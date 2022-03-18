Pope & Bishops To Consecrate Russia and Ukraine To Our Lady on 25 March… Is This Good News?editor
Pope invites bishops to join him in consecration of Russia
The Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary will be pronounced by the Pope on the afternoon of Friday 25 March in St Peter’s Basilica. The act of consecration will be performed in communion with the local Churches throughout the world.
In response to questions from journalists, the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has confirmed, “Pope Francis has invited the bishops of the whole world, along with their priests, to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”
The Pope will make the prayer in the afternoon of Friday, 25 March – the Solemnity of the Annunciation – in St Peter’s Basilica, on the occasion of the Celebration of Penance, scheduled to begin at 5 pm. The same act, on the same day, will be undertaken by all the bishops of the world. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, will perform the act of consecration at Fatima as the envoy of the Pope.
It seems to be official at least now:- https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2022/03/apostolic-nuncio-to-united-states-all.html
“Invited” and Russia PLUS Ukraine certainly casts confusion over this upcoming act. I don’t know what to make of it, except to wonder how many bishops will accept the invitation.
It is not at all true to suggest that the inclusion of Ukraine would somehow detract from the Consecration. In 1917 Ukraine was part of Russia – so Pope Francis is being faithful to exactly what Our Lady asked for.
Fatimology Expert,
If Ukraine was part of Russia in 1917 when Our Lady asked for the consecration of Russia, then why not just say “Russia” – why add “Ukraine” now, when it wasn’t a separate country in 1917. In fact, that would not only be faithful to the Fatima message, but it would drive home the truth about the history and geography which we keep hearing is at the root of Putin’s invasion.
Did Our Lady use the word “command”? If not, why would the word “invite” matter?
Madre Superio,
I’m sure Our Lady didn’t use “command” but something like “God wishes” – I don’t about you but I had a message from Our Lady saying God wishes me to do this or that, I’d do it without adding my own preferred alterations, LOL!
Dear Editor
Initially like yourself l was positive in the sense that the Consecration would specifically link the name Russia and Consecration in the same word/act so to speak.
My concern is twofold
Firstly, that Russia is linked with the Ukraine in the same act , contrary to Heavens injunction. Then there is the second aspect of his holiness “inviting” the worlds Bishops as opposed to invoking his juridical authority and mandate over the worlds Episcopacy as Supreme Pontiff as instructed by Our Lady.
I have seen a recent update on Lifesitenews that stipulated not just the Episcopate or equivalent in Law but also the Presbyterate? Again it’s worded as an invitation as opposed to an order as requested by Our Blessed Mother.
Again the entire issue for me is all bout specific things that must be undertaken without obfuscation or anything that can be regarded as equivocal.
I also concur with your Biblical analogy which is a common thread in Sacred Scripture regarding God giving specific instructions and injunctions to various individuals etc in accord with Salvation History.
Russia alone is named
The Consecration is specifically directed to Russia solely
The Supreme Pontiff has ordered the Global Episcopate in unison with him to complete Heaven’s mandate.
Time and the unfolding of events will clarify very specifically if Heaven will accept or reject this action.
There is also the additional detail that Our Blessed Mother insisted that this along with the Third Secret should have been undertaken/ made public by 1960!?
Every blessing
Michael
Dear Editor
I show this post to traditional priest Fr. Patmic Kievar back in Poland, Below is his response.
thank you –
‘The war is in Ukraine, it is Ukrainian people who are suffering and being murdered, this is why Ukraine is included in the consecration. It is their own deep desire to be placed under the protection of the protecting veil of our Blessed Mother.
Is there anything this Pope (or any Pope) could ever do or say to convince everyone that the consecration would ever be valid?
Would we ever be happy with any version of the consecration? would it ever be satisfactory? If it wasn’t the inclusion of Ukraine, then it would be some other such objection to the wording or the liturgy or the version of the rosary used and so on.
Perhaps some people do not want the Pope or the Church to ever be legitimate or righteous, because that would make our own lifetime of hostility and and resentment toward Rome, devoid of any real meaning or purpose.
I am going to put aside all my bitterness and cynicism and join with the rest of the global Church family around the world to come together with the Holy Father, Bishops, Priest, families and children, to ask Our Lady to intercede for peace the world.
Let us not be on the outside, acting like Popes of our own little Churches of twos and threes.’
I hope it`s not a case of `so near and yet so far`. Maybe Our Lady will relent a little.* If this doesn`t work, then I`m afraid that it will never be done. It`s difficult enough now to convince people that it hasn`t already been done but going so close would make it even harder.
I wonder where the bishops will be to perform the consecration, whether or not if will be done in church with an invited congregation or whatever.
* I read once where Our Lady relented as to the design of the Miraculous Medal when She was described as carrying an orb
in Her hand but the finished article was different.
Frankier,
Jesus told Sr Lucia that it would be done, but it would be “late”.