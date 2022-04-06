Stirling University Cancels Jane Austen

Stirling University Cancels Jane Austeneditor2022-04-06T21:10:43+01:00
From the YouTube Platform…
I never thought the Scots would fall for any of this lunacy…
Editor writes…
Everything in this life hinges on whether or not there is a God to Whom we will all have to answer one day. Those responsible for this “woke” lunacy will have to accept that truth eventually – or, God help them (literally) – since so many people are suffering mental health issues because of this soul-destroying madness. Again, though, why are priests and bishops not speaking out loud and clear against this nonsense? Maybe they don’t think it’s important but for every excellent writer, like Jane Austen, who is “cancelled” students are deprived of a beautifully enriching life experience. Your thoughts…
Comments (2)
The people who demand this cancel insanity always pretend to have purity of motive, but their motives are always based on abysmal ignorance and self-deception.
Ignorance being the prime requisite for creating useful idiots. The tragedy is that many people have a natural desire to do good and contribute constructively to society, but this lot has been convinced that DE-struction is CON-struction.
Jane Austen is such a beautiful writer – it’s unbelievable that any university would take her novels out of the curriculum.
It’s sickening but it’s just another sign of these coarsening times.