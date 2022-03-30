Glasgow: New Archbishop… But No Clean Sweep

30Mar

Glasgow: New Archbishop… But No Clean Sweep

From the website of the Archdiocese of Glasgow

Archbishop Nolan has written, along with over 100 church leaders across the UK, to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak urging the UK Government to implement a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies to address the cost of living crisis and maintain its commitments to tackle the climate emergency.

The letter, which is also signed by former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, says: “We call on you to use the Spring Statement to provide financial and fiscal support for renewable energy and energy efficiency, especially solar and wind energy and the retrofitting of homes and other buildings across the UK. These measures would reduce heating bills, decrease carbon emissions and increase our energy security.”

They write: “The Spring Statement must include no support for new oil and gas developments. The International Energy Agency has stated that there can be no new fossil fuel developments if we are to limit global heating to 1.5°C. New oil and gas production will not deliver lower energy bills for families facing fuel poverty and will have no impact on energy supply for years.

“We urge you to increase support for vulnerable households across the UK facing a cost of living crisis as a result of increasing food and energy prices, through measures including a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.”   Source

Editor writes…

The new archbishop’s above focus on temporal and political concerns, minus any mention of the moral sickness embedded in Glasgow, is disappointing if not remotely surprising.  We’ve come to expect very little from the hierarchy in Scotland.  Given the prevailing immorality of legalised abortion and the LGBTQ+ influence at every level in Government, society and even the Church, you’d think these issues would rank well up the pecking order for the new archbishop, especially now, at a time when political leaders and celebrities are unable to even define the word “woman” for fear of offending those who think a man can become a woman, if he so chooses.  Even the liberal Pope Francis has described transgenderism as an attack on our very humanity – demonic

Thus, the above impoverished letter to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, plus the updated (more or less unchanged) Covid rules for parishes, make clear that the new archbishop means “business as usual” in Glasgow. No “clean sweep” for this “new broom”.  The Church in Glasgow continues in its role as nothing more important than a Government Think-Tank, an arm of the State.  No good can come of it.  A new archbishop – same wasted opportunity to make Glasgow flourish by the preaching of His Word and the praising of His Name, to quote Glasgow’s motto in full.   Your thoughts…

 

 

