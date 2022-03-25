A Happy Feast of the Annunciation!editor
The first joyful mystery of the Rosary is easy to picture. Artists have frequently represented this sacred meeting of the Immaculate Virgin Mary and the pure Archangel Gabriel. We would do well to form a lively picture of the Annunciation in our own minds. Visualize our Lady, kneeling in prayer, alone in her room (for the angel came in, St. Luke tells us). In an instant she was not alone; she looked up and beheld an angel in visible form before her. St. Gabriel addressed her with the words we use so often: “Hail, thou who art full of grace; the Lord is with thee; blessed art thou among women.” Mary’s reaction was a certain confusion—”She was much perplexed at hearing him speak so, and cast about in her mind, what to make of such a greeting.” To read the rest of this reflection, click here…
Editor writes…
My searches for a brief reflection on the Annunciation revealed that the majority of Catholics administering websites/blogs use the Protestant translation of the Annunciation where the angel addresses Our Lady merely as “favoured” or “highly favoured” one, which might be true of anyone who is conscious of the grace of God in their lives. Bloggers here, for example, are highly favoured to see the truth of so much that is happening in the Church and the world. Our Lady, however, is the only human being ever to be created full of grace. That’s a long way from being merely “favoured/highly favoured”. In any event, we ought to reflect today on what we can learn from this wonderful Feast, praying that we may learn, among other things, to imitate Our Lady’s beautiful humility…
We should also pray for the efficacy of the ceremony of the consecration of “humanity, especially Ukraine and Russia”, which is due to take place in Rome this afternoon, 5pm Rome time (4pm UK).
Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!
Comments (10)
Happy Feast everyone. What a beautiful day. I once read in one of my spiritual books, and I hope my memory serves me correctly that many many souls (I think in the thousands) are released into heaven this very day,, If my memory is correct, what a wonderful day this is for the souls in purgatory.
Catherine,
I too have read about the Holy Souls being released into purgatory on the Feast Day of the Annunciation. I remembered this link about a nun who was visited by the souls in purgatory, having read it some time ago.
https://www.michaeljournal.org/articles/roman-catholic-church/item/a-manuscript-of-a-soul-in-purgatory
Happy Feast of the Annunciation, everyone.
That’s interesting about the release of Holy Souls from Purgatory on this Feast – I didn’t know that. Thanks for the info. Happy Feast.
Happy Feast of the Annunciation, one and all! Enjoy!
A very happy Feast of the Annunciation too, and special prayers for this afternoon’s consecration in Rome.
Happy Feast!
Josephine,
The Archbishop of Glasgow is to lead the rosary in George Square tonight at 7pm for that intention, of the consecration.
A very happy Feast of the Annunciation!
I love that Ave Maria video, it’s just beautiful.
Happy Feast everyone!
Happy Feast of the Annunciation to everyone. Let’s hope and pray that this particular Feast day will usher in the dawn of that time of holy peace promised by Our Lady at Fatima. I hope heaven accepts this consecration by the Pope and bishops today as sufficient for the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Watch this space!
One of my favourite hymns to Our Lady that we often sang after Mass and Benediction is I’ll sing a hymn to Mary.
I wish everyone at CTS a very happy Feast of the Annunciation.