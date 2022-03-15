Nicola Stalin Sturgeon Just Can’t Let Go…

15Mar

Nicola Stalin Sturgeon Just Can’t Let Go…

From the YouTube Platform…

Why do they never wear one whilst spouting this nonsense?

Editor writes…

Not only does she not wear one whilst spouting her nonsense, but she wasn’t wearing one when she brazenly broke the rules to stand shoulder to shoulder and maskless with family and friends at a party last November, after telling the rest of us to avoid meeting others indoors and to wear masks.  Photos were posted on her sister’s Facebook page on 14 November last year, but have now been deleted.  You can see one of the photos if you visit the Daily Record here

Shameless, brazen, there are no end of words to describe her, but one of my own favourites is “fool”.  And that’s because I’m much too charitable for my own good…

I’ve met people who don’t want the mask rule to end.  They’re terrified out of their minds – incredible.  Still, relatives and friends who use public transport tell me that the whole “mask thing” has more or less died out, so it’s very sad to see Nicola Stalin Sturgeon clinging on to her little bit of power for dear life.

Maybe, though, now that she’s dragging this out – just maybe – more people will say “get lost” and ditch the idiotic, useless bits of cloth once and for all.  What thinkest thou?

Leading the way should be church-goers – seeing priests and people masked up in a church is equal to seeing a sign on their foreheads reading:  “I don’t believe a thing”…  Faithless, clueless idiots.

By the way, slightly off topic, but just for your interest, my Lenten resolution (to be more patient, more charitable) is coming along nicely, thanks for asking 😀

