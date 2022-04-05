Catholics & The “Trans” Issue…editor
Editor writes…
Caroline Farrow, interviewed in the GB News clip above, is a Catholic. She has spoken out bravely and frequently about the fact, repeat, fact, that we are all born either male or female. Yet, she seems to be a lone voice in the public square. Not only are there no Catholics in public life speaking out about this subject (which is increasingly dominating news bulletins and/or discussion shows) but one Catholic Tory MP (Therese Coffey) refuses to answer a simple question about defining “woman” – click here to watch that particular Pontius Pilate moment.
Share your thoughts… but please take care with language (in every sense!) For example, we know enough about the differences between men and women to comment on them without the need to resort to specific biological terminology: “genitalia” should suffice in referencing the key differences in biology. Throughout this conversation, we ought to keep before our minds the importance of not offending against purity, while considering how to overcome the weak tendency to answer questions on the subject with the preface “I respect “Trans” rights…” The issue under discussion is, in fact, how can Catholics most effectively fight this particular battle which is, as even the liberal Pope Francis has said, an attack on our very humanity. So, let’s hear it!
Comments (5)
Keep promoting this website http://www.sexchangeregret.com. The man who runs it, Walt Heyer, is a Christian (not Catholic). He had ‘sex-change’ surgery and lived as a ‘woman’. He repented and had it reversed and now lives as a man. There’s loads of info on it. Also Coalition for Marriage do a lot on this issue https://www.c4m.org.uk
Every time they say “I identify as…”
I hear “I pretend to be…”
Heard a guy that I know of a decade ago. Now he’s trans now much to my surprise as he’s living in London. The first time I heard of a 3rd sex gender term was in Asia when I was touring far east countries. I asked one of them a question as he/she said it was for money. Cos I understand of extreme poverty there where they got no help from their govt such as dole etc.
Having listened to the Remnant Article this week,Michael Matt to me anyhow is correct.
The Homosexual Marriage Etc Etc debate is now over. The Satanic ones are now all turning to the Reprobation that is Transgenderism. Also He says and it is already taking off is Beastiality Next. Nothing absolutely no Evil is off the Table with these Satanists.
Yet as Michael and we know, where are our so called Priests Cardinals. Bishops Etc.
For as far as Bergoglio is concerned He set the Ball really rolling in His now infamous
” Who Am I To Judge ” Homosexual Mantra. Also as I stated in another Topic. It’s a sad Day when you have to use the G-Y word or that horrible Alphabet Acronym to Define Homosexuality on a Catholic Web Site. When did we ever think we would arrive at this point where it’s a Phobia to Define a Woman. And anyone on here giving Anything to Disney please stop.
God Help Our Children.
Dear friends
Our world is clearly under a diabolical disorientation and it’s pernicious evil has permeated and polluted all manner of our political and religious discussions , our institutions to such an extent that we are now at the stage where this current madness is considered a reasonable, rational and even moral obligation to engage with. The video demonstrates this very clearly.
This present evil in our society will continue unabated gaining greater strength and momentum.
l fear that the level of perverted perspectives and practices will continue to gain prominence and wider acceptance.
Like FOF l have read the M Matt article and l am not surprised, it is the natural logical progression of such a deeply evil and insidious process on the part of the Devil’s children here on Earth and their diabolical endgame for the human family to be subdued under the tyranny of their lord and master – the man of iniquity.
I pray that the Lord will raise leaders up within the Church emboldened with the supernatural Sensus Fidei in order to globally combat this tyrannical evil in our times. As the Church goes so does the world in accordance with the old adage.
Unfortunately the Church presently is failing in terms of its supernatural faith, ecclesiastical leadership and courage by succumbing to the world and evil is running rampant.
I continue to pray, hope and offer my/our suffering’s concerning all that we are facing in the face of this onslaught of evil.
Peace and blessing to you all
Michael 🙏