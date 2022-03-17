Celebrating The Feasts of St Patrick & St Joseph

Celebrating The Feasts of St Patrick & St Joseph

Editor writes…

Every year we mark the Feast of St Patrick (17 March) – my patron saint – and the Feast of St Joseph (19 March).  This year, we’re combining the two – don’t ask 😀

First up, since he’s first on the calendar, we pay tribute to St Patrick today. Enjoy the hymn and add any of your own favourites in the comments. Happy Feast of St Patrick, today, everyone!

Next up – here’s a lovely hymn to St Joseph, one that most of us will have grown up singing in our parishes.  Happy Feast of St Joseph, on the 19th, to one and all!

Both of these great saints are much loved, so enjoy the Feasts – discuss any relevant issues and share your favourite prayers and hymns, as well as stories (especially miracles, answers to your own prayers involving these saints) and even jokes. It’s Lent, yes, but as a visiting bishop once said to a Mother Superior, shocked that he had brought a huge tub of ice-cream for the Sisters during Lent: “But, Mother, we need these wee breaks in Lent!”  I don’t often agree with a bishop but this time, I have to say, I sure do!  Enjoy!

