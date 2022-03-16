The John Fisher School: Woke Bullying in Action As Scandalous Snap Ofsted Inspection Takes Place

The John Fisher School: Woke Bullying in Action As Scandalous Snap Ofsted Inspection Takes Placeeditor
From i News…
Ofsted is conducting a snap inspection at a Catholic state school which has been plunged into turmoil after the diocese cancelled a visit by a gay author and removed governors.
Last week, i revealed that Southwark Archdiocese had intervened to cancel a visit to John Fisher School in Croydon, south London, by Simon James Green, whose books for young adults feature gay characters.
The school’s leadership team and governing body had wanted the event to go ahead, which resulted in the diocese removing John Fisher’s governors and imposing an “interim executive board”.
The intervention has caused turmoil in the school. The two unions represented at John Fisher passed a motion condemning the move, parents have launched a petition demanding the governors are reinstated and the local MP and a number of London councils have raised concerns about the diocese’s actions.
Now, i can reveal that Ofsted is carrying out a snap inspection of the school on Wednesday. Click here to read the rest of this report.
Now click here to read the original report Catholic Truth report on this scandal and here to read our most recent discussion.
Editor writes…
This news today, of a snap Ofsted Inspection in the JFS, is beyond belief. The LGBTQ+ community is practically running both the country and the Church, but let their agenda be thwarted even once, and all Hell breaks loose. You’d think the pupils were being taught to hate homosexuals – the idiotic MP asks if this ban on the book-signing event means he, as a gay man, won’t be allowed into the school. So, when you have an MP who doesn’t know the difference between a gay man and gay porn, you have to wonder at the state of the nation. One thing is for sure – I’ve sent him the link containing the pornographic extract from Noah Can’t Even so we know that he has read this material and, obviously, approves the introduction of porn into schools. He’s certainly not replied to my letter to say “shock, horror! Thank you for alerting me to this; I will see an end to it forthwith” or some other posh way of saying he agrees that this is not a suitable book for 12-13 year old children. No chance.
There’s only one option open to the archbishop now, and it is to remove the title “Catholic” from this dreadful school. Pope John Paul II reminds bishops of their authority to do this:
A particular responsibility is incumbent upon Bishops with regard to Catholic institutions. Whether these are agencies for the pastoral care of the family or for social work, or institutions dedicated to teaching or health care, Bishops can canonically erect and recognize these structures and delegate certain responsibilities to them. Nevertheless, Bishops are never relieved of their own personal obligations. It falls to them, in communion with the Holy See, both to grant the title “Catholic” to Church-related schools, universities, health-care facilities and counselling services, and, in cases of a serious failure to live up to that title, to take it away.”
(Veritatis Splendor # 116)
Let’s pray, then, that the archbishop takes this particular bull by the horns, and removes the name ‘Catholic’ from the John Fisher School, which is a disgrace to the name of their great martyr patron. The JFS is about as Catholic as the nearest Presbyterian church.
I see this snap Ofsted Inspection as an act of woke vengeance. What do you think?
St John Fisher, pray for us!
Hell hath no fury like an LGBTQ+ scorned . . . the spitefulness and the vindictiveness will just go on and on until the school and archdiocese are ground down. And I bet most of the foolish parents won’t want to be (wrongly) perceived as ‘bigots’ so they’ll tell the inspectors the book signing should have been allowed.
WF,
You are SO right – I’ve never known people as vengeful as the LGBTQ+ brigade when they don’t get their own way. It’s incredible.
Think about it. Homosexual activity has gone from being illegal, an imprisonable offence, to being all but mandatory. Achieved by clever marketing and lobbying of those with power to effect change.
Let’s hope the armed robbery “community” don’t latch onto this idea… 😀
ED as I posted to you this Homosexual Woke Garbage is an Article in Church Militant.
My God but disagree with the supposedly Tolerant Alphabet Mob and they will come after us with all they’ve got. Am as you say, at least remove the Catholic Name from this School.
I would bet My Granny’s Pension Book that it will be Headlines on The Tablet. Also it is as you say the LGBTQ2 MOB who run The Country, maybe even all of Western Society. As for Green my; He sure does seem to have some support.
God Help Our Children.
This is a shameless (and yes, vengeful) tactic to force the archbishop to reinstate the treacherous governors and allow the book-signing to go ahead.
If this school cannot be run as a Catholic school, faithful to Catholic teaching on faith and morals, then Pope JP II was right – the name Catholic must be removed. Now is the time to do it.
Yes, without a doubt this is a tactic to force the archbishop to cave in, so we must pray hard for him, that he holds firm.
I can’t see any way out of this for the archbishop except to announce that this school is no longer recognised as Catholic and that it must not advertise itself as such. Faithful Catholic parents must withdraw their children without delay. Having taught in both Catholic and non-denominational schools, I can assure them that no non-denominational school will exhibit the kind of diabolical influence we are witnessing in the JFS. That’s a given.
Anything less than the removal of the right to use the name ‘Catholic’ will mean humiliation, not just for the archbishop, but for the Church. It is tantamount to being ashamed of Christ and His divinely revealed truths, religious and moral.
Everyone, therefore, who shall confess me before men, I will also confess him before my Father who is in heaven. But he who shall deny me before men, I will also deny him before my Father who is in heaven.” Matt. 10:32-33.
It would be wonderful to see Archbishop Wilson become the first prelate in the UK to stand up to this bullying by removing the title ‘Catholic’ from this scandalous school. He would bring blessings galore on his own head and on his entire archdiocese. And who knows, somewhere along the line his example might motive other bishops to do the same.
St John Fisher, pray for him!
I think I mentioned to Editor CT before that a son of a family I know well went to this very school, and has lapsed big time, despite the efforts of his parents. As have the majority of his peers. Says it all really. For the school – stop pretending to be Catholic, and just admit your secular agenda. For the parents – what do you want your children to be? Catholics or not? Make up your own minds and take the eternal consequences. Eternal.
Editor,
I Second what you say. It couldn’t be better put. I hope the Archbishop is willing to standing and take this sacrifice, because that is what it is, a major stand against the enemies of God. I will pray for this Archbishop to have the courage to do what Our Lord would expect him to do.
True to My Word The Tablet has an article on it ,to say it is ambiguous is an understatement. The Article has a Headline with a Photo of people holding Flowers in Memory of the Tablet says, a Victim of Homophobic Murder in East London in August Last Year.
Now what in Gods Good Name has that got to do with a so called Catholic Bishop standing up for Catholic Faith School values.
Incredible. This is Fatima unfolding for sure. The diabolical disorientation is plain to see for people with a true Catholic sense.
FOOF,
I can’t see anything on the Tablet website at all, about this Ofsted Inspection,. Maybe you could post a link, since it’s always good to know what the Enemy is saying.
That i News report says the school was “plunged into turmoil” after the event was cancelled. Are these people as stupid as they seem because (as we say in Glasgow) they seem to be a few sandwiches short of a picnic. Not 100% upstairs.
Have they never lost a game or been disappointed at not getting a job, or anything else? The extreme emotional reaction to something which, in the great scheme of things, isn’t such a big deal, just leaves me wondering if the LGBT+ people are all loopy, or if it’s just the ones connected to this goddam school.
I agree that the archbishop must not cave in. If he does, that’ll not go well for him either here on earth where his reputation will be in the dust, or when he meets his maker.
I agree with everyone who says that the JFS must not be allowed to call itself a Catholic school. It’s anything but Catholic and someone at some point on one of these threads mentioned that there will be Muslim pupils in this school, so I’d bet good money that there will be no Muslim parents or pupils who will approve of any of this, especially the persecution of the archbishop as a result of the cancellation of that evil book signing.
Catholics have a problem standing out from the crowd. They want to go along to get along, which is the polar opposite of what we’re supposed to do as Christians. I hope the ones who know that the archbishop did the right thing by cancelling the book signing, are hanging their heads in shame because if enough of them had stood up to the woke bullies, they wouldn’t have gone and asked for an inspection of the school.
I should have highlighted this in my introduction (but I’ve posted it so often I thought it unnecessary); however, just to be sure everyone understands that when I say the archbishop should prohibit the use of the name ‘Catholic’ at the JFS, it’s not my brainwave, a novel idea from my unworthy self… This is straight from the pen of Pope John Paul II, writing in 1993:
“A particular responsibility is incumbent upon Bishops with regard to Catholic institutions. Whether these are agencies for the pastoral care of the family or for social work, or institutions dedicated to teaching or health care, Bishops can canonically erect and recognize these structures and delegate certain responsibilities to them. Nevertheless, Bishops are never relieved of their own personal obligations. It falls to them, in communion with the Holy See, both to grant the title “Catholic” to Church-related schools, universities, health-care facilities and counselling services, and, in cases of a serious failure to live up to that title, to take it away.” (Veritatis Splendor # 116)
https://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_jp-ii_enc_06081993_veritatis-splendor.html?msclkid=c97fcdfda56b11ec9c5aa1dbdde3c66c
I will now go and add this extract from Pope JP II’s letter to the world’s bishops, to my introduction.
Now you know why they call me (among other names) “the Late Editor CT” 😀
This is undisguised outright persecution of the archbishop – that is what this is.
There is no way this will end well. If you sup with the devil, you need a very long spoon, so unless the diocese wants to be faced with repeats of this sort of situation in other schools, the archbishop has no other choice but to take away the name Catholic from this hell-hole. That will send a message to the rest of them that if they want to remain Catholic schools, they need to teach, and not undermine, Catholic beliefs, and that includes non-woke morals.
Michaela,
I absolutely agree with you – if this isn’t outright persecution of an archbishop, what is?
Unfortunately, I don’t think he will stay the course. I’m genuinely surprised that he stood firm when he did and I hope, of course I do, that he continues to stand up to these bullies. I’m just imagining the pressure from those same bullies among the staff, pupils, governors and now the inspection crew. They’re a nasty lot. When you’re being bullied, you just want it to stop and you’ll do almost anything to put an end to the situation. That will be the temptation here.
Now we know that when the LGBT+ mob speak about bullying, they’ve never experienced it, despite all their claims, because if they had experienced it, they would not treat anyone as they’re treating this archbishop. They’ve driven the chaplain out so they smell success. What goes around comes around, though, so they’ll find out soon enough what it’s like to be bullied, without mercy, as they are doing in this case.