Catholic Schools in the USA – Once Upon A Time

Catholic Schools in the USA – Once Upon A Timeeditor
From the Tradidi Quod et Accepi blog… When Catholic Schools Were Catholic
And the servants of the good man of the house coming said to him: Sir, didst thou not sow good seed in thy field? whence then hath it cockle? And he said to them: an enemy hath done this. (Matt. 13:27,28)
It was what many of us consider the “Golden Age” of Catholicism in America – the post-war period stretching from, roughly, 1945 to 1968. Those two decades saw an incredible number of converts to the True Faith in the United States, with a concomitant growth in a school system that was the envy of the world. Franciscan, Dominican, Ursuline, and Notre Dame religious – and those of many other teaching orders as well – formed tender souls using profoundly Catholic textbooks. To read this beautiful article in its entirety, click here
Editor writes…
Our blogger, Marinaio, together with his wife, runs the Tradidi Quod et Accepi blog and I was delighted when they agreed to allow me to post the above wonderful article here, and to use it to kick start this latest conversation about Catholic education. If you are of an age to remember Catholic schools in the fifties/early sixties, share your memories with us here. Do you think the article reflects a memory viewed through rose-coloured spectacles? I don’t. But, I do wonder if things in Catholic schools will ever be the same again. Share your thoughts…
That was a really lovely article. If only the young today were enjoying such a wonderful Catholic experience at school, instead of what is on offer, which is exactly the same as the non-denominational schools with a few happy clappy hymns thrown in. It’s such a shame to see the younger generations losing out on what used to be.
Lily,
Your remark about the inclusion of a few hymns (being about all that marks the difference between Catholic and non-denominational schools) reminded me of an article I had published in The Herald some years ago – at some point I suggested they were teaching nothing more than “humanism with hymns” so I went searching for it but can’t find it online. I did, however, stumble across the following letter from Anne McKay, at that time Head of RE in a Catholic school who never missed a chance to peddle her liberalism, not least when I had been published and she wanted to have the last word. Here she is challenging something I’d written…
https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-herald-1130/20061121/282016142831085?msclkid=82e627d5b40211eca35e6aaf936be125
I don’t see how Catholic schools can return to their former excellence while the crisis in the Church is ongoing. I really don’t. There may be statues and crucifixes in Catholic schools but, in all truth, the difference between them and the other schools here in Scotland ends there.
It’s also unlikely that we’d see religious sisters dressed as they did in full habits before V2. Their numbers have decreased hugely and the apostasy in the Church is very much seen in the religious orders, sadly. Most teachers are lay people and modernist. I hate to say it but I don’t think Catholic schools will ever be the same again – barring a miracle.
Just looking at the graphics in the Tradidi Quod article is enough to tell me we are not going back to the way things were in Catholic schools (and churches) any time soon. It was a treat to see the little girls dressed in skirts and the boys looking manly in trousers, not to mention the nuns in proper habits.
No, that’s not “rose coloured spectacles” – that is how it was before the crisis hit hard. If it was there already, as is claimed, they kept it well hidden from the faithful.