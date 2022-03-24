Street Eucharistic Adoration… Appropriate?

Editor writes…

There is something about seeing a Monstrance being unceremoniously (literally) removed from what appears to be a canvas bag, in the street, that doesn’t chime with Catholic reverence for the Real Presence. There can be no doubt that the priest means well – and there are similar events broadcast on YouTube – but remembering the Eucharistic processions of old, or even more recently like this one in London in 2021, – this seems impoverished. Your thoughts…

