England: No Fault Divorce Legalised But – Gimme a Break – Why Not Strengthen Marriage Instead?

From Divorce Online…

No-Fault Divorce Starts on 6 April 2022 In England – How To Get Started Today For Just £199

Editor writes…

There is widespread promiscuity, drug and alcohol addiction among the many societal ills today. “Relationships” are ten a penny, few lasting for any length of time. People are deeply unhappy, with too many seeing no purpose in life, at all. So, wouldn’t it make more sense to work to change the entire moral ethos in England/UK, with the aim of trying to encourage good marriages and strong family life, rather than enabling people to walk up the aisle confident that they can walk out of the front door when they’ve had enough of self-sacrifice and learning to live with the awful wallpaper? Your thoughts…

