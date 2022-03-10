Simon James Green, Children/Teens Gay Author, On The Warpath – Not A Pretty Sight, Folks!editor
The author – Simon James Green – enraged that his book-signing events scheduled to take place in one Catholic secondary school on Monday, 7th March and another Catholic primary school on Wednesday 9 March have been cancelled, has launched a campaign to encourage his LGBTQ+ supporters to “make a noise” – i.e. badger the Archdiocese for daring to insist that the school’s Catholic identity be protected and the event(s) cancelled. Cheek of that archdiocese! What?!* Was that cancellation really necessary? I mean, the author, dear old Simon James Green, is quoted as saying he was merely coming in to the school to “talk about his novel Noah Can’t Even, which features a gay character.”
What on earth is the harm in that? Buckle up and pay attention because you’re about to find out. (If you’ve not read it yet, click here to reach our original discussion on this topic).
A reader, having obtained a copy of the book (kindle edition) had a look to see whether the book is merely featuring a gay character or if it is something more than that, Trust me, it’s something (quite a lot, actually) more than that. Sit up and pay attention…
In its 230 pages, you will be surprised to learn that – for a book merely ‘featuring’ a gay character – the word “gay” comes up 64 times. For a book that isn’t at all to do with sexual activity in any way, sex comes up 83 times. Read those two sentence again, and then move on – but I must warn readers that in the scene to follow, there is pure filth, if that’s not a contradiction in terms. Be warned… but also be aware that kids in Years 8 and 9 (2nd and 3rd Years in Scotland) are being encouraged to read this, and some WILL read it. May already have done so, in preparation for dear old Simon’s visit, planned so that he could – with a flourish of his pen – sign the books purchased by parents for their sons in the mistaken belief that the story merely “features a gay character”. I wonder if there would be any mention of it if the book featured a Scots character? And if there is no Scots character, why not? What’s wrong with having a Scots character in the book? Racism, it’s just everywhere, isn’t it. And Simon James Green, too, who’d have thought it?
From a skim through the book, our reader tells me, it is quite clear that the story is in fact completely centred on the theme of how a teenage boy (Noah), from a less than ideal family situation, ‘discovers he is gay’ … indeed…he is shocked and surprised by this given the fact that the book begins with plans to kiss a girl (kiss comes up 107 times) but then, at a drunken party, things work out differently.
Here is the scene (Warning, not everyone’s cup of tea, to put it mildly)…
“Oh, what the hell,” Harry muttered, putting his hand behind Noah’s head and pulling him towards him. He never thought the day would come. Things like this just didn’t happen to him. So he’d never given it any thought … but now … it was… It was actually happening. To him. Their lips touched, and his heart was immediately all thump thump thump. His stomach lurching, heavy, like before an exam, or when someone says “I’ve got bad news.” Thump. Lurch. But sort of nice. And some sort of terrible. Definitely weird. Sick and warm and trembling hands that he didn’t know what to do with. What the hell was going on? What was Harry doing? Harry was kissing him, that’s what, but why? Why were they kissing? And why was Noah allowing himself to be kissed like this? Was Harry suddenly gay? Harry was never gay before. Not that Noah had noticed, anyway. And he, Noah, wasn’t gay either. Was he? They were both drunk. He couldn’t feel his nose. They were still kissing. It was tender and soft and … Harry was good at it. Had he done this before? He was a master at kissing. A pro. Noah needed to buy time. He needed to work things out. In the absence of any other options, the best thing to do was to continue kissing…. He’d come here to kiss Sophie, and now he was kissing Harry. This wasn’t in the plan! He’d been ambushed by Harry … and now his first kiss was a big gay kiss and not a girl kiss, like he’d planned … like he surely wanted? “Are you…” Noah began, desperate to buy time, “are you … are you gay … or…?” “If wanting to do stuff with other boys means I’m gay, then yes, I’m gay.” “Well, that is what it means. Unless you’re bi, or just experimenting. You know, trying things out…” “No, it’s not like that. I’m gay.” Noah nodded and swallowed hard. It all sounded very final. How had he missed this? How had he not realized? He almost didn’t want this to be true. If it was true, it had to be faced. He didn’t want to face it. He wasn’t ready. He didn’t know how. “So … is this a recent thing, or…” “Not really. I’ve just never fancied girls.” “Right. But maybe … that doesn’t mean you’ll never fancy girls. Maybe you just don’t fancy the girls at our school. Maybe that’s all.” “But I fancy the boys. Some of them.” “Right.” “I fancy you,” Harry said”
So, the book is essentially about a teenager seduced by another boy at school and then over the rest of the book confirmed into an identity that he too is in fact ‘gay’. And of course, he proves this by passionately kissing the girl he had thought himself attracted to.
His gran, who earlier in the book is depicted as the humorous, wise and loving friend to the main character, reassures Noah in his confusion…
““Gay, straight, it’s all the same. Kiss who you want, I say. You can’t help whom you love. I had a dalliance once with a girl called Meredith Southgate.” “What? Really?” said Noah, not really wanting to know, but at the same time, really wanting to know. “Don’t you be wrinkling your nose like that!” she scolded him. “You should be a bit more open-minded. I used to be your age, you know. And one day you’ll be mine, and then you can reassure your grandchildren that all the nonsense they’ve got up to is nothing new and you’ve already been there, done that, got the tea cosy.” “T-shirt.” “Just chill out about it, Peanut. You’re probably making it a hundred times worse for yourself by worrying. If you don’t care, no one else will either – react and you play straight into their hands.” Maybe she was right. Old people usually were. People could probably see it was stressing him out, so they were just winding him up even more. “You know what I did when they found out about me and Meredith?” she said. “I embraced it. I didn’t deny it. Although I didn’t confirm it either. I was aloof about the whole thing. Maintained an air of dignified silence and mystery.””
So, for a book depicted as ‘featuring a gay character’, we discover that the book is, in fact, a teen ‘discovery’ and ‘coming out as gay’ story, with the idea very firmly being placed that the correct response to a potentially passing teenage attraction, is to identify yourself as ‘gay’, and to begin relationships with a guy of the same sex as well as fantasising about other guys.
There is also a scene in which Noah blasphemously characterises the Lord’s prayer being said by a teacher in assembly:
“Let us pray,” “Our Father, who art the gay boy? Noah be his name…” Oh yes, “people have better things to think about.” “He makes Harry come. He gives him one. On earth as it is in heaven…” “And lead him straight into temptation. Right into a gay bar. For Noah is a gay boy. Who likes to suck cock. For ever and ever. He’s gay.” “OK, sit yourselves down!” said Mr Baxter, head of year. The Year Elevens all shuffled back into their seats. Noah despondently plopped back down, straight on to a banana that the hilarious occupants of the row behind had placed on his seat during the prayer. “Awww – right up his arse!” said one of the lads. (It wasn’t.) “He loves it!” said another. (He didn’t.) “Oh, Harry! Do it to me!” sighed a girl. (Not a phrase he would ever use. He wasn’t a porn star with no class.)
Listening to the enthusiastic young woman in the video, would you have a clue about the reality of this book? Her breathless uncritical praise is really signalling the advent of an entirely new genre in its own right – how to review a book without actually detailing the content!
Finally…
If you want a book that just happens to feature a gay character, try Brideshead revisited, a remarkable example of Catholic fiction. Here you see the topic navigated much more faithfully, yet totally respectfully. If you want a ‘gay coming out story’ as a celebration and induction into the fantasy world of LGBT, a world at odds with Catholic morality, try “Noah Can’t Even”.
Editor concludes…
I have no (printable) words for this author, and whoever organised his invitation into not one, but two Catholic schools. In order to achieve these invitations, he’s had to falsely represent his books – certainly Noah Can’t Even is not a book which merely features a gay character. That is not true.
And having been caught out, with the event(s) now cancelled, we see the other side of the grinning Simon James Green – the apparently vindictive side, where he seems determined to punish the Archdiocese of Southwark for doing what it was established to do, defend and spread the Catholic Faith, in season and out of season, against all enemies, domestic and foreign. I am hearing from all sides that the archdiocese is not fazed, that it is standing firm and so, on this Feast of St John Ogilvie SJ, Scotland’s only canonised Reformation martyr, I cannot express sufficiently, my admiration for all those on the side of Truth who have refused to be bullied by the LGBTQ+ lobby into silence and/or compliance. Deo gratias!
St John Ogilvie, pray for us! The Forty Martyrs of England and Wales, pray for us!
Oh yes, ‘tolerance’ (towards themselves) always used to be the LGBT mantra, but try these days having a different belief / viewpoint to the LGBT lobby and you’ll find ‘tolerance’ in VERY short supply. But to the parents of children who are supporting all this, I’d like them to take a look at the real side of the LGBT scene and what horrors their children might have to face. Please read this article by Ronald G Lee, who is himself same-sex attracted, called ‘The Truth About the Homosexual Rights Movement’ https://virtueonline.org/truth-about-homosexual-rights-movement-ronald-g-lee It’s not all about nice little same-sex couples setting up home and adopting babies and being happy ever after. Likewise, for parents with children who are confused that they might want to ‘become a member of the opposite sex’ then please read http://www.sexchangeregret.com – a website written by a Mr Walt Heyer, who ‘transitioned’ for a while. Please reflect on these resources. Pray that the Archbishop of Southwark doesn’t capitulate to this bullying.
Westminster Fly,
I also hope that the archbishop doesn’t give in to the bullying. The LGBT lobby cry “bullying” all the time when it’s they who do the bullying. Praying for the archbishop.
Editor
The thing that always astounds me about these people with their casual “gay” relationships, as is again evident in this filthy book, is that they always present lust as “love”. Well did the Popes before Vatican II warn of the dangers of bad reading material and how certain evil types always target “incautious youth”. I hope the bishop of that diocese stands strong in his Catholic Faith against the whirlwind of evil that will now come his way. These people have the very fury of Satan himself when their plans to corrupt youth are thwarted!
Incredibly, even the author cannot help but acknowledge the well known and well studied psychological connection between a teen boy being seduced into a homosexual relationship and his relatedly dysfunctional home of origins and an absent father figure—– so much for ‘born that way’.
Good news is, like with all psychological conditions, there are therapeutic techniques that will help those who wish to healthily relate to their traumatic upbringing and the unwanted sexual desires that have stemmed from it…. but… ooops……… is this sound psychological solution to psychological trauma still legal??? Thank God for now it is.
Brian,
I agree with your comments. I think ‘born that way’ is an excuse.
Brian
Those adults who want to address their unwanted same-sex attraction will very soon be unable to (despite it being legal for children to decide they want to ‘change sex’.) In this case, self-help is the only option available: https://ignatius.com/the-battle-for-normality-bnstp
Brian,
That’s so true – the author has had to admit that Noah wasn’t “born that way” – LOL! They shoot themselves in the foot all the time. That’s what happens when you are not truthful. If you tell the truth all the time, you don’t need to have a good memory!
I have read the above excerpt from this awful man’s book and thank God I decided to home educate my innocent boys; this would have disturbed their mental health. I pray that the Archbishop of Southwark stays strong. We need more of the Clergy to do their duty. I know it is a difficult decision but I would encourage all parents to home educate their children because I believe this corruption of children’s innocent will get worse, in fact, I know of a school nursery teacher who has already given up her job in a Scottish school because of the sex education being introduced at nursery level.
Catherine,
Like you I read the excerpt from that awful book. I am not surprised that you made the decision to home school your children. It is a sad fact that the aim is to corrupt the innocence of children from the earliest possible age, without consideration of the damage to them. I too pray the Archbishop of Southwark stays firm.
This Vatican document on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons deserves a thorough reading by all those supposedly Catholic parents who are supporting Simon James Green: https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_19861001_homosexual-persons_en.html Particularly this section: “We encourage the Bishops, then, to provide pastoral care in full accord with the teaching of the Church for homosexual persons of their dioceses. No authentic pastoral programme will include organizations in which homosexual persons associate with each other without clearly stating that homosexual activity is immoral. A truly pastoral approach will appreciate the need for homosexual persons to avoid the near occasions of sin. We would heartily encourage programmes where these dangers are avoided. But we wish to make it clear that departure from the Church’s teaching, or silence about it, in an effort to provide pastoral care is neither caring nor pastoral. Only what is true can ultimately be pastoral. The neglect of the Church’s position prevents homosexual men and women from receiving the care they need and deserve.”
Please remember those last three sentences and reflect carefully on them: “But we wish to make it clear that departure from the Church’s teaching, or silence about it, in an effort to provide pastoral care is neither caring nor pastoral. Only what is true can ultimately be pastoral. The neglect of the Church’s position prevents homosexual men and women from receiving the care they need and deserve.”
What a nerve! That author actually lied to get his book-signing approved! Absolutely disgraceful.
I just hope this wakens up the parents who believed the lie.
I could not believe what I was reading when I read the scenes from this dreadful book. Anyone who thinks this is suitable for any young people, Catholic or not, needs their head looking. It’s definitely not what parents send their children to Catholic schools for. Muslim parents use Catholic schools, as well, thinking they will safeguard their children from this whole LGBT+ propaganda campaign.
Lucky Catholics who live in the archdiocese of Southwark, though – very lucky.
Can I suggest that you worry more about the conduct of the church rather than this writer. May I remind you that child abuse is prevalent in the Catholic Church. The recent scandals should have sharpened your minds to focus inwards rather than outwards. This is a public relations disaster and one that further reinforces the view that the church has nothing to offer in the modern world. It’s hard to stomach your position given the shocking levels of sexual and emotional abuse metered out the representatives of Christ on earth.
Max Beatson,
Can I suggest that you think a little more deeply about the issue of child abuse in the Catholic Church? The overwhelming majority of abuse has been on boys, ergo the priest doing the abusing is obviously a homosexual. Men with an inclination to the gay lifestyle are barred from entering seminaries and so such abusers should not have been made priests in the first place – and obviously they’ve lied to get into the seminary, so they’re not exactly men of integrity.
There is also the question of the media focus on the Catholic Church in order to make it look as bad as possible. Here’s a very interesting short article pointing out the hypocrisy of the BBC which is itself guilty of covering up abuse.
https://clearvisioncatholics.blogspot.com/2013/06/bbc-hypocrites.html
That’s not to defend let alone excuse any priest (whether illegitimately ordained or not) who has abused a young person, but let’s see a little bit of proportionality, please, a little justice.
Max Beatson,
I’d like to know what you think of the scenes from the Noah Can’t Ever book? Do you think that is suitable reading for 13/14 year old boys?
Max Beatson,
What are you on about? If I had a £ for every photo I’ve seen of Pope Francis hugging some homosexual couple, I’d be sitting somewhere on a beach in sunny Australia, reading a detective thriller and keeping my mind clear of all thoughts of blogging – and well away from the likes of Simon James Green.
As Mack points out, the BBC cleverly keeps the focus on the Church whereas there are some organisations which try to be a tad more objective – like Stop Abuse
https://stopabusecampaign.org/2018/01/08/is-there-more-sexual-abuse-in-the-protestant-churches-than-the-catholic-church/
Of course, there is no excuse whatsoever for any abuse of any young person ever – whether within or outwith the Catholic Church, so be assured I am not trying to excuse or justify any of it. I would simply point out (as a retired teacher) that, just as it’s dreadful when a colleague is found guilty of such abuse, it would be a million times worse if the entire nation then labelled all teachers, doctors, members of whichever career or profession, as abusers, guilty by association. That is obviously unjust, and yet that is what is happening to priests. I’ve met priests who have had to suffer being insulted on the street, called (the obvious) names – one, at least, stopped wearing his collar outdoors. You must know in your heart (I’m making quite an assumption here…) that there are good and not-so-good, through to bad priests as there are good and not-so-good through to bad teachers, shop assistants, doctors, insurance representatives, lawyers, and – dare I say – librarians…
Almost every email I’ve received this past several days, from the LGBTQ+ lobby angry about the book-signing cancellation, has contain messages – often very vicious messages – to say, essentially, that Catholics have no right to breathe the same air as the rest of society, because some priests have been found to be abusers. I don’t recall any such outrage when Dr Harold Shipman was arrested on suspicion of murdering around 200 (probably a lot more) of his patients. I don’t remember hearing anyone yelling that all doctors are murderers – do you?
PS – and as if bang on cue, this report hit me between the eyes as I was about to close down my computer.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/former-radio-1-dj-jailed-for-grotesque-sexual-abuse-of-children/ar-AAUSnRp?ocid=msedgntp
Radio DJ’s eh? Evil abusers, the lot of them! Er, or maybe not…
Max Beatson may I suggest that you look into the Plank in Your own Eye before looking at the Thorn in ours. As an Australian you have enough Garbage going on in your own Backyard without throwing Muck at us.
We know that we have Reprobate Priests but we certainly don’t want [homosexual] Writers polluting Our Children.
You lot do that enough in your Pride walks.
FOOF,
Why do you think Max Beatson is Australian?
It was I who mentioned Australia – I said I’d like to be sitting on a beach in Australia – I only hit on Australia because I’m assuming it will be sunny over there, no idea, really.
I like all on Here am Fed up with these Homosexuals and worse still their Writings.
As for that So called grown up Female in that ridiculous Video. She sounded more like an 8 Year Old yet am sure She’s at least 15 . Of course She’s also trying to Pander to 7 and 8 Year Olds. As for that Not so Simple Simon Character [least said, soonest mended – Ed!]
Please also good Catholics. I know it’s a lot quicker writing [in] Alphabet Form. But try and call it as it is which is Homosexuality and Transgenderism.
I still wonder whose idea whose to invite this author to the school(s). Surely they should be aware of the ethos of their school and the message this sends? Was some amount of misdirection and/or misrepresentation of his work in effect..?
Either way, I’m glad the invitation was rescinded – as a Catholic parent living in that area, I would have lost trust in the school if it had gone ahead.
Editor,
I think your choice of words – “badgering” the Archdiocese – is much too charitable. A more accurate description of what behavior we can expect from this nasty crowd is “attacking and smearing the Archdiocese and the Catholic Church.” Isn’t it just too convenient that the Church, because of the homosexual priest scandals, automatically becomes the default whipping boy whenever faithful Catholic clergy do their job and defend Catholic teaching?
I think it’s worth emphasizing the rank hypocrisy of the homosexual militants, who cry “tolerance” (as Westminsterfly has already pointed out) and “inclusion,” but as soon as they get their way and have the establishment behind them, they are the most intolerant and un-inclusive of all. Which proves that all this “tolerance” rubbish was just a ruse to get their foot in the door, to get people to feel sorry for them, to evoke the natural compassion and courtesy of most men.
And if they can’t get their way, they resort to threats, boycotts, demonstrations, intimidation, lawfare, etc. That is how they got the American Psychological Association to remove homosexuality from its list of mental disorders in 1973:
https://www.hli.org/resources/apa-on-homosexuality/
Here is a teaser from this excellent article:
“Homosexual activists often mention that the medical profession—specifically psychiatrists and psychologists—believe that homosexuality is a “normal human sexual response.” In support of this assertion, they talk about how the American Psychological Association officially removed homosexuality from its list of “mental disorders” in 1973, and that the American Psychiatric Association also classifies homosexuality as normal.
What they do not mention, of course, is that these organizations did not base their changes of opinion on scholarly studies or new scientific evidence. Their acceptance of homosexuality was purely political, the result of a relentless campaign of deception, intimidation, outright violence and unethical collusion between elitist APA/APA committees and activist homosexual groups.”
So congratulations, Simon James Green. Your infantile behavior is modeled on a long history of successful tactics by your fellow thugs. May this ugly history stop right here, and a new one begin of standing up to the self-hatred of homosexuals, projected onto their fellow man.