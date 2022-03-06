Ukraine-Russia, Globalism, The New World Order And… The Hacking of Human Beings

From The Remnant Newspaper…

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: An Honest Look at the Crisis in Ukraine

By Christopher Ferrara

Editor writes…

Given the astonishing remarks in the above video made by the arrogant “gentleman” who believes that God is now replaced by science, and that humans are now “hackable animals” (say goodbye to your private thoughts and free will), and the very interesting Christopher Ferrara article, there’s nothing much left for me to say – except Michael Matt’s comments about Russia surprise me, somewhat. He’s right about the way the media is demonising Putin but… “the end of the errors of Russia”? Someone needs to tell Our Lady…

Obviously, all is not as it seems in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, but the fact is – and Michael makes no mention of this – Russia IS the instrument of chastisement chosen by God. One way or another, one day, sooner or later, we will see what this means “in real time”, as they say these crazy days.

I do sometimes wonder that The Remnant is not quite as Fatima-focused as it might be; mind you, I don’t read it regularly and seldom, really, tune into the videos (lack of time, nothing personal) so I may have missed something but, for example, I notice there’s a La Salette statue on the table in front of the camera (again – I’ve seen this before) where, to be honest, a Fatima statue might be a tad more appropriate, in my very humble opinion. La Salette dates from 1846, with Fatima way more recent in 1917. La Salette is not 100% approved – there is some doubt cast on its status – whereas Fatima’s status and importance is unquestionable, not to mention its relevance at the present time in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and the ever-growing importance of the Fatima requested Consecration of Russia.

None of this is to take away from the valuable information in the video, and the excellent Ferrara article. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

