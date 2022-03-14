Ukraine-Russia: President Zelensky Is No Hero…

From the N & Q Report…

Most of my readers didn’t trust corporate media’s portrayal of Russiagate or the alleged pee tape that was manufactured for effect by Hillary Clinton’s operatives. You laughed when they tried to tell us the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. You were skeptical of the narratives surrounding the after-dark counting of ballots following the 2020 election, as well as the dismissal of mountains of evidence of massive, widespread voter fraud. You didn’t buy the January 6 “insurrection” narrative. You haven’t fallen for Pandemic Panic Theater.

Why, then, are so many people buying into the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is some sort of good guy in the Russia-Ukraine fiasco? The answer is found in human nature; we tend to look at things as “A vs B.” If Vladimir Putin is the bad guy, then his opposition must be the good guy. Governments and corporate media networks across the globe are playing on this false notion and compelling even lucid patriots into thinking that Zelenksy is fighting the good fight…

Volodymyr Zelensky has been documented as a puppet of George Soros. He has worked closely over the years with Klaus Schwab, a graduate of his school of thought with the likes of Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau. Those two blaring klaxons alone should make you question the mainstream narrative that this charismatic and defiant leader is operating from an agenda that benefits his people or the world. He is a pawn who has been set up as a messiah. There’s only one Messiah, and Zelenksy isn’t Him. Click here to read more

Zelensky is no living saint. That’s a fact. As part of his “entertainment” package he has behaved sordidly. Click here for the only report I could find which describes one of the worst examples of his crudeness “modestly”, if that’s not a contradiction in terms.

Typically, however, the Bishops of Scotland (like those in England & Wales) appear to accept the propaganda, and focus on the “humanitarian” message. This is their way of making the Church “relevant” in the modern world. Click here

The media is treating Zelensky as a hero. He’s no hero, in my considered opinion. Do you think he’s the “good guy” in this war? And what part should the Pope and Bishops be playing in this worsening situation. Why are the Ukrainian Bishops the only prelates calling for the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary?

