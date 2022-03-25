A Happy Feast of the Annunciation!

25Mar

A Happy Feast of the Annunciation!

Papacy, Pope Francis, Bible, The Catholic Church, Fatima, Vatican, Vatican II, SSPX, Pope Benedict, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Sin, Europe, Pope John Paul II, Hierarchy, Russia, Devotions, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Saints, Marxism, International , , , 10 Comments

An online reflection… 

The first joyful mystery of the Rosary is easy to picture. Artists have frequently represented this sacred meeting of the Immaculate Virgin Mary and the pure Archangel Gabriel. We would do well to form a lively picture of the Annunciation in our own minds. Visualize our Lady, kneeling in prayer, alone in her room (for the angel came in, St. Luke tells us). In an instant she was not alone; she looked up and beheld an angel in visible form before her. St. Gabriel addressed her with the words we use so often: “Hail, thou who art full of grace; the Lord is with thee; blessed art thou among women.” Mary’s reaction was a certain confusion—”She was much perplexed at hearing him speak so, and cast about in her mind, what to make of such a greeting.”  To read the rest of this  reflection, click here

Editor writes…

My searches for a brief reflection on the Annunciation revealed that the majority of Catholics administering websites/blogs use the Protestant translation of the Annunciation where the angel addresses Our Lady merely as “favoured” or “highly favoured” one, which might be true of anyone who is conscious of the grace of God in their lives.  Bloggers here, for example, are highly favoured to see the truth of so much that is happening in the Church and the world. Our Lady, however, is the only human being ever to be created full of grace.   That’s a long way from being merely “favoured/highly favoured”. In any event, we ought to reflect today on what we can learn from this wonderful Feast, praying that we may learn, among other things, to imitate Our Lady’s beautiful humility…

We should also pray for the efficacy of the ceremony of the consecration of “humanity, especially Ukraine and Russia”, which is due to take place in Rome this afternoon, 5pm Rome time (4pm UK).

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!   

Comments (10)

  • Catherine Reply

    Happy Feast everyone. What a beautiful day. I once read in one of my spiritual books, and I hope my memory serves me correctly that many many souls (I think in the thousands) are released into heaven this very day,, If my memory is correct, what a wonderful day this is for the souls in purgatory.

    March 25, 2022 at 7:19 am
    • Theresa Rose Reply

      Catherine,

      I too have read about the Holy Souls being released into purgatory on the Feast Day of the Annunciation. I remembered this link about a nun who was visited by the souls in purgatory, having read it some time ago.

      https://www.michaeljournal.org/articles/roman-catholic-church/item/a-manuscript-of-a-soul-in-purgatory

      Happy Feast of the Annunciation, everyone.

      March 25, 2022 at 9:30 am
      • Nicky

        That’s interesting about the release of Holy Souls from Purgatory on this Feast – I didn’t know that. Thanks for the info. Happy Feast.

        March 25, 2022 at 11:45 am
  • editor Reply

    Happy Feast of the Annunciation, one and all! Enjoy!

    March 25, 2022 at 8:33 am
  • Josephine Reply

    A very happy Feast of the Annunciation too, and special prayers for this afternoon’s consecration in Rome.

    Happy Feast!

    March 25, 2022 at 9:41 am
    • Margaret Mary Reply

      Josephine,

      The Archbishop of Glasgow is to lead the rosary in George Square tonight at 7pm for that intention, of the consecration.

      March 25, 2022 at 1:30 pm
  • Lily Reply

    A very happy Feast of the Annunciation!

    March 25, 2022 at 11:41 am
  • Nicky Reply

    I love that Ave Maria video, it’s just beautiful.

    Happy Feast everyone!

    March 25, 2022 at 11:43 am
  • Athanasius Reply

    Happy Feast of the Annunciation to everyone. Let’s hope and pray that this particular Feast day will usher in the dawn of that time of holy peace promised by Our Lady at Fatima. I hope heaven accepts this consecration by the Pope and bishops today as sufficient for the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Watch this space!

    March 25, 2022 at 1:27 pm
  • Margaret Mary Reply

    One of my favourite hymns to Our Lady that we often sang after Mass and Benediction is I’ll sing a hymn to Mary.

    I wish everyone at CTS a very happy Feast of the Annunciation.

    March 25, 2022 at 1:29 pm

Join the discussion

Related Posts

10May

What Is A Dangerous Occasion Of Sin?

Comments invited... read more

22Oct

The Rise of Occultism and Its Manifestations

RCA Victor - our lead American blogger - offers his piercing... read more

06Aug

Is The SSPX Now Fully Regularized?

Pope Francis has fully regularized the Society of St Pius X... read more

18Aug

Wedding of the Year: Former PP at Sacred Heart & Vicar General of Glasgow Marries “Housekeeper”

In Issue # 98, our January 2017 newsletter, our front page... read more

25Oct

Priest: Fatima Warnings Fulfilled in Amazon Synod – Worst Fears Realised…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJEb3PNzZ3c Comment:  As the priest interviewed in the video indicates, silence is not... read more

09Feb

Who Will Be The New Bishop of Galloway?

Below, an article entitled 'Clergy Abuse', published in the Catholic Truth... read more

02Oct

Trump: Truth & Lies in Politics – Whistleblower or Blowhard?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVFsv8ysmVg Comment: The anti-Trump news commentators here in the UK are in their... read more

14Feb

Impeachment Acquittal: Corrupt, Sore Losers Continue To Hate Trump – Why?

https://youtu.be/2C90RISdVFY Comment:  Those who followed the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump know... read more

28Sep

Pope : Critics of Amoris Laetitia Wrong…

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Seeing, understanding and engaging with people’s real... read more

05Mar

Vatican Protocol & Doctrine – Linked?

The Vatican Secretariat of State had specifically looked into changing the... read more

%d bloggers like this: