Ukraine-Russia, Globalism, The New World Order And… The Hacking of Human Beings
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: An Honest Look at the Crisis in Ukraine
By Christopher Ferrara
Editor writes…
Given the astonishing remarks in the above video made by the arrogant “gentleman” who believes that God is now replaced by science, and that humans are now “hackable animals” (say goodbye to your private thoughts and free will), and the very interesting Christopher Ferrara article, there’s nothing much left for me to say – except Michael Matt’s comments about Russia surprise me, somewhat. He’s right about the way the media is demonising Putin but… “the end of the errors of Russia”? Someone needs to tell Our Lady…
Obviously, all is not as it seems in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, but the fact is – and Michael makes no mention of this – Russia IS the instrument of chastisement chosen by God. One way or another, one day, sooner or later, we will see what this means “in real time”, as they say these crazy days.
I do sometimes wonder that The Remnant is not quite as Fatima-focused as it might be; mind you, I don’t read it regularly and seldom, really, tune into the videos (lack of time, nothing personal) so I may have missed something but, for example, I notice there’s a La Salette statue on the table in front of the camera (again – I’ve seen this before) where, to be honest, a Fatima statue might be a tad more appropriate, in my very humble opinion. La Salette dates from 1846, with Fatima way more recent in 1917. La Salette is not 100% approved – there is some doubt cast on its status – whereas Fatima’s status and importance is unquestionable, not to mention its relevance at the present time in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and the ever-growing importance of the Fatima requested Consecration of Russia.
None of this is to take away from the valuable information in the video, and the excellent Ferrara article. Share your thoughts in the comments below.
I’ve not read the article by Christopher Ferrara but I have watched the video and I must say, I am surprised at the comment from Michael Matt about the end of the errors of Russia. That’s just unbelievable.
I went to look up something about La Salette because I don’t know that much about it and found this article which causes me to doubt it, and I know that’s OK because although it is approved we can take it or leave it. I don’t find it convincing at all. The idea of Our Lady crying tears always struck me as strange and you’d have thought she would have known that the children couldn’t understand French. All that is odd, and I’ve never liked the “I’m holding back the arm of my son” – it just doesn’t sit right with me.
The stuff in the video about Klaus Schwab and the Great Reset is really informative.
Fidelis,
That article on La Salette makes it clear that this is not a true apparition, IMHO. There are too many question marks over it. I’ve always thought the head-dress and demeanour of Our Lady (sitting, in tears) were strange and didn’t chime with other apparitions at all. I’m surprised that Michael Matt would put that statue on his desk, rather than Fatima, but if you remember, we had a blog a while ago about his devotion to Akita, another unapproved apparition. I don’t get it, why he’s going for these alleged apparitions over Fatima. It is quite puzzling.
I think Mr. Matt, in asking how it could be that Putin and Russia are going directly against the NWO grain by enforcing nationalism, has forgotten a very basic axiom of the globalists: the Hegelian dialectic. That is, “thesis, antithesis, synthesis.”
The thesis here is the globalist’s obviously ghoulish nightmare paradigm of tyranny. But in classic NWO fashion, the thesis needs an enemy, something or someone to fight against. Enter the antithesis: Russia, Putin and his efforts to preserve the culture of Mother Russia, provoked and goaded endlessly, as Mr. Ferrara points out, by Western thugs disguised as politicians and distinguished graduates of the Klaus Schwab School of Satanism.
The fact that the US, NATO and the UK have provoked this war, even to the point of creating regime change in the Ukraine in 2014, proves that the Hegelian dialectic is at work here. Another proof is the US/NATO refusal to negotiate, while continuing to demonize Putin even before he attacked the Ukraine. Why do they want war? Because they want the synthesis.
So we have the thesis and the antithesis, but the logical question, at this point, is this: what is the “synthesis”? I can’t claim to have any answers to that, except to note the skyrocketing price of fuel (bugaboo of the “green” agenda), resulting in skyrocketing inflation; the immense profits to be had by the military-industrial complex by yet more war, and the renewed filling of the pockets of Biden and his fellow travelers. Could one part of the synthesis be more dependence on government handouts, as people by the millions find themselves unable to buy gas and groceries due to runaway inflation? And will those government handouts come with a certain price, like vaccine passports and implanted chips?
As I posted last week on another thread, “they” (globalists) also want to replace the West with a new hegemon: Russia and China. An additional guess, therefore, is that this war heaps additional humiliation on the West.
Meanwhile, Editor asks what happened, in Michael Matt’s mind, to Russia being the chosen vessel of the chastisement of the world? Three ideas on that (none of which have to do with Michael Matt’s thoughts):
1. Russia can be an instrument of chastisement in more ways than one. Not only by spreading her errors, but by being used, oddly enough, to resist her errors! (that is, the cultural, economic and political perversions of the globalists)
2. If Russia goes to war with NATO as a result of the Ukranian conflict, will that result in the “annihilation of nations”? The three days of darkness?
3. The toothless “sanctions” being imposed on Russia by the hapless West are actually going to crush the citizens of the West to a far greater degree than they will on the Russians. More chastisement….
We should also remember that the “errors of Russia,” with the exception of her first error (rejecting the authority of the Pope), originated in the West – specifically, England and Germany. To me, that implies that the West will have to suffer for giving birth to the atheistic materialism which has now engulfed and disoriented it.
RCA Victor,
I think Michael Matt reads too much into Putin’s opposition to abortion and homosexuality. He wants to reduce abortions because he wants the population to increase and homosexuality is a cultural issue – the majority of the people opposite even if they are not religious, which proves the point that it is an issue of natural law morality, not religion.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2014/02/06/russias-moral-barometer-homosexuality-unacceptable-but-drinking-less-so/
Just wanted to bring up one more thing: MM speaks of the UK as essentially a vassal of the US. I suspect it is the other way around, and for evidence I offer the parent organization of the American “Council on Foreign Relations,” which is the British “Royal Institute of International Affairs.” Also the possibility that the Bank of England directed the Federal Reserve Bank on how to engineer the Great Depression.
It seems that Michael is overlooking the fact that Our Lady appeared at Fatima in the pivotal year of 1917 and that the Miracle of the Sun was a mere month or so prior to the Bolshevik Revolution. How, then, can the errors of Russia be ameliorated, when in fact every nation — as the Blessed Mother predicted — to a greater or lesser extent, has felt and even absorbed the Marxist-Leninist errors to which she must have been referring. The timing of her visits to the little shepherd children in Portugal, who were ignorant of the geo-political world situation, is not just coincidental, in my opinion.
Marinaio,
I agree. I was really taken aback when Michael Matt spoke of the “end of the errors of Russia” – that’s very revealing of him, that and the way he seems to favour dodgy private apparitions over the major Fatima apparitions, which one of the popes, JPII, I think, said places an obligation on the whole Church. You’d expect the editor of a major Catholic publication in the US to be raising Fatima at every opportunity.