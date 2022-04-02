England: No Fault Divorce Legalised But – Gimme a Break – Why Not Strengthen Marriage Instead?editor
From Divorce Online…
Editor writes…
There is widespread promiscuity, drug and alcohol addiction among the many societal ills today. “Relationships” are ten a penny, few lasting for any length of time. People are deeply unhappy, with too many seeing no purpose in life, at all. So, wouldn’t it make more sense to work to change the entire moral ethos in England/UK, with the aim of trying to encourage good marriages and strong family life, rather than enabling people to walk up the aisle confident that they can walk out of the front door when they’ve had enough of self-sacrifice and learning to live with the awful wallpaper? Your thoughts…
It is incredible to think, but I had a friend years ago, she’s now gone, but she told me when her marriage broke down that she knew it would as she had lived with her partner before marriage and he was violent, but she went ahead anyway, knowing that she could divorce him, and that was before no fault divorce. So some people are obviously in sham marriages to start with, their vows mean nothing to them, and now it’s going to get even easier to get out of their sham marriage.
It would definitely be wiser of the government to create policies to strengthen marriage and try to put people off divorcing, but there’s nothing wise about the government as we are seeing with the unravelling of Covid and the rising cost of living.