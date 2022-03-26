Are Catholics Emotionally Attached To Covid?

From Daily Compass…

The Benedictine Monastery of Santa Caterina in Perugia is being shut down. In February they received an unexpected Apostolic Visit, which has now been followed by the transferal of 5 nuns. The motive? “The visitor found all aspects of our monastery in order, with the exception of the fact that we have not been vaccinated,” stated the Mother Superior, Mother Caterina to the Daily Compass, as she confirmed the truth behind the indiscretions circulating in the ether. “I was informed of the impromptu visit by Bishop Bassetti, who was, however, unaware of the motivations behind such sudden interest. The decree underlines what is stated as my inappropriate behaviour: should I have obliged my Sisters to perform an act against their will, risking denunciation?” Read more here

Editor writes…

A commentator on GB News recently suggested that the reason why so many people are still wearing masks, is because they have “emotionally bonded” with their mask. When I stopped laughing, I began to reflect, thinking about a number of occasions when I’ve been with friends who are very positive about the whole Covid situation; no problem wearing masks, still using hand sanitizer at every opportunity, vaccinated of course, and so on. I recently attended the funeral of a friend and it was like spending time in Beijing. Almost everyone wore a mask. This was a Catholic funeral. Yesterday’s consecration ceremony in the Vatican was thoroughly scandalous, in my view, because just about everyone wore masks, notably cardinals, bishops and priests. Surprisingly, Papa Francis was mask-free for once – I’d say, due to the fact that he had to speak quite a bit but the members of the choir were masked up, so I’m not sure why the Pope was mask-free. It was dreadful to see just about everyone wearing masks in that place, of all the places on earth. It’s a wonder they didn’t put a mask on the statue of Our Lady of Fatima. Some would be sure to consider that omission thoroughly irresponsible – that’s how crazy this whole thing has become.

No Catholic should be emotionally bonded or attached to Covid in ANY of its aspects; masks, vaccines, social distancing, hand sanitizer, or anything else Covid-connected. It’s over. It was no big deal anyway. Already, the attempts to exaggerate the number of hospitalisations and deaths, including side effects and deaths after vaccination, are beginning to unravel. The truth IS coming out, just not in the mainstream media, but those outlets won’t be able to continue their cover-up forever. That’s for sure.

I was appalled to see the majority of priests, bishops and cardinals masked up in the Vatican yesterday. As already noted, even the choir (of all people – ridiculous) sang through their masks. Truly shocking. We must assume that these same churchmen would not have approved of Our Lord visiting lepers and they would certainly have refused to accompany Him. As I say, it was shocking to see this display of Covid-mania… And shocking, too, to read about the nuns who have been forced out of their convent because they refuse to be vaccinated.

Your thoughts – are Catholics wrong to be emotionally bonded or attached to Covid in any of its aspects, such as masks and vaccines? Or should Catholics, like everyone else, settle down to a life where “stay safe” replaces “God bless” in everyday parlance?

