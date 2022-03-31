Dr David Livingstone Slavery Abolitionist Falls Foul of Woke Brigade Anyway – Stupidiots!editor
How did David Livingstone, arguably one of Scotland’s most famous abolitionists, end up on Glasgow’s iconoclast topple list?
Glasgow City’s newly released report, Slavery and Atlantic Commerce, seeks to focus ‘on individuals (almost exclusively men)…whom were residents of Glasgow and its associated towns and rural hinterlands, and…involved with Atlantic slavery between c.1603 and 1838’. Just released, but commissioned after the rise of the BLM movement, it identifies Scotland’s list of sinners ‘memorialised in civic space’ and linked to slavery, no matter how tenuously.
Dr Livingstone, the ‘rag to riches’ hero, made it his life’s mission to help end the horror of chattel slavery. However, as a ten-year-old boy, he worked in a cotton mill owned by Henry Monteith, one of Glasgow’s most important cotton manufacturers. The report notes that Livingstone was insufficiently critical of his employers. The wages he toiled for were “provided by Scottish cotton manufacturing which was itself dependent upon Atlantic slavery economies”. Moreover, the mill where the hands of the boy Livingstone spun cotton ‘paid relatively high wages to its workforce’. At 19, he had the audacity to be ‘promoted to a cotton-spinner which funded his education’.
Much is made of the seeming endless virtue signalling of our cultural and political institutions. Still, the more profound question is what purpose these constant bouts of self-flagellation serve where they even suck in moral giants such as Livingstone?
The new politics of race, slavery and decolonisation is part of a more profound collapse in the moral confidence of western civilisation. Its story of moral certainty, sin, guilt and deconstructive redemption casts anyone who challenges them as beyond the pale. The new politics of race and ‘decolonisation’ are not about delivering social justice but are part of a broader status-orientated class war.
Our progressive academic, media and high cultural priests signal their high-status opinions with thinly disguised contempt for those that cling on to antiquated notions such as patriotism, pride in one’s history or any sense of national unity. This deconstruction through moral repudiation releases our priests from allegiance to the nation. Their moral sensitivity in bringing light to bear on victimisation and grievance where it may not be apparent becomes a touchstone of their identity.
The politics of race and decolonisation is, in fact, a psycho-political script that reinscribes their moral authority. In a technocratic system where being wise is the credentialed pathway to power, virtue is no longer signalled through one’s actions but having the ‘correct’ opinions and policing those that have the wrong ones.
In an earlier age, these forms of cultural decadence by our institutions could be tut-tutted away. Perhaps shamefully, we too easily shrugged at the excesses of cancel culture, the triumph of feelings over reality and the creeping illiberalism eroding free speech. However, in Russia’s war in Ukraine, de-globalisation and an increasingly assertive China, it is increasingly clear that the Western-led liberal international order is in grave peril.
For too long, liberal institutions have propounded a dogma whose ‘end of history’ progressivism has rested on a post-war institutional settlement based on a Western hegemony that is now in deep flux. The West must rediscover its sense of purpose and confidence to counter these highly illiberal states that may well usher in a new ‘dark age’ of techno-authoritarianism.
It is now a civilisational imperative that we move beyond the decadent ‘wokery’ that has become so hardwired in recent years and re-learn a belief in ourselves to conserve fundamental values such as freedom, equality and our shared humanity.
Freedom and human dignity are not universal norms but contingent and fragile, and it was these values that Dr Livingstone drew upon in his noble mission to end slavery. It is a shame that Glasgow’s report did not recognise this fundamental truth. Source
The madness just gets crazier. Even a Protestant missionary who worked to end slavery, isn’t acceptable to the Woke Warriors who are, in Glaswegian parlance, “off their heads”. Nutcases. In these ecumenical days, will the bishops raise their voices in protest at this latest diabolical manifestation? I doubt it. It’s not fashionable, you see, although it’s noteworthy that Dr Livingstone was born and died on two different Feasts of St Joseph – 19 March and (Feast of St Joseph the Worker) 1 May.
That’s downright ridiculous. There is just no pleasing these woke people. They are blind to the truth, I would say wilfully blind.
I visited the place in Blantyre where Livingstone was born, a very interesting experience. Just shows, though, even the most remote connection with slavery is going to bring down the wrath of the BLM activists on your head.
I am opposed to removing statues because some idiots have decided to take offence, like this. What is going to be put in their place, or will be landscape be left with ugly gaps where the statues used to be? When it comes to local election time, we ought to find out what the councillors think about this and not vote in anyone who is this stupid.
Lily,
I agree completely with what you say. David Livingstone was consumed with ending slavery and he was loved by the African people he worked among.
The real people to blame for this are the stupid politicians to take the woke clowns seriously. They are offended so easily, so my reply to them is “so what?” Who cares what they think about anything. No statue should be removed – this is part of our history – a proud part when you think of the way David Livingstone worked to abolish slavery.
Are these woke types going to stop buying goods marked “made in China”, since China is a classic example of a country that is guilty of modern slavery. I doubt it.
“Stupidiots” – love it! More to the point, I agree with it. Anyone wanting to pull down statues just because the person had some connection to slavery years and years ago, is definitely stupid and an idiot, but more so when the statue is of a man who was instrumental in ending the slave trade. What are they on?
I remember learning about David Livingstone (“Dr Livingstone I presume?”!) at school and he was quite the hero figure.
He’s being slammed for saying that the slave owners were kind to the slaves, and that was not unusual with people who were masters of slaves. Surely that was better than mistreating them? It doesn’t mean he approved of slavery, as is obvious when you remember he spent his life trying to end it.
These woke types are really not very bright people. They are the types to need a cause to fight, even if they don’t really know much about the cause, as is clearly the issue here. Slavery is a fact of history. We shouldn’t forget that stain on our history and we will forget it if all the symbols of it are removed.