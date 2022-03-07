Will Scotland Survive The SNP Government?editor
Mark Dolan: SNP comments show an independent Scotland would be poorer, more woke and less safe.
Editor asks…
Do you agree?
You’d hardly believe it, but some Catholics have voted SNP – some even joined the Party. The devotion of the Scottish Bishops to Sturgeon’s SNP is hidden in plain sight.
Yet, given their “woke” policies, how can this be? How can any Christian, in good conscience vote for any member of the Scottish National Party – the Party, not just of lockdown, but of locked down churches?
JK Rowling has a go at the SNP Government
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10584423/JK-Rowling-hits-Scotlands-new-bill-harm-vulnerable-women.html
There’s also news today of a school in England where Ofsted downgraded a private school for being too woke. If this happens in Scotland, if the HMI rebuke schools for the same thing, that might waken up people so that Scotland has a chance to survive the SNP government!
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/ofsted-the-times-london-wood-b986591.html
Michaela,
if the HMI criticised a Scottish school for being too woke, I doubt if we’d ever hear about it. Sturgeon knows how to keep the bad news out of the news.
Nicky,
She definitely is secretive, no doubt about it, but eventually most things get into the news that she wants to keep hidden. Here’s the latest example.
https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/nicola-sturgeon-accused-of-secrecy-over-sudden-resignation-of-bank-boss-3595357
The Snottery Nose Party would never get my Vote Never and one thing the Guy said is ” Am sure Nicola Sturgeon is a Nice Person ” no Sturgeon is a Horrible Human Being and will never be a Mouth Piece for me .
As for Scottish Catholics voting for this Homosexuality Transgender Mob and they are a Mob am positive many so called Catholic Clergymen vote for them. Just yesterday a CINO approached me and said ” You know the Local Elections are in May ” I said Yes . He said. ” Their are 50 Orangemen put forward by the Labour Party , what do you think of that .” I told him that I wouldn’t Vote Labour no matter who was standing. But ad rather have an Orangeman than an S.N.P. one as the Orangemen are against all of this Homosexual Transgenderism in Schools. His answer to me was ” I rest my case ”
In all Honesty the Guy hasn’t a clue what’s going on with the Woke Horrible Sturgeon and I would bet if I asked him were He Woke He wouldn’t even know what it means. Anyhow He said the Orangemen would shut down The Catholic Schools. I said that that now wouldn’t be a loss as the vast majority are CINO. He probably didn’t know what that was either.
As for that useless M.P wanting to do away with Trident. Forby the defense issue their are as we know 1000s of Scots Jobs attached to it . Obviously he doesn’t. Scotland would never survive on Whiskey and Shortbread.
O if Putin ever does attack Scotland maybe he’ll go for that useless £40Million Building in Edinburgh that eventually cost over £400Million.
I knew a Joiner who started a Ghost Firm and got work their. I wouldn’t have let the Guy Hang a Door for me .
BTW He’s now living in his Villa in Spain. Corruption of course just keeps on giving.
I don’t think it’s possible for any Christian to vote for the SNP under its current leadership, and sleep well at night. There’s a real conflict of conscience there. Not that the other parties are squeaky clean by a long chalk.
The Scottish Bishops have challenged the SNP Government, e.g. over the school survey – which is a total disgrace. The brainwashing of kids about sex is a sure sign of the demonic at work. I will never vote SNP now.
https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/scottish-news/catholic-church-join-clamour-snps-25649840
Here’s a very good article about the Sturgeon phenomenon in TCW Defending Freedom
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/mr-and-mrs-murrell-scotlands-ceausescus/
Editor
You say that some Catholics have voted SNP. Would that be the clergy do you think?