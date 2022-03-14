Ukraine-Russia: President Zelensky Is No Hero…editor
Most of my readers didn’t trust corporate media’s portrayal of Russiagate or the alleged pee tape that was manufactured for effect by Hillary Clinton’s operatives. You laughed when they tried to tell us the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. You were skeptical of the narratives surrounding the after-dark counting of ballots following the 2020 election, as well as the dismissal of mountains of evidence of massive, widespread voter fraud. You didn’t buy the January 6 “insurrection” narrative. You haven’t fallen for Pandemic Panic Theater.
Why, then, are so many people buying into the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is some sort of good guy in the Russia-Ukraine fiasco? The answer is found in human nature; we tend to look at things as “A vs B.” If Vladimir Putin is the bad guy, then his opposition must be the good guy. Governments and corporate media networks across the globe are playing on this false notion and compelling even lucid patriots into thinking that Zelenksy is fighting the good fight…
Volodymyr Zelensky has been documented as a puppet of George Soros. He has worked closely over the years with Klaus Schwab, a graduate of his school of thought with the likes of Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau. Those two blaring klaxons alone should make you question the mainstream narrative that this charismatic and defiant leader is operating from an agenda that benefits his people or the world. He is a pawn who has been set up as a messiah. There’s only one Messiah, and Zelenksy isn’t Him. Click here to read more
Zelensky is no living saint. That’s a fact. As part of his “entertainment” package he has behaved sordidly. Click here for the only report I could find which describes one of the worst examples of his crudeness “modestly”, if that’s not a contradiction in terms.
Typically, however, the Bishops of Scotland (like those in England & Wales) appear to accept the propaganda, and focus on the “humanitarian” message. This is their way of making the Church “relevant” in the modern world. Click here
The media is treating Zelensky as a hero. He’s no hero, in my considered opinion. Do you think he’s the “good guy” in this war? And what part should the Pope and Bishops be playing in this worsening situation. Why are the Ukrainian Bishops the only prelates calling for the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary?
The current bishops seem serially stupid (or willfully ignorant) on almost every topic. Or is it that most of them are politically aligned with the evil New World Order of the WEF and the Trilateral Commission? That they’re supportive of the puppet Zelensky (and thereby the actual Nazis of the Azov Regiment) is appalling. Pray for the innocent on all sides in this fabricated conflict which stems from the western powers’ illicit “regime change” of 2014. Meddling like in Syria and Afghanistan….
Oh, and why are the bishops and media ignoring the proxy war in Yemen that the west is supporting via Saudi? Thousands upon thousands slaughtered and starving. Do the bishops have to wait to be told what they should think?
I know bishop appointments draw from a small pool these days, but why are there so many duds?
The latest Remnant video deals with this very subject:- https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5891-crisis-in-ukraine-what-s-really-going-on Although I’m no Putin fan, I don’t think it’s as simple as Russia = bad guys, West = good guys. All this is being done to suit the New World Order, of which Zelensky is either a part of, or a puppet of. We all know about Klaus Schwab but I read of another NWO character the other day, who deserves much closer inspection:- Jacques Attali https://rairfoundation.com/the-real-globalist-mastermind-behind-the-great-reset-prophet-jacques-attali
This is interesting and I would welcome comments: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/ukraine I am NOT presenting it as fact. I don’t know if this Stop World Control website and the information contained therein is reliable. But some of it made me wonder . . especially the supposedly forged pictures. Honestly, it is a minefield to pick your way through what is true and what is false these days.