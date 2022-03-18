Pope & Bishops To Consecrate Russia and Ukraine To Our Lady on 25 March… Is This Good News?

Already at the Angelus on 13 March, Pope Francis had invited the whole Church to pray: “I ask all diocesan and religious communities to increase their moments of prayer for peace.” And at the general audience on 23 February he had called for a day of prayer and fasting on Ash Wednesday for peace in Ukraine, saying, “May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”…

And now this year, on March 25, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia together with Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in communion with bishops from all over the world. Click here to read the rest of this report.

Editor writes…

Understandably, perhaps, there has been a great deal of excitement and optimism expressed since this announcement was made. My own initial reaction was very positive on hearing that the Ukrainian bishops had asked the Pope for this consecration. However, I did add in the comments below my introduction that “…as we all know, Our Lady didn’t ask for Ukraine to be consecrated, just Russia and that with the world’s bishops making the same consecration in union with the Pope.” I assumed that the people behind the Ukrainian bishops, encouraging him to contact the Pope, would remind them that the request from Our Lady was for Russia to be consecrated, not the Ukraine or any other consecration, although God knows (literally) that just about every country in the world has been consecrated so far – except Russia! I know that when Scotland was consecrated, there was no mention of England as well, or Wales, or Ireland or any other nation. Just Scotland. Why is it proving so difficult to get the Pope and Bishops to consecrate Russia, and only Russia by name, as Our Lady asked?

One priest-friend of Catholic Truth expressed the same frustration. “What if” he said “you had a visit from a Gas Engineer who told you that you must turn off your gas at the mains, as a matter of urgency. Would you go to your gas cooker and switch that off and think you’d obeyed his instruction? Of course not. Yet that is what is happening here; we are – yet again – ignoring what Our Lady asked for, and doing our own thing.” He’s right, of course.

Some people find it difficult to understand why God requires such specific obedience. Well ask Moses what would have happened in the race to get away from the Egyptian army, close on the heels of the escaping Israelites, if he had disobeyed God’s explicit command that he extend his arm over the Red sea. The Egyptians were armed, the Israelites were not. As we know, when Moses did that, obeying God’s instruction to extend his arm over the Red Sea, the Red Sea parted and the Israelites were able to cross safely. We don’t understand why God didn’t just part the Red Sea without this simple action – but the fact is, he required Moses to do as he was instructed, precisely, as he expects this Pope to consecrate Russia as he has been instructed. His predecessors failed to obey this simple instruction and they will answer for that. Francis, to our surprise, has come closer than any previous pope to fulfilling this key part of the Fatima Message – let’s pray that, somehow, the inclusion of Ukraine is dropped. Perhaps a second consecration of Ukraine right after would be possible, who know, but for the promised period of peace to be granted to the world, Russia must be consecrated by name, and only Russia.

Does the fact that the Pope has merely “invited” the world’s bishops to participate, also cause concern? You tell me…