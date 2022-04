Editor writes…

Can you add to the reasons given in the above video, to love the TLM?

And is it possible to – do you ever hear anyone – speak about having a “love” for the New Mass?

I’ve never heard anyone say that – ever.

However, you may have heard that and if so… let’s hear it, here (so to speak) !

