17Apr

Happy Easter Everyone – Welcome Back!

V. Regina caeli, laetare, alleluia.
Queen of heaven, rejoice, alleluia.

R. Quia quem meruisti portare, alleluia,
For he whom you did merit to bear, alleluia,

V. Resurrexit, sicut dixit, alleluia.
Has risen as he said, alleluia.

R. Ora pro nobis Deum, alleluia.
Pray for us to God, alleluia.

V. Gaude et laetare, Virgo Maria, alleluia.
V. Rejoice and be glad, O Virgin Mary, alleluia.

R. Quia surrexit Dominus vere, alleluia.
R. For the Lord has truly risen, alleluia.

Oremus…

Deus, qui per resurrectionem Filii tui, Domini nostri Iesu Christi, mundum laetificare dignatus es: praesta, quaesumus; ut per eius Genetricem Virginem Mariam, perpetuae capiamus gaudia vitae. Per eundem Christum Dominum nostrum. Amen. 

Let us pray…

O God, who gave joy to the world through the resurrection of Thy Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, grant we beseech Thee, that through the intercession of the Virgin Mary, His Mother, we may obtain the joys of everlasting life. Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.

Editor writes… 

As always on Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss relevant issues, share favourite prayers, stories, jokes and hymns. 

Here’s one very relevant report for our prayers and perusal – an unbelievably shocking event in the Vatican, reported at Gloria TV, headlined: Soft Porn Star To Sing In St Peter’s Square – Homoerotic singer to entertain teens on Easter Monday in the Vatican

Such filth seems to have become the “new normal” in the Catholic Church, to the eternal shame of this dreadful pontiff and his complicit bishops. On the other hand, Bishop Suetta, “one of the lone Italian bishops to stand against the spirit of the age” according to the Gloria TV report, deserves our warmest support and fervent prayers that he will stand firm against this blatant evil-doing, at the very heart of the Church.  

Moving on to more bad news, I have just launched a fresh thread on the latest news about the anything-but-Catholic John Fisher School (JFS) in England – click here to have your say on that topic

In the meantime, aware that the victory over evil is already won, that we just don’t see it, it’s not fully manifest yet (Hebrews 2: 7-9)  I wish our bloggers and readers, all the blessings of Eastertide.   

Happy Easter everyone!    

