Ukraine: Zelensky Is Now A Full-Blown Dictator

Ukraine: Zelensky Is Now A Full-Blown Dictatoreditor
From The Spectator…
The news that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has banned eleven opposition parties – including the pro-Russian ‘Opposition – Platform For Life’ which holds 44 seats in the 450-member Ukrainian parliament and has spoken out against the Russian invasion – may be the embattled leader’s first major mistake in the month since Putin launched his brutal invasion.
Zelensky coupled the decree suspending the activities of the parties, decided on by Ukraine’s national defence and security council, with a ban on private TV stations – merging them all into a single state-run TV channel. And that could be his second big error. For Ukraine’s strongest card – the unique selling point that has drawn such sympathy and support from almost the entire democratic world – has been the fact that, in stark contrast to Putin’s repressive Russian state, it is – or was – a free country. Click here to read more
Editor writes…
I did hear Dan Wootton on GB News remarking last night on Zelensky’s authoritarian behaviour in suppressing opposition politicians and imposing what amounts to State TV – but I wonder if the rest of the media in the UK is reporting this very worrying news. If not, why not? Is Tucker right in his assertion that our leaders would do the very same thing if they could… And might do so, yet? Surely, the past two years have taught us that the answer to that question is a resounding “yes!” Your thoughts.
Comments (4)
Zelensky is a WEF puppet. We had destabilization by plandemic: now we are in the second season: destabilization by armed conflict. All aimed to bring about the WEF New World Order. Heck, they’ve even tied aid payments in Ukraine to biometric digital passports linked to vaccine status. Zelensky is an actor delivering other people’s scripts in front of a green screen. He was cast in the rôle of leader when Obama and the other Western powers deposed the legitimately elected Ukraine government. He’s been bombing the Donbas ever since. I feel sorry for the ordinary people across the region but I certainly don’t “support Ukraine” (or Russia). We’re being played again…
Andrew,
Zelensky is a puppet, no question, but what struck me forcibly from Tucker Carlson’s commentary, was the fact that – as the past two years have made clear – our leaders / puppets, would not think twice about imposing even more draconian restrictions on us, if and when it suits their purpose. Right now, given the number of headlines screaming about Scotland’s ever-rising Covid cases/hospitalisation, I believe Sturgeon is angling for another lockdown. Zelensky is using the Russian invasion as his excuse for a deep and lasting power grab. Watching Sturgeon like a hawk because she’s intent on using Covid – even now – to the same end.
Tucker is 100% right in his analysis. I’m glad to see someone publicly exposing the dictatorial Zelensky.
I think it’s proof positive that Zelensky is not to be trusted that he would suppress the media and opposition parties. That’s the sign of a dictator. The fact it was Justin Trudeau who inspired him to go in for politics, is enough proof that he is not keen on democracy!