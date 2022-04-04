Scottish Parliament Ash Wednesday Service…

From the website of St Andrews & Edinburgh…

Archbishop Leo led an Ash Wednesday service for MSPs and staff at the Scottish Parliament today.

He said: “We prayed for the grace to examine ourselves with honesty and humility and also to ask for God’s help in following Him more closely in the 40 Days of Lent.

“Thanks to all who attended and to Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone for taking the time to meet me for a chat afterwards and also to John Kennedy from Meghan Gallacher MSPs office for helping facilitate this event.” Source

Editor writes…

I cannot identify any MSP in the above photo, and I can’t even be sure that the person posing as the archbishop is the archbishop. If I had decided to follow the madness, I’d be longing for the 18 April when I’d pull my (useless) face-mask triumphantly from my face and chuck it in the bin. Not so many other Scots, including the young woman (no more than 19 I’d bet) who told me the other day that she will most definitely NOT be ditching her mask when the rule is relaxed and most probably ever, given her stated terror of catching “the virus”.

Yet again, we have to marvel at the brainless brigade who are attributing to Nicola Stalin Sturgeon’s science advisers a medical infallibility which no pope would claim. Gimme strength.

Your thoughts – and let us know if YOU can identify any of the (presumably) MSPs in the line-up…

