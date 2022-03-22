Ukraine: Zelensky Is Now A Full-Blown Dictator

From The Spectator…

The news that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has banned eleven opposition parties – including the pro-Russian ‘Opposition – Platform For Life’ which holds 44 seats in the 450-member Ukrainian parliament and has spoken out against the Russian invasion – may be the embattled leader’s first major mistake in the month since Putin launched his brutal invasion.

Zelensky coupled the decree suspending the activities of the parties, decided on by Ukraine’s national defence and security council, with a ban on private TV stations – merging them all into a single state-run TV channel. And that could be his second big error. For Ukraine’s strongest card – the unique selling point that has drawn such sympathy and support from almost the entire democratic world – has been the fact that, in stark contrast to Putin’s repressive Russian state, it is – or was – a free country. Click here to read more

Editor writes…

I did hear Dan Wootton on GB News remarking last night on Zelensky’s authoritarian behaviour in suppressing opposition politicians and imposing what amounts to State TV – but I wonder if the rest of the media in the UK is reporting this very worrying news. If not, why not? Is Tucker right in his assertion that our leaders would do the very same thing if they could… And might do so, yet? Surely, the past two years have taught us that the answer to that question is a resounding “yes!” Your thoughts.

