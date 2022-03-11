Why Are Scottish Catholic Schools Complying With The Shocking Scottish Govt Sex Survey?

Editor writes…

The following email – from a concerned Catholic parent – arrived in my inbox today:

“You will no doubt be aware of the survey that the SNP [is] distributing to high school pupils across Scotland.

[See article in Herald Scotland – reproduced below for ease of reference, but be warned: explicit sexual content.]

I was horrified when I first read the [Herald] article and similar articles in other papers but I reassured myself that this would never get distributed in a Catholic High school.

I am outraged and deeply upset to report that the above survey is most definitely being distributed in Trinity High School in Rutherglen.

The worst thing is that the ‘Information sheet’ given to pupils (to pass on to their parents) says nothing of the nature of the questions. If a parent does not fill in the Opt-Out form, the child will be made to complete the survey. Even if one opts their child out from completing the survey, the ‘protected’ child will hear about the contents of the survey from their classmates whom either:-

a) overlooked handing the letter onto their parents or b) whose parents read the information sheet, and understandably saw no issue based on the omission of any details of the nature of the survey.

I don’t believe any parent of any religion, or no religion, ethnicity, profession, class would consent to their child being presented with this survey if they were made aware of the questions.

I would love to hear back from you as to whether or not you are able to create and such an article.”

[Ed: I replied to this correspondent with an assurance that I would launch a blog discussion on the subject, to which parents – and teachers – will be alerted. I’ll be sending the link to the Head at Trinity High and to the Scottish Bishops Conference. The Bishops have done their usual nominal bit by “objecting”… click here to read that very weak response, asking the Government to withdraw the survey instead of demanding that it is certainly NOT distributed in Catholic schools. Still, we can’t really expect that when they invited Sturgeon to address a conference on Catholic education back in 2018 – gimme a break!]

From Herald Scotland… Warning: contains explicit sexual content.

THE Scottish Government have faced an angry backlash over controversial sex questions that school pupils are being asked to answer in a survey.

The census, aimed at S4 to S6 pupils, included questions on specific sexual experiences.

Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson has stepped in The storm led to Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson urging the study to be paused over privacy and consent concerns. Last month, Nicola Sturgeon refused to say whether she would answer the controversial school pupils’ census. Would you answer any of the questions? Let us know in our polls below (you will see these shocking questions in the link provided above and at the end of this introduction)…. SNP ministers have now come under further criticism after refusing to answer a freedom of information request which repeated one of the questions posed to school pupils. The person making the request asked for “the number of government cabinet ministers who have indulged in anal sex”. The request said that “I do not expect this information to be held on file”, adding “so I would appreciate if you could fire around a quick email to them asking this simple question”. It added: “Can you provide the data in the form of a list of names, with a yes or no against their names please. “Whether they enjoyed it or not is not required.” The Scottish Government refused to answer the question, insisting the information is not held. The Scottish Conservatives have said the refusal of ministers to give an answer shows how unreasonable the questionnaire is and have renewed their calls for the survey to be scrapped. Politicians refuse to answer the survey questions

which are being put to students in schools! Scottish Tory children’s spokesperson, Meghan Gallacher, said: “It shows just how intrusive these questions are that SNP ministers won’t answer them. “This controversial survey asks pupils inappropriate questions that most adults would feel uncomfortable answering. “The way this data has been collected is flawed and the SNP should withdraw this survey from schools.” But the Scottish Government has insisted it will continue to support the controversial survey. A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As is clear from the freedom of information request response, the information requested could not be provided because it is not held by the Scottish Government. This is in line with the requirements of freedom of information legislation. “Parents/carers and children can opt out of taking part in the census if they wish. “If children and young people do take part, they can skip any question they don’t wish to answer or state that they would ‘prefer not to say’. “Health and wellbeing surveys like this one are not new and play a crucial role in ensuring children and young people have access to the help, advice and services they need. “Local authorities administer the census in their schools to help identify the issues children and young people are concerned about and to tailor their learning, particularly in Personal and Social Education, and advice and support services. “Whilst the Scottish Government has worked with stakeholders to design a set of questionnaires, it is for local authorities to determine which questions they ask. We fully support administering of this important census, and we will continue to engage with stakeholders on its implementation.” Click here to read at source Editor concludes… I’m just glad I’m neither a student nor a member of staff in any Catholic school today. That the students in the non-denominational sector are being subjected to this evil census is bad enough, God help them, but that the Bishops of Scotland have done nothing to prevent this going into Catholic schools, except ask Nicola Sturgeon very nicely if she would consider withdrawing it from use, is beyond scandalous. The hierarchy need to remember that there is more than one type of child abuse. Matthew 18:6 springs to mind: “…he that shall scandalize one of these little ones who believe in Me, it were better for him that a millstone should be hanged about his neck and that he should be drowned in the depth of the sea.” In the years to come, there will be people who were subjected to these evil programmes of sexualisation and surveys in their Catholic (in name only) school, who will look back in anger at being forced to participate in such evil, which offends God and risks harming them, perhaps emotionally, psychologically and even physically. Shocking. In my considered opinion, the questions in this census are pornographic. No normal person of average intelligence would pose those questions to anyone, let alone a young person in school. It is noteworthy that the very SNP politicians responsible for this, refuse to answer the questions themselves. We’re into “you couldn’t make this stuff up” territory, yet again. Parents (and teachers) should be rising up in fury at this latest intrusion by the Scottish Government into the personal and private lives of families and young people. They seem Hell-bent (literally) on destroying family life in Scotland. Please spread the link to this discussion far and wide. Encourage your family and friends to contact their local school, and if they are Catholics, to contact the Bishops to demand that pupils in Catholic schools are not presented with this pornographic document. You can contact the Scottish Bishops here Be aware, though, that the time has come to admit that Catholic schools are finished. Finito. A thing of the past. So, don’t expect much, if anything, from the bishops. I will send them the link to this thread, for their information. However, it’s best if everyone reading this, also writes. And if appropriate, let us know how you get on, or, at least, your address in exile, so we can keep it touch 😀 Oh, and don’t forget to answer the headline question – why, on earth, are Scottish Catholic Schools complying with this evil survey? St Andrew, pray for Scotland; Queen Margaret of Scotland, pray for us! Saint John Ogilvie, pray for us! All the saints of Scotland, pray for us! Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



