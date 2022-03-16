The John Fisher School: Woke Bullying in Action As Scandalous Snap Ofsted Inspection Takes Place

From i News…

Ofsted is conducting a snap inspection at a Catholic state school which has been plunged into turmoil after the diocese cancelled a visit by a gay author and removed governors.

Last week, i revealed that Southwark Archdiocese had intervened to cancel a visit to John Fisher School in Croydon, south London, by Simon James Green, whose books for young adults feature gay characters.

The school’s leadership team and governing body had wanted the event to go ahead, which resulted in the diocese removing John Fisher’s governors and imposing an “interim executive board”.

The intervention has caused turmoil in the school. The two unions represented at John Fisher passed a motion condemning the move, parents have launched a petition demanding the governors are reinstated and the local MP and a number of London councils have raised concerns about the diocese’s actions.

Now, i can reveal that Ofsted is carrying out a snap inspection of the school on Wednesday. Click here to read the rest of this report.

Now click here to read the original report Catholic Truth report on this scandal and here to read our most recent discussion.

Editor writes…

This news today, of a snap Ofsted Inspection in the JFS, is beyond belief. The LGBTQ+ community is practically running both the country and the Church, but let their agenda be thwarted even once, and all Hell breaks loose. You’d think the pupils were being taught to hate homosexuals – the idiotic MP asks if this ban on the book-signing event means he, as a gay man, won’t be allowed into the school. So, when you have an MP who doesn’t know the difference between a gay man and gay porn, you have to wonder at the state of the nation. One thing is for sure – I’ve sent him the link containing the pornographic extract from Noah Can’t Even so we know that he has read this material and, obviously, approves the introduction of porn into schools. He’s certainly not replied to my letter to say “shock, horror! Thank you for alerting me to this; I will see an end to it forthwith” or some other posh way of saying he agrees that this is not a suitable book for 12-13 year old children. No chance.

There’s only one option open to the archbishop now, and it is to remove the title “Catholic” from this dreadful school. Pope John Paul II reminds bishops of their authority to do this:

A particular responsibility is incumbent upon Bishops with regard to Catholic institutions. Whether these are agencies for the pastoral care of the family or for social work, or institutions dedicated to teaching or health care, Bishops can canonically erect and recognize these structures and delegate certain responsibilities to them. Nevertheless, Bishops are never relieved of their own personal obligations. It falls to them, in communion with the Holy See, both to grant the title “Catholic” to Church-related schools, universities, health-care facilities and counselling services, and, in cases of a serious failure to live up to that title, to take it away.”

(Veritatis Splendor # 116)

Let’s pray, then, that the archbishop takes this particular bull by the horns, and removes the name ‘Catholic’ from the John Fisher School, which is a disgrace to the name of their great martyr patron. The JFS is about as Catholic as the nearest Presbyterian church.

I see this snap Ofsted Inspection as an act of woke vengeance. What do you think?

St John Fisher, pray for us!

