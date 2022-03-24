Street Eucharistic Adoration… Appropriate?editor
Editor writes…
There is something about seeing a Monstrance being unceremoniously (literally) removed from what appears to be a canvas bag, in the street, that doesn’t chime with Catholic reverence for the Real Presence. There can be no doubt that the priest means well – and there are similar events broadcast on YouTube – but remembering the Eucharistic processions of old, or even more recently like this one in London in 2021, – this seems impoverished. Your thoughts…
The video is from Preston several years ago. It’s not ideal – especially in “Priest-town” where there are so many fine churches – but those churches have emptied rapidly. While there is still residual Catholic knowledge in a large number of the population I think there is something noble about reacquainting the lapsed with active believers and the Real Presence. And Our Lord was reverenced by some. There’s something of the mix of the rabble and adorers at calvary about this public square (even though Our Lord is here Glorified). To my mind, this was worthwhile.
It tells you on the screen that this was in Preston, but I’m sorry to disagree, I can’t see anything “noble” in carrying a monstrance around the streets in a canvas bag. I was horrified to see the way the monstrance was lifted out of the bag and then pushed back in at the end. If I’d been a non-Catholic watching that, I’d have thought “they think this is Jesus, no way.” So I don’t see how that event was worthwhile just as I can’t see how Our Lord was “glorified”.
It’s perhaps worth mentioning, too, that since the arrival of the Institute of Christ the King (which runs 2 churches, a new school, and a house of religious sisters) in Preston there are traditional Eucharistic processions for Corpus Christi and other Holy Days. There are also weekly public rosaries and regular Catholic processions to the shrine of Ladyewell.
Andrew Q,
If there are traditional eucharistic processions already in place on main feast days, why on earth did this priest feel the need for that exhibition? The only possible excuse would be if there was no eucharistic processions and here was one priest trying to make up for that a bit. That’s what I thought must be the reason why that priest felt the need to do this. I’m even more scandalised now.
MM
I think the answer to your opening question might be that some bright spark somewhere in some diocesan or parish meeting where they have been discussing how to “take Jesus” into the public square, has come up with this, putting a Catholic gloss on the evangelical Protestant custom of preaching in public on the streets.
The ICKSP traditional processions happen now. They were revived by the Institute when they took over two prominent churches. The city also has a SSPX Priory and a Syro-Malabar rite Catholc Cathedral.
The Canons and Sister Adorers haven’t been in Preston long. The video is from years ago and by a non-trad group.
There are so very many good traditional Catholic thngs happening in Preston. Focusing on a one off event, by a visiting priest, from many years ago seems fruitless.
Andrew,
It’s not a one-off event – there are many of these “flash” events on YouTube and this one isn’t from many years ago – it took place last August – the video is dated 10 August, 2021.