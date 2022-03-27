Canada’s Dictatorial Justin Trudeau Roasted by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs)

Editor writes…

Well, what do you think… were the MEPs a tad harsh on Justin Trudeau? To refresh your memory in the matter of his disgraceful treatment of the Freedom (Truckers) Convoy, click here to read our previous discussion on the subject…

One commentator on the YouTube platform writes: So good to know people internationally are noticing the increasing rights violations here. If only more Canadians would notice it.

Well, we might echo that here – people don’t seem to notice the increasing violation of our rights here in the UK – and nowhere more so than in Scotland where the Government continues to keep those unthinking enough to obey, enslaved in masks and whatever else…

People who consider themselves to be Christians are going along with this nonsense, aiding and abetting the introduction of full-blown tyranny. They don’t realise that we’re merely being permitted a bit of a break right now but the tyrants are not going anywhere, and Trudeau is not the only one… Justin case (so to speak) you think he’s the exception rather than the rule, be assured – he’s not. Your thoughts…

