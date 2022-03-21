Covid-19 Vaccination – How Many UK Deaths?

From The Free Range Economist (19 March, 2022)

Is the death toll of the vaccines [in the USA] becoming impossible to ignore?

Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) show that, starting in early May, 2021, people have been dying at exponentially increasing rates from conditions involving “Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified”. The seasonal, baseline rate in a given January for such “abnormal” conditions would be nearly 700 fatalities per week, but by January 1, 2022 the actual rate had exceeded 3,000 per week and was still sharply increasing.

An obvious hypothesis is that the COVID vaccines (the mRNA therapies) have induced these fatalities. Specifically, in 2021, deaths in excess of baseline rates that the CDC attributes to “Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified” very nearly totaled 22,000. The data indicate at least another 21,000 fatalities in excess of baseline fatalities through the first eight weeks of 2022. That would put the death toll from the jab in excess of 43,000 as of February 26, 2022. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

I can’t pretend I’ve spent forever trying to find the data covering deaths post-vaccination in the UK, but on a quick search, there’s nothing to be found. If you can find the stats, please post them here. For now, as we hear of youngish men, often popular sportsmen, suddenly dying, it’s curious, to say the least. Isn’t it likely that, due to their travels to participate in sporting events at this time, they had been Covid-vaccinated? I don’t know, and I’m only raising the issue because it’s important that we have a realistic understanding of the possible side-effects and the number of deaths possibly caused by the vaccine. This is important, not least since parents of children as young as 9 years of age in Scotland are receiving letters inviting them to bring their child for vaccination. I was surprised to learn this; I had sensed that Covid-19 was being treated by the medics as “over”. Obviously not. In which case, it’s crucially important that we are told the truth about the number of people suffering serious side-effects and even death, post-vaccination.

It is surely unethical, indeed immoral, to fail to publish the facts about these experimental vaccines? If they can provide the kind of detailed analysis in the USA which is available to read at The Free Range Economist link above, then they can surely do so in the UK. Your thoughts?

