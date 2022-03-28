Neil Oliver: The Truth IS Coming Out [eg about Vaccine Safety & Efficacy] – And Will Set Us Free!editor
You’re right, I laughed and laughed at your axe wielding contempt for the long and the short of these lies and then I cried at the truths you told. The difference between your average conspiracy theory and the truth is now about 2 days, I believe. Down from the two years of the Russia collusion and Hunter Biden laptop conspiracies.
Editor writes…
Share your favourite words of wisdom from Neil Oliver’s monologue. I’m spoilt for choice…
If only this man were the First Minister of Scotland – problems solved!
He is one of the (if not THE) most outspoken and honest men in the broadcasting media today.
“They’ve got us where they want us” – that sums up the evil behaviour of our politicians across the western world today. Neil, as usual, hits umpteen nails on their heads. That’s just one of my favourite “words of wisdom” from Neil – the whole video is a must-watch.
Truth what is Truth. Honestly I see no Lies and I hear no Lies.
Now maybe it’s because I just don’t watch ANY M.S.M. as a Meme I seen said. ” COVID never heard of it I don’t have a TV ”
Neil though is correct am sure even Tony Blair would agree even though Blair wants us to go and Fight The Bogeyman Vladimir Putin. Of course neither the useless Tony or should I say Sir Tony’s Family are included in the Fight.
But by God the Rotten BBC and the rest of the M.S.M. have done a great Propaganda Job over the last few years. I spoke my views with a well travelled well Educated Ex Serviceman in His 50s. I said that Joe Biden was never Voted in as President and the Man couldn’t even do the Ten Times Table. O He may get 10 Times 1 is 10 after that He’d need a Teleprompter.
And that IS The Truth.
He said to me ” I just thank God that Trump never won as we would be in WW3 “. I of course said that had President Trump been in Power the Ukraine War would never have started.
As for that Fool Macron. Again like Justin Trudeau how the Hell did that ever get Voted into Power. For the Life of me all these N.W.O. clowns MUST be where they are due to Voter Fraud. If they can pull it off so easily in The U.S.A then it’s a cinch anywhere.
Again thank God for your Site ED and others like it ,at least we can try and think for ourselves. BTW am still getting Letters in ,and Texts to go for The Injections. Ad like to know if others on Here are still being Prodded by The Sturgeon Brigade to get jabbed. My God but they just don’t stop.
I was surprised to hear Neil speaking about food shortages to come. I’d only heard Tucker Carlson speaking about that, and I wondered that it was not being discussed here. Then along came Neil’s enlightened monologue, all of which I found really informative. I thought I’d post Tucker, as well.