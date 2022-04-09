Holy Week – Blog Closed To Comments

09Apr

Holy Week – Blog Closed To Comments

Traditional Latin Mass, Bible, The Catholic Church, SSPX, Sacraments, Priesthood, Tradition, Liturgy , , Comments Off on Holy Week – Blog Closed To Comments
Why the Holy Week liturgy is important

What is the significance of Holy Week, specifically of the rites of the Sacred Triduum, for our daily lives as Catholics?

This Sunday is “Palm Sunday”, which opens the Church’s great week called “Holy” because of the redemptive acts of Christ that are presented through the sacred liturgy for our sanctification. We offer below a summary of the significance (and purpose) of the ceremonies observed during the Sacred Triduum (the “holy three days” of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and the Easter Vigil) and the message they intend to convey.  To read  more, click here

Editor writes…
Every year we close the blog to comments for the duration of Holy Week to allow us to reflect on the Passion and Death of Our Lord.We will re-open on Easter Sunday.

Related Posts

05Apr

Confessions of an ex-traddie (as if…)

The very telling article below is the work of Damian Thompson... read more

04Apr

Scottish Parliament Ash Wednesday Service…

From the website of St Andrews & Edinburgh... Archbishop Leo led an... read more

26Dec

Scots Bishop Excommunicates Critics of Pope Francis – Is Catholic Truth Next?

Bishop Brian McGee, 54, of Argyll and The Isles, Scotland, excommunicated... read more

11Mar

Why Are Scottish Catholic Schools Complying With The Shocking Scottish Govt Sex Survey?

Editor writes... The following email - from a concerned Catholic parent -... read more

10Mar

Presbyterians: Bible Vs Transgenderism – Bishops Must End Ecumenical Farce

From Breitbart...  Testimony featured in Diverse Gender Identities and Pastoral Care includes... read more

20Sep

Pope Francis Doesn’t DO Catholicism

Christopher Ferrara, Fatima Center, writes: As the homosexual priest scandal once again... read more

10May

What Is A Dangerous Occasion Of Sin?

Comments invited... read more

13Nov

Fr Linus Clovis: Civil War Within The Church…

Father Linus Clovis is one of the heroes of our time. ... read more

06Jul

English College in Rome: Supporting “Gay Culture” Is No Barrier to Ordination…

Our England Correspondent writes... In our January 2019 (Issue #109) edition [available... read more

01Mar

Catholic Clergy & The New Thinking

The article below by Father Robert Mann SCJ, who is billed... read more

%d bloggers like this: