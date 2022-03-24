Street Eucharistic Adoration… Appropriate?

24Mar

Street Eucharistic Adoration… Appropriate?

Papacy, Pope Francis, Real Presence, Bible, The Catholic Church, Fatima, England, Apparitions, Blessed Sacrament, Transubstantiation, Devotions, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Canon Law, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, Blasphemy , , , , , 7 Comments

Editor writes…

There is something about seeing a Monstrance being unceremoniously (literally) removed from what appears to be a canvas bag, in the street, that doesn’t chime with Catholic reverence for the Real Presence.  There can be no doubt that the priest means well – and there are similar events broadcast on YouTube – but remembering the Eucharistic processions of old, or even more recently like this one in London in 2021, – this seems impoverished.   Your thoughts…

Comments (7)

  • Andrew Q Reply

    The video is from Preston several years ago. It’s not ideal – especially in “Priest-town” where there are so many fine churches – but those churches have emptied rapidly. While there is still residual Catholic knowledge in a large number of the population I think there is something noble about reacquainting the lapsed with active believers and the Real Presence. And Our Lord was reverenced by some. There’s something of the mix of the rabble and adorers at calvary about this public square (even though Our Lord is here Glorified). To my mind, this was worthwhile.

    March 24, 2022 at 9:37 am
    • Margaret Mary Reply

      It tells you on the screen that this was in Preston, but I’m sorry to disagree, I can’t see anything “noble” in carrying a monstrance around the streets in a canvas bag. I was horrified to see the way the monstrance was lifted out of the bag and then pushed back in at the end. If I’d been a non-Catholic watching that, I’d have thought “they think this is Jesus, no way.” So I don’t see how that event was worthwhile just as I can’t see how Our Lord was “glorified”.

      March 24, 2022 at 10:19 am
  • Andrew Q Reply

    It’s perhaps worth mentioning, too, that since the arrival of the Institute of Christ the King (which runs 2 churches, a new school, and a house of religious sisters) in Preston there are traditional Eucharistic processions for Corpus Christi and other Holy Days. There are also weekly public rosaries and regular Catholic processions to the shrine of Ladyewell.

    March 24, 2022 at 9:46 am
    • Margaret Mary Reply

      Andrew Q,

      If there are traditional eucharistic processions already in place on main feast days, why on earth did this priest feel the need for that exhibition? The only possible excuse would be if there was no eucharistic processions and here was one priest trying to make up for that a bit. That’s what I thought must be the reason why that priest felt the need to do this. I’m even more scandalised now.

      March 24, 2022 at 10:21 am
      • editor

        MM

        I think the answer to your opening question might be that some bright spark somewhere in some diocesan or parish meeting where they have been discussing how to “take Jesus” into the public square, has come up with this, putting a Catholic gloss on the evangelical Protestant custom of preaching in public on the streets.

        March 24, 2022 at 10:37 am
      • Andrew Q

        The ICKSP traditional processions happen now. They were revived by the Institute when they took over two prominent churches. The city also has a SSPX Priory and a Syro-Malabar rite Catholc Cathedral.

        The Canons and Sister Adorers haven’t been in Preston long. The video is from years ago and by a non-trad group.

        There are so very many good traditional Catholic thngs happening in Preston. Focusing on a one off event, by a visiting priest, from many years ago seems fruitless.

        March 24, 2022 at 10:40 am
      • editor

        Andrew,

        It’s not a one-off event – there are many of these “flash” events on YouTube and this one isn’t from many years ago – it took place last August – the video is dated 10 August, 2021.

        March 24, 2022 at 11:33 am

Join the discussion

Related Posts

18Jun

If I hear “stay safe” one more time, I’ll…

Comment:  I know that people mean well, but every time someone in... read more

18Feb

Fr Mawdsley: Is Former FSSP Priest In Schism?

Editor writes... I met Fr Mawdsley when he came to Immaculate Heart... read more

24Aug

Catholics MUST Be ProLife: Action! (3)

This thread is dedicated to sharing news about pro-life issues. Where possible,... read more

16Aug

Pope Francis: There is only one Korea (and one Church, Holy Father…)

Daejeon, South Korea, Aug 15, 2014 / 04:50 am (CNA/EWTN News).-... read more

28Jul

Crackers in Kraków – World Youth Day

From the Fatima Center website... By the time you read this column,... read more

03Jun

June: Month of the Sacred Heart…

As always on our devotional threads, we may discuss any issues... read more

30Nov

St Andrew of Scotland: Lessons To Be Learned

Caption for the above image... And Jesus walking by the sea of... read more

07Feb

IS talkRADIO “The Home Of Free Speech”? Just Ask Peter Hitchens…

https://youtu.be/iST-7dtaIlg Comment: The censored segment in the Mike Graham/Peter Hitchens interview is very... read more

03Oct

Vegas Massacre: Guns Not The Cause…

Isn't it refreshing to hear some honest discussion about the real... read more

02Jul

Jihadists To Conquer Rome?

The first Islamic decapitation on western European soil since the times... read more

%d bloggers like this: