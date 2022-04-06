Stirling University Cancels Jane Austen

Stirling University Cancels Jane Austen

From the YouTube Platform…

I never thought the Scots would fall for any of this lunacy…

  • RCAVictor Reply

    The people who demand this cancel insanity always pretend to have purity of motive, but their motives are always based on abysmal ignorance and self-deception.

    Ignorance being the prime requisite for creating useful idiots. The tragedy is that many people have a natural desire to do good and contribute constructively to society, but this lot has been convinced that DE-struction is CON-struction.

  • Fidelis Reply

    Jane Austen is such a beautiful writer – it’s unbelievable that any university would take her novels out of the curriculum.

    It’s sickening but it’s just another sign of these coarsening times.

