19Mar

Shackleton’s ‘Endurance’ Teaches Us … What?

From the BBC – 9 March, 2022

Scientists have found and filmed one of the greatest ever undiscovered shipwrecks 107 years after it sank.

The Endurance, the lost vessel of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, was found at the weekend at the bottom of the Weddell Sea.

The ship was crushed by sea-ice and sank in 1915, forcing Shackleton and his men to make an astonishing escape on foot and in small boats.

Video of the remains show Endurance to be in remarkable condition.

Even though it has been sitting in 3km (10,000ft) of water for over a century, it looks just like it did on the November day it went down.

Its timbers, although disrupted, are still very much together, and the name – Endurance – is clearly visible on the stern.

“Without any exaggeration this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen – by far,” said marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, who is on the discovery expedition and has now fulfilled a dream ambition in his near 50-year career.

“It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation,” he told BBC News.  Click here to read rest of this report.

Editor writes…

Neil Oliver’s reflection is summed up on the YouTube platform as follows:

Asleep beneath the sea for over a hundred years what did Shackleton’s Endurance make of the news that greeted her as she came back into the light in 2022?

Any ideas? Might the ‘Endurance’ say – for example – that this proves that we are doomed to live in a permanent state of war; is the disorder which entered the world following the sin of pride and disobedience of our First Parents set to be with us, more or less, for good?

