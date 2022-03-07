Will Scotland Survive The SNP Government?

From the YouTube Platform…

Mark Dolan: SNP comments show an independent Scotland would be poorer, more woke and less safe.

Editor asks…

Do you agree?

You’d hardly believe it, but some Catholics have voted SNP – some even joined the Party. The devotion of the Scottish Bishops to Sturgeon’s SNP is hidden in plain sight.

Yet, given their “woke” policies, how can this be? How can any Christian, in good conscience vote for any member of the Scottish National Party – the Party, not just of lockdown, but of locked down churches?

Share your thoughts.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



