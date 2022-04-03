Catholic Schools in the USA – Once Upon A Time

From the Tradidi Quod et Accepi blog… When Catholic Schools Were Catholic

And the servants of the good man of the house coming said to him: Sir, didst thou not sow good seed in thy field? whence then hath it cockle? And he said to them: an enemy hath done this. (Matt. 13:27,28)

It was what many of us consider the “Golden Age” of Catholicism in America – the post-war period stretching from, roughly, 1945 to 1968. Those two decades saw an incredible number of converts to the True Faith in the United States, with a concomitant growth in a school system that was the envy of the world. Franciscan, Dominican, Ursuline, and Notre Dame religious – and those of many other teaching orders as well – formed tender souls using profoundly Catholic textbooks. To read this beautiful article in its entirety, click here

Editor writes…

Our blogger, Marinaio, together with his wife, runs the Tradidi Quod et Accepi blog and I was delighted when they agreed to allow me to post the above wonderful article here, and to use it to kick start this latest conversation about Catholic education. If you are of an age to remember Catholic schools in the fifties/early sixties, share your memories with us here. Do you think the article reflects a memory viewed through rose-coloured spectacles? I don’t. But, I do wonder if things in Catholic schools will ever be the same again. Share your thoughts…

