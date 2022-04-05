Catholics & The “Trans” Issue…

Editor writes…

Caroline Farrow, interviewed in the GB News clip above, is a Catholic. She has spoken out bravely and frequently about the fact, repeat, fact, that we are all born either male or female. Yet, she seems to be a lone voice in the public square. Not only are there no Catholics in public life speaking out about this subject (which is increasingly dominating news bulletins and/or discussion shows) but one Catholic Tory MP (Therese Coffey) refuses to answer a simple question about defining “woman” – click here to watch that particular Pontius Pilate moment.

Share your thoughts… but please take care with language (in every sense!) For example, we know enough about the differences between men and women to comment on them without the need to resort to specific biological terminology: “genitalia” should suffice in referencing the key differences in biology. Throughout this conversation, we ought to keep before our minds the importance of not offending against purity, while considering how to overcome the weak tendency to answer questions on the subject with the preface “I respect “Trans” rights…” The issue under discussion is, in fact, how can Catholics most effectively fight this particular battle which is, as even the liberal Pope Francis has said, an attack on our very humanity. So, let’s hear it!

