  Don’t you really believe the Fatima Message? If so, click here.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for  us!  Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! 

