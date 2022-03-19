Shackleton’s ‘Endurance’ Teaches Us … What?

“It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation,” he told BBC News. Click here to read rest of this report.

Editor writes…

Neil Oliver’s reflection is summed up on the YouTube platform as follows:

Asleep beneath the sea for over a hundred years what did Shackleton’s Endurance make of the news that greeted her as she came back into the light in 2022?

Any ideas? Might the ‘Endurance’ say – for example – that this proves that we are doomed to live in a permanent state of war; is the disorder which entered the world following the sin of pride and disobedience of our First Parents set to be with us, more or less, for good?