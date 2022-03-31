Vatican Persecutes English Nuns For Refusing Vaccine – Diabolical: Tyburn Sisters Stand Firm…

Extracts from article at the TCW Defending Freedom website – entire article a “must-read”...

DURING the anti-lockdown Unite for Freedom rally London in May last year, protesters were greeted by Benedictine nuns who emerged from their convent on the north side of Hyde Park to hug them and shake their hands.

None of the nuns wore a mask and, without doubt, some were not vaccinated; they shared the scepticism over the restrictions on freedom held by the people they embraced on Bayswater Road.

Now the ‘Tyburn Nuns’ have been reported by the Archdiocese of Westminster to the Vatican following external complaints in connection with views some of them expressed about the Covid vaccination programme.

The archdiocese has no jurisdiction over the order – properly called the Adorers of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Montmartre OSB – because it is a Congregation of Pontifical Right, answerable directly to Rome. So the complaints were referred to the Vatican’s Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

This dicastery, or department, could decide to initiate a visitation of Tyburn Convent. If anyone has it in for the nuns, they will now be rubbing their hands at the prospect of a severe penalty coming their way. This is because a visitation is a very serious matter carrying potentially grave consequences…

An archdiocesan spokesman explained that ‘with respect to vaccines, the Catholic Church’s position is clear that take-up of the Covid vaccine is to be encouraged for the good of all’.

This was ‘clearly stated on a number of occasions’ in the correspondence, she added, and the bishop ‘shared the Pope’s comments and the guidance from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales in support of the vaccine programme.

‘He also expressed concern about the support that Mother Marilla had given to anti-vaccine protests and comments she had made criticising the vaccine programme.’

Mother Marilla responded by saying that as far as she was concerned the nuns have a right to make up their own minds about vaccination and by pointing out that Church teaching does not support coercive medication.

She cited the position set out clearly by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in December 2020 when it stated that vaccination was not a ‘moral obligation’ and must be ‘voluntary’. It also said vaccines must be ‘safe and effective’…

The latest figures from the UK Government’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), reported on this website, show however that one in every 117 people injected reported an adverse ‘Yellow Card’ reaction and more than 2,000 people have died directly as a result of a Covid jab. The MHRA itself says these figures could be only 10 per cent of the actual numbers.

The position of the Tyburn Nuns is further supported by the Oxford-based Anscombe Centre for Healthcare Ethics, the bioethics institute serving the Catholic Church in the UK and Ireland. It has opposed vaccination of children and has defended NHS and social care workers who refused to accept vaccine mandates, describing coercive vaccination as ‘profoundly unethical’.

It could be argued, therefore, that the Tyburn Nuns are simply following their consciences as well as the teachings of the Church…

This is more than can be said for the Vatican, which in December flouted its own rules by declaring that all employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or show proof of having recovered from it. Bishops in some US dioceses as well as in Austria, Germany, Australia and New Zealand have shown a similar appetite for vaccine mandates.

Bishops in the most liberal areas of the Western world are showing the greatest propensity for authoritarianism and the treatment of some sceptics has been heavy-handed indeed.

Take, for example, that of Father Emanuele Personeni, suspended because he made an anti-mandate pilgrimage across Italy in protest at all over-50s being forced to accept a Covid vaccination...

It doesn’t seem to matter to many people that both the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki – the cornerstone document on human research ethics – and the Nuremberg Code of 1947 embraced the principle of informed consent as an ethical and legal obligation of medical care.

But it does matter. People need to know about the efficacy and the safety of any medication for their consent to be informed, and if they are not convinced then none – nuns included – has a duty to accept it.

Consent not only means that any person with capacity may make a choice to accept treatment, but also that they may refuse treatment for any reason or for no reason. Even if their decisions seem unwise to others, they must be legally entitled to make them. It is what helps to keep everyone else free.

The official teaching of the Catholic Church in support of this is, as it stands, sound and correct. For those in authority to ignore such teaching while accusing others of misconduct is tantamount to hypocrisy. Jesus had quite a lot to say about that. Source…

Editor writes…

This is shocking, of course, but, again, not surprising. The entire Covid drive is diabolically driven – it comes not just from a lab in China, but straight from Hell. That’s why our alleged leaders are so blatantly hypocritical about the rules – rules for thee, but not for me, as the following clip showing Nicola Sturgeon mask-free at the memorial service for Prince Philip, earlier this week reveals… As with the vaccines, bishops are unconscionably going along with what Dan Wootton calls this “Covid theatre”, insulting Our Lord in the process. We saw them masked up (and looking ridiculous as a result) at the consecration ceremony in the Vatican last week. “From somewhere”, Pope Paul VI said: “the smoke of Satan has entered [the Church]”. And the Vatican’s complicity in spreading Covid propaganda makes this ever more clear, day by day… When will it end?

