Are Catholics Emotionally Attached To Covid?

26Mar

Are Catholics Emotionally Attached To Covid?

Papacy, Pope Francis, Politicians, Traditional Latin Mass, Ireland, Bible, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Fatima, Vatican, Vatican II, Scottish Government, Ecumenism, Novus Ordo Mass, England, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Europe, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Australia, Hierarchy, Science, Russia, Devotions, Health, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, USA, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, Liturgy, International , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment

From Daily Compass…

The Benedictine Monastery of Santa Caterina in Perugia is being shut down. In February they received an unexpected Apostolic Visit, which has now been followed by the transferal of 5 nuns. The motive?  “The visitor found all aspects of our monastery in order, with the exception of the fact that we have not been vaccinated,” stated the Mother Superior, Mother Caterina to the Daily Compass, as she confirmed the truth behind the indiscretions circulating in the ether. “I was informed of the impromptu visit by Bishop Bassetti, who was, however, unaware of the motivations behind such sudden interest. The decree underlines what is stated as my inappropriate behaviour: should I have obliged my Sisters to perform an act against their will, risking denunciation?”   Read more here

Editor writes…

A commentator on GB News recently suggested that the reason why so many people are still wearing masks, is because they have “emotionally bonded” with their mask. When I stopped laughing, I began to reflect, thinking about a number of occasions when I’ve been with friends who are very positive about the whole Covid situation; no problem wearing masks, still using hand sanitizer at every opportunity, vaccinated of course, and so on.  I recently attended the funeral of a friend and it was like spending time in Beijing.  Almost everyone wore a mask. This was a Catholic funeral.  Yesterday’s consecration ceremony in the Vatican was thoroughly scandalous, in my view, because just about everyone wore masks, notably cardinals, bishops and priests. Surprisingly, Papa Francis was mask-free for once – I’d say, due to the fact that he had to speak quite a bit but the members of the choir were masked up, so I’m not sure why the Pope was mask-free.  It was dreadful to see just about everyone wearing masks in that place, of all the places on earth. It’s a wonder they didn’t put a mask on the statue of Our Lady of Fatima.  Some would be sure to consider that omission thoroughly irresponsible – that’s how crazy this whole thing has become.

No Catholic should be emotionally bonded or attached to Covid in ANY of its aspects; masks, vaccines, social distancing, hand sanitizer, or anything else Covid-connected.  It’s over. It was no big deal anyway.  Already, the attempts to exaggerate the number of hospitalisations and deaths, including side effects and deaths after vaccination, are beginning to unravel.  The truth IS coming out,  just not in the mainstream media, but those outlets won’t be able to continue their cover-up forever. That’s for sure.

I was appalled to see the majority of priests, bishops and cardinals masked up in the Vatican yesterday.  As already noted, even the choir (of all people – ridiculous) sang through their masks.  Truly shocking.  We must assume that these same churchmen would not have approved of Our Lord visiting lepers and they would certainly have refused to accompany Him.   As I say, it was shocking to see this display of Covid-mania…  And shocking, too, to read about the nuns who have been forced out of their convent because they refuse to be vaccinated.

Your thoughts – are Catholics wrong to be emotionally bonded or attached to Covid in any of its aspects, such as masks and vaccines?  Or should Catholics, like everyone else, settle down to a life where “stay safe” replaces “God bless” in everyday parlance?

Comment (1)

  • editor Reply

    I’m re-posting this video (I posted it on the most recent Vaccination thread recently), where you will hear an informative conversation about Covid facts and figures. Just scroll to 25.32 to find out why you really ought NOT to become emotionally attached to anything Covid-related…

    March 26, 2022 at 12:25 am

Join the discussion

Related Posts

08Jan

Biden: The Man Who Stole America…

Above video was posted here on 12 November, 2021, because the... read more

26Jul

Ireland: Latest Blasphemy – Muslim Call to Prayer Permitted in Catholic Church…

COUNTY MAYO, Ireland April 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic priest... read more

15Aug

Happy Feast of the Assumption!

As with all Feast Day threads, feel free to offer your... read more

05Aug

Covid-19 Deaths – What Is The Truth?

From Dr Malcolm Kendrick's blog Why the scaremongering about COVID? (25 July,... read more

13May

13 May: Feast of Our Lady of Fatima

Note: somehow, when closing this thread, the text of the introduction... read more

22Nov

Is The Christian Institute Anti-Catholic?

From the website of The Christian Institute... In 1523 London could number... read more

07Feb

Sermon: “Poor Quality Catholicism” – A Traditional Priest Hits Home…

A reader in England alerted me to this sermon, available online,... read more

12Sep

Vaccinating the World is a Money-Spinner & Risk from Vax Greater than Covid for Young – Doctor

The Government is set to override the Joint Committee on Vaccination... read more

04Nov

Restoring The Faith – A Model Parish…

From the Parish Website, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Glasgow, Scotland... To celebrate... read more

24Jul

New Archbishop of St Andrew’s & Edinburgh Appointed Today…

Monsignor Leo Cushley, has been appointed the new Archbishop of St... read more

%d bloggers like this: