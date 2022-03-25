A Happy Feast of the Annunciation!

An online reflection…

The first joyful mystery of the Rosary is easy to picture. Artists have frequently represented this sacred meeting of the Immaculate Virgin Mary and the pure Archangel Gabriel. We would do well to form a lively picture of the Annunciation in our own minds. Visualize our Lady, kneeling in prayer, alone in her room (for the angel came in, St. Luke tells us). In an instant she was not alone; she looked up and beheld an angel in visible form before her. St. Gabriel addressed her with the words we use so often: “Hail, thou who art full of grace; the Lord is with thee; blessed art thou among women.” Mary’s reaction was a certain confusion—”She was much perplexed at hearing him speak so, and cast about in her mind, what to make of such a greeting.” To read the rest of this reflection, click here…

Editor writes…

My searches for a brief reflection on the Annunciation revealed that the majority of Catholics administering websites/blogs use the Protestant translation of the Annunciation where the angel addresses Our Lady merely as “favoured” or “highly favoured” one, which might be true of anyone who is conscious of the grace of God in their lives. Bloggers here, for example, are highly favoured to see the truth of so much that is happening in the Church and the world. Our Lady, however, is the only human being ever to be created full of grace. That’s a long way from being merely “favoured/highly favoured”. In any event, we ought to reflect today on what we can learn from this wonderful Feast, praying that we may learn, among other things, to imitate Our Lady’s beautiful humility…

We should also pray for the efficacy of the ceremony of the consecration of “humanity, especially Ukraine and Russia”, which is due to take place in Rome this afternoon, 5pm Rome time (4pm UK).

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

